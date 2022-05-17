The Mayor’s Corner: a weekly update from Mayor Brian Puckett

What a great weekend we had with the Buck Creek Festival! It brought tons of fun, fellowship, live entertainment and the iconic Duck Race. On behalf of the city, I want to thank the Buck Creek Festival Committee that puts on this great event each year. Family and community events like this along with the volunteers that always make it happen is one of many reasons Helena is the best place to live.

We are right around the corner and less than a week away from the high school seniors graduating next Monday and the last little bit of school for everyone else. Class parties are happening, and the Helena Recreation sports teams are finishing up, allowing us to get ready to roll into Summer. I am sure you all will agree that the summer heat and dryness is already setting in.

The High School Girls Softball team is in the battle for the big blue map at the 6A State Tournament. So far, yesterday they beat both Robertsdale and Mortimer Jordan. Their third game of the day against Athens with the winner advancing to the final game will start in about seven minutes from when I am writing this. Yes, I do write these weekly updates on Tuesday, so you all get the best information in your inbox on Wednesday morning. Good luck, ladies. You make our city proud.

So many things are happening in our city, and soon you will start seeing the promotions for the next Old Town Live Concert Series event. It will be in June on Father’s Day weekend, and the bands that are lined to play will be such a fun show. Having fun with these types of events and the volunteers behind them, again, is one of the reasons that Helena is the community we are.

Finally, I will finish up this week’s letter with having fun. Here at City Hall, we are not always about just business that is stiff. We are about having fun as well. We want to show you all how we have fun and want you to join us on the journey. The city now has a TikTok account as of this past Saturday that is dedicated to the fun we have within the city and City Hall. I encourage you to follow and tell you friends about our new account @CityofHelenaAL. I will be posting videos every week, and, so far, two have been uploaded.

Thank you as always for allowing me to serve you and the city of Helena. Until next week, be safe, have fun and enjoy the next few days.

Together As One,

Brian