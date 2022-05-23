Pelham Culinary Arts students cook monthly luncheon at Senior Center

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Many of Pelham’s senior citizens were treated to their monthly luncheon at the Pelham Senior Center by a special caterer on Thursday, May 12.

Students from Pelham High School’s Culinary Arts program not only cooked the food, they served it, as well. Eleven students were present to serve the food on a buffet line, and according to the Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Doug Allen, the students were thrilled at the menu’s reception.

“The students commented to me about how the guests were complimenting them on the food and that made it worth all the effort,” he said.

The students set up a bread plate of herbed focaccia, soft yeast rolls made with butternut squash puree, cheese and jalapeno cornbread mini loaves all accompanied with orange honey butter.

The menu consisted of parmesan breaded chicken breast, potato puffs, fresh vegetable medley of roasted squash, onions, celery, peppers and shelled purple hull peas and lady peas, and an assorted dessert tray of brownies, snickerdoodle cookies and mini tartlets with cheesecake filling and fresh strawberries.

Allen said the team got all of the fresh vegetables from Pelham’s Burnett’s Farms Market the day before.

Pelham’s Culinary Arts teams have made headlines in recent months as they’ve taken home several first place prizes in cooking competitions, including two first place awards at the 2022 Alabama ProStart Student Invitational in March.