New road closure in Chelsea to begin May 27

Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

A portion of Highway 47 from the railroad tracks in front of Chelsea City Hall to the new intersection of Highway 47 and County Road 39 will be closed for about two months starting on Friday, May 27. (Contributed)

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CHELSEA – New road closure plans related to the 47-39 intersection realignment project in Chelsea have been released.

Starting on Friday, May 27, a portion of Highway 47 will be closed from the railroad tracks in front of Chelsea City Hall up to the new intersection of Highway 47 and County Road 39.

According to county officials, the closure will last for about two months.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the county at (205) 669-3880.

More 280 Reporter

Local celebrities go ‘Over the Edge’ for aging out foster kids

‘A whole other place’: Chelsea celebrates class of 2022 at graduation ceremony

‘Do the little things’: Vincent class of 2022 inspired for next steps following graduation

UPDATE: Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 280 in Chelsea cleared

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...