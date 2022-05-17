Pelham Parks and Rec to kick off summer with movie night

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham’s Parks and Recreation Department is kicking off summer with a Movies in the Park event on Thursday, June 2.

The event is open to people of all ages as a celebration of summer’s arrival with a public movie showing at Pelham City Park. Beginning at 6:15 p.m., families are invited to take part in local food trucks, cornhole, volleyball and face painting before a public showing of Disney’s “Zootopia” at 8 p.m.

Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and some lawn chairs so they can enjoy the movie comfortably. The event is free to the public.

For more information contact Alicia at awalters@pelhamalabama.gov or call (205) 621-4773.