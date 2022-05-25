Casey wins Republican primary for Shelby County district attorney

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

Republican candidate Matt Casey won the primary election for Shelby County district attorney on Tuesday, May 24.

Casey garnered 75.76 percent of the vote (20,526 votes) to defeat fellow Republican candidate Cameron Elkins, who earned 24.24 percent (6,567 votes), according to unofficial results.

Casey will succeed current Shelby County District Attorney Jill Lee, who has held the position since 2014.

Casey graduated from Jones Law School in 2006 before joining the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office in 2008.

Since then, Casey has been the lead prosecutor on hundreds of violent felony cases, including capital murder, sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence cases.

Casey is a member of the Alabama and Birmingham bar associations, as well as a longtime member of the Shelby County Republican Party.