Pelham Parks and Rec to kick off summer with movie night

Published 2:54 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Michelle Love

Pelham Parks and Recreation is kicking off summer with a family-friendly movie night at Pelham City Park on Thursday, June 2. (Contributed)

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham’s Parks and Recreation Department is kicking off summer with a Movies in the Park event on Thursday, June 2.

The event is open to people of all ages as a celebration of summer’s arrival with a public movie showing at Pelham City Park. Beginning at 6:15 p.m., families are invited to take part in local food trucks, cornhole, volleyball and face painting before a public showing of Disney’s “Zootopia” at 8 p.m.

Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and some lawn chairs so they can enjoy the movie comfortably. The event is free to the public.

For more information contact Alicia at awalters@pelhamalabama.gov or call (205) 621-4773.

More News

Columbiana business owner to compete in the World Games

Leadership Shelby County Class of 2022 graduates

Shoal Creek to host 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

Calera Elementary School on Secure Perimeter status as CPD looks for suspects

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...