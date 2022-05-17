‘Monumental’ VBS activities coming to Liberty Baptist Church

BY EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Liberty Baptist Church is preparing for a “monumental” week of Vacation Bible School this summer.

The church will hold its 2022 VBS activities for children ages 4 through fifth grade on June 6-10.

“At Monumental VBS, kids celebrate God’s greatness,” the event description reads. “Kids will explore the sunbaked Southwestern desert as they dig into God’s great love. Monumental is filled with awesome Bible-learning experiences kids see, hear and touch.”

Activities will include Sciency-Fun Gizmos, team-building games, Bible songs and treats.

“Plus, we’ll help kids discover how to see evidence of God in everyday life—something we call God Sightings,” the description reads. “Get ready to hear that phrase a lot.”

VBS is free to attend and will take place from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

Parents should register their children by Tuesday, May 31.

Anyone who is interested in serving at VBS in areas such as storyteller, games, worship and registration should contact Ashley Cox at acox@lbcchelsea.com.

For more information and to register, visit Lbcchelsea.com/events/vbs.

Liberty Baptist Church is located at 11050 Chelsea Road.