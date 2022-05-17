Jean Wood

May 17, 2022

Jean Wood
Calera

Jean Wood, age 81, of Calera, passed away Sunday, May 15.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Thursday, May 19 at Bolton Funeral Home with a graveside service beginning at 2 p.m. at Pinelawn Gardens with Rev. Dean Pierrie officiating. Bolton Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Wood is preceded in death by her husband, Otha Wood.

She is survived by her children, Kim Wright (Jim), and Michael Wood; and six grandchildren.

