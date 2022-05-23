Pelham City Council approves services agreement for Trail Project, amends FY2022 budget

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham City Council approved a resolution in the next step moving forward in the Oak Mountain Trail Project Site.

The resolution was issued under the Council’s consent agenda and stated the city of Pelham would enter into a professional services agreement with Atlas Technical Consultants, LLC for construction materials testing at the Trail project site.

Construction materials testing primarily involves testing structural materials used to build new projects from the ground up or to test various materials used to construct new additions or new components being added to an existing facility.

The resolution in its entirety states the services are not to exceed $29,324, and any unforeseen conditions or occurrences that may affect the charges will be presented to the city for pre-approval before going forward.

In other business, the Council voted in favor to authorize amending the city’s FY2022 operating and capital projects budgets. In a detailed document issued by the city, it states that city management proposed the following adjustments to general and administrative expenditure accounts:

– Salaries and benefits: $76,595

– Computer maintenance agreements: $8,625

– Computer software: $1,500

– Dues and subscriptions: $2,240

– Professional services: $65,000

– Advisory Board Meeting: $1,000

– Advertising legal: $4,000

– Public relations: $1,500

– Repairs and maintenance: $250

– Travel: $7,516

– Property tax paid: $10

– Postage: $2,000

The total proposed budget adjustments for general and administrative operating expenditures add to a net decrease of $31,216.

The total proposed budget adjustments for the city’s IT department for capital projects was a net increase of $225,000. Other budget changes included a $15,421 net increase for human resources, a $1,145 net decrease for court operating expenditures, a $149,098 net increase for parks and recreation and a $76,776 net increase for the police department for personnel expenses and operations.