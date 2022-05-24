Mayor’s Corner: A weekly letter from Brian Puckett

Wow! We are finally here with the last half-day of school tomorrow, and summer is officially kicking off. Between kids playing in the streets and families taking vacations, I hope that everyone is able to slow down even for just a minute to take a deep breath.

On Monday night, over 300 seniors walked across the stage receiving their diplomas. They should be so proud of their accomplishments. I do have to say that graduation each year is one of my favorite things to take part in. To see the glowing smiles of the students knowing that they have completed their high school journey and so many tears of joy rolling down parents’ cheeks as they watch their baby receive that small piece of paper for such a large undertaking.

The city has many different options for people to choose how to spend their time in town. Enjoy sitting out of the island at Amphitheater Park watching the swift flow of Buck Creek, walk the Hillsboro trails or the Lee Springs trail to take in the beauty of nature, go play in the shade at Lee Springs Park, pop up popsicle parties with the police, or, most importantly, take part in the summer reading program at the Helena Library. The reading program is for all ages, and if you know our Library Director Dan Dearing then you know its going to be tons of fun with great prizes.

As you know, we love to throw a good party in town. The next Old Town Live Concert will be coming up on June 18th and I can’t wait for everyone to hear the awesome news of the bands that will be performing. Not only will there be live music, but lots of other activities for all ages to enjoy. I am going to call it right now that Father’s Day weekend in Helena is going to be fun. The fun we have as a city is also now on TikTok, so be sure to follow the official city account @CityofHelenaAL.

Finally, I want to again congratulate the Helena High School Class of 2022 on their accomplishments. I also want to say thank you to everyone that got out and voted yesterday. As I know firsthand, politics can be nasty at any level and these candidates all put themselves out there to represent and serve you. Several races have already been called as I am writing this, giving us some clear cut winners and who will be in primary runoffs.

Have a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend and we will talk again next Wednesday.