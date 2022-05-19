Bugs + Bees Boutique holds grand opening

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER—When Carmen Shyken first opened Bugs + Bees Boutique, she envisioned something that she wanted for her two daughters—high quality clothing at a reasonable price.

Shyken left her banking job to pursue the dream of owning her own business, which she operated out of her home for about 18 months. Then, on April 20, 2022, she opened her first brick and mortar location at 470 First St. SW in Alabaster.

On Saturday, May 14, Bugs + Bees Boutique celebrated its official grand opening, which featured special deals along with some cookies and mini-cupcakes for customers.

“I wanted to build something for my kids. I wanted to have something for them, and then I wanted to have affordable clothing for other moms,” Shyken said, noting that the Bugs + Bees name comes from her two daughters, Lydia, 9, and Leah, 7, whom she calls “Lydi Bug” and “Leah Bee.”

Shyken and her husband first discussed the idea for a business when she was pregnant with Lydia, and she wanted to open a store prior to 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a major hurdle. As life started to return to normal, however, Shyken put her plan into action.

Currently, Bugs + Bees offers clothing options for both boys and girls. There is also a “kids corner” with a table, coloring books, a TV, building blocks and books.

“Right now we carry clothing for boys and girls. We start at 0-3 months and we go up to 14-16. We also carry baby headbands, hair bows, snap clips and we have baby items from Itzy Ritzy,” she said.

For more information, visit the Bugs + Bees Boutique Facebook page or their website at Bugsandbeesboutique.com. They also have a Facebook VIP page where members can participate in special promotions and giveaways, as well as an Instagram profile @bugs_bees_boutique.