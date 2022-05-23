My Helena with Dominga Gardner

Dominga Gardner is a Helena resident and the president of the Helena Diversity & Inclusion Board. Gardner has several Helena favorites around town ranging from food, events and her favorite free time activities.

The Depot – Regular cheese burger and adding an onion ring to it. It’s not on the menu, but they let me order it. The best burgers around! Buck Creek festival would have to be the best event; enjoying sitting near the amphitheater listening to music and meeting new people. My favorite memory is the first day of school when my children were in elementary, Kya kindergarten and Kirsen second grade. All the kids on the street were playing while waiting on the bus. It was a joy to see them so excited about starting school. I grew up in a rural area and didn’t have any children to play with, so I was glad for my girls to be able to grow up in a neighborhood with other children around. Now they are all off to college. I still look at the bus stop and remember this day. I enjoy track season and working with the young athletes. I love being on the throwing field working with the athletes. Hearing about their day and the excitement I see when they reach new personal records.

5. Lastly, I remember my first time visiting Helena when we moved here from Mississippi. We kept revisiting and knowing that we wanted to raise our kids here. Reminds us of home and this has been our home for 16 years now. Can’t imagine living anywhere else. The people here are genuine.