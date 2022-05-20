Riding 4 Kids to raise money for nonprofit’s holiday bikes

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Chelsea-based nonprofit Bikes 4 Kids will provide free customized bikes for children again this Christmas, and anyone interested in contributing to the cause will have an in-person opportunity to do so next month.

The organization’s Riding 4 Kids Fundraiser Ride will be held on the morning of Saturday, June 18 in Shelby County.

“We will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings in Chelsea,” Bikes 4 Kids founder Charlie Bradford said. “From there, we will go to different stops, including Harley Davidson in Pelham, and we will end at The Dive Bar in Montevallo.”

The cost per motorcycle is $20, plus $10 for an additional passenger.

“We want to reach around $5,000,” Bradford said. “If we can get 200 bikes, we should be pretty close to that.”

Those who would like to participate may register online with Bikes 4 Kids on Messenger, at Buffalo Wild Wings in Chelsea or at one of the stops, if needed.

Bradford said the event is open to anyone and will include family-oriented entertainment, activities and food trucks at the end stop in Montevallo starting at about 4 p.m.

In addition, Show N Sounds will host a sound competition, and custom bikes and classic cars will be on display.

Bad Boy Toyz in Jemison will unveil a custom chopper bicycle, too.

“It is also the same day as Montevallo Arts Fest, so there will be a lot more to do,” Bradford said. “It’s going to be a big deal all day long.”

For more information, or to register for or sponsor the Riding 4 Kids event, contact Bradford via the Bikes 4 Kids Inc. B4K Facebook page, @B4KSCB.