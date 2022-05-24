Helena City Council presents $25,000 to Helena schools

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – As the school year comes to a close, the Helena City Council presented one last donation to Helena city schools for the 2021-2022 school year at its meeting on Monday, May 9.

Each Helena city school received a check for $25,000 as a donation from the City Council.

“This is one thing that makes our city different than a lot of other ones,” Mayor Brian Puckett said. “We are county schools, but we, as a city, try to give as much money as we possibly can each year to the schools.”

Puckett presented the Council-approved checks to the principals of Helena High School, Helena Middle School, Helena Intermediate School and Helena Elementary School. The donations are for the schools to use for their individual needs, whatever those may be.

“We thank you as a city for what you do each and every day, and we know it’s a year-round job,” Puckett told the principals present. “We know that funding is always tight, so anything we can do like this makes our schools the best they can be. You all are what makes Helena schools what they are.”