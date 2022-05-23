280-area farmers’ markets opening soon

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

With spring in full swing and summer on the way, local farmers’ markets are starting to open, and several are located near the U.S. 280 corridor.

The MarketPlace at Lee Branch will hold its grand opening weekend for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 28.

The market will be open every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon through Saturday, Aug. 27, and will feature local fruits, vegetables, eggs, grass-fed meat, artisans and food vendors.

The MarketPlace at Lee Branch is located at The Villages at Lee Branch, 611 Doug Baker Boulevard.

For more information, visit Themarketplaceatleebranch.com or The MarketPlace at Lee Branch Facebook page.

The Valleydale Farmers’ Market will also hold its opening weekend on Saturday, May 28, and will be open every Saturday morning through September from 8 a.m. to noon.

Located at 4601 Valleydale Road, the market features various growers selling fresh produce, Alabama honey, humanely raised meats, free-range eggs, dairy and homemade goods.

Artisans will also be selling baked goods, soaps, handmade art, homemade pasta, locally roasted coffee and more.

Visit Valleydalefarmersmarket.com or the market’s Facebook page for more information.

The Mt Laurel Farmers’ Market will open Saturday, June 4 and will be held every Saturday from June to October, 8 a.m. to noon, in the Town of Mt Laurel on Manning Place, which fronts Shelby County 41.

The market features about 15-20 farmers selling fresh eggs, fresh cheeses, honey, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, Chilton County peaches, tomatoes, okra, squash, peas, beans and corn.

In addition, the market includes growers who bring plants and flowers, along with numerous craftsmen selling hand-painted wooden signs, hand-carved wood items, wooden furniture, picture frames, hand-knitted items, handmade soap, paintings, photography, pottery and glass items.

For more information, follow the Mt Laurel Farmers’ Market Facebook group, or call (205) 408-2717 or (205) 408-8696.