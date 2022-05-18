Buffalo Wild Wings sees successful first week in Chelsea

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – In the week since it opened, Chelsea’s new Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant has received a warm welcome from the community.

“Everything so far has been absolutely great,” said Chelsea resident Joseph Palladino, who serves as area director of three Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the Birmingham area, including Chelsea. “It is exceeding expectations. It’s been great so far.”

Located next to the new Arby’s location off U.S. 280, Buffalo Wild Wings opened to the public on Monday, May 9.

According to Palladino, Chelsea’s Buffalo Wild Wings is the first store in the area to feature the company’s new design and interior layout with a more open floor plan.

“There’s not a bad seat in the house,” Palladino said, noting the restaurant’s many TVs, the smallest of which measure 55 inches.

Palladino said the “big brand, small business” feel of the restaurant fits well with Chelsea’s overall sense of community.

“I’m involved in the community pretty heavily, and having somewhere everyone comes in is an absolute joy,” he said. “The reception has been great so far.”

Chelsea’s Buffalo Wild Wings is located on Atchison Drive, near Tractor Supply.

Hours of operation are Sunday-Wednesday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight.