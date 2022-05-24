Alabaster location of Jim ‘N Nick’s unveiled as new quick casual dining model

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q (JNN), known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and focus on the communities they serve, has converted its location on 295 Alabaster Blvd. Alabaster, Ala., to a quick-casual dining style.

This change allows for quicker customer service and shorter wait times while maintaining the same great food and community-oriented atmosphere that have been cornerstones of the brand for three decades. The Alabaster location will retain a full-service bar and have team members to tend to guests’ needs throughout the restaurant. Additionally, the new design provides a faster way for guests to pick up takeout orders while maintaining convenient drive-thru and catering options.

“The conversion to quick-casual is an exciting change we’re thrilled to see implemented at our location,” said Mike Waller, local owner of JNN – Alabaster. “I’m confident that our customers will enjoy the ease, convenience and flexibility of this new dining style while experiencing the same high-quality service, great BBQ and light-hearted, family-like atmosphere that they look forward to when dining in our restaurants.”

The Alabaster location is one of its first restaurants to undergo this transition as a part of a larger company-wide initiative to convert more JNN locations to this dining style. Additionally, the growing brand plans to open 10 new locations over the next 18 months.

“As we continue expanding throughout the Southeast, we look forward to welcoming customers to experience our newly designed space,” said Larry Ryback, chief executive officer of JNN. “We are eager to bring new team members on board to help us continue in our mission of treating each customer like family through more efficient service.”

To learn more about Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q and open positions at the Alabaster location, visit Jimnnicks.com.