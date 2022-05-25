New road closure in Chelsea to begin May 27

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CHELSEA – New road closure plans related to the 47-39 intersection realignment project in Chelsea have been released.

Starting on Friday, May 27, a portion of Highway 47 will be closed from the railroad tracks in front of Chelsea City Hall up to the new intersection of Highway 47 and County Road 39.

According to county officials, the closure will last for about two months.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the county at (205) 669-3880.