Indian Springs church to hold ‘HayDay’ VBS in June

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NORTH SHELBY – Indian Springs First Baptist Church will hold its Vacation Bible School on June 3-5.

“We are excited to start the summer off with ‘HayDay’ VBS for kids,” reads the event description on the church’s website. “HayDay VBS is full of wide-open spaces, playful animals and rustic charm—guaranteed to be a place where kids have barrels of fun.”

This year’s theme is “HayDay! Growing in Friendship with Jesus,” and the key Bible verse is Romans 5:11: “Our Lord Jesus Christ has made us friends of God.”

The “farm fun” will commence Friday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sunday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m., when the children will lead the congregation in worship.

Families are invited to a church-wide picnic immediately after the worship service.

VBS is open to children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade.

To register, go to Indianspringschurch.org and click on the “Register Today” button at the bottom of the HayDay VBS box.

Contact the church at (205) 988-3662 or indianspringschurch@gmail.com with any questions.