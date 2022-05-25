Helena City Council honors senior members of Teen Council

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena City Council honored some special guests at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 9.

The Council took the time to honor the 2022 seniors on the Helena Teen Council. The seniors came out in their Teen Council shirts and were all smiles as council members, including the Teen Council sponsor Alice Lobell, praised them for their hard work and their success in high school.

Lobell became emotional as her Council seniors filed up to the front of the room.

“This is a group of young people who are 10th, 11th and 12th graders who want to make a difference in our city,” Lobell said. “I have had the honor of being their liaison, and I love them dearly. I am so proud of all of you.”

The seniors were presented with special certificates honoring their time and the work they put into the Teen Council.

“I wish I could tell you how many hours these kids have given to the city whether its volunteering for the Buck Creek Festival or at Christmas time, any time the city needs something they volunteer to help,” Lobell continued. “I love them all, I really do.”