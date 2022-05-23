Suspect apprehended in Pelham bank robbery

Published 11:49 am Monday, May 23, 2022

By Michelle Love

The Pelham Police Department has taken a suspect into custody following a bank robbery at the Union State Bank in Pelham. (File)

PELHAM – The Pelham Police Department announced on Friday, May 20 that an individual had been taken into custody following a bank robbery at Union State Bank near the corner of Highway 119 and Highway 31 in Pelham.

A suspect presented a note to the bank teller around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. No weapon was ever shown, and the man escaped with an unknown sum of money.

The suspect was identified and then taken into custody in Greenville, Alabama at 4:13 p.m. Suspect information will not be released until warrants are obtained, though warrants are expected to be issued later today, according to Pelham’s communications manager Ainsley Allison.

