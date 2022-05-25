Paul Leslie Knowles

Paul Leslie Knowles was born on Oct. 30, 1949, in Montevallo. He was 72 years old, was a retired salesman, and a proud veteran. He was a wonderful husband, father, and Pop.

Paul is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susie Knowles; daughter, Heidi (Chris) Thrash; son, Shawn (Marika) Knowles; grandchildren, Kelcie, Dylan, Lesli, Lily, Arles, Bella, and Halei; and sisters, Gaynell Knowles Allen and Carol Knowles Mandell.

He is preceded in death by his parents, L.A. and Jeanette Knowles; brothers, Dickey, Larry, Lewis, and Kenneth Knowles; and sister, Becky Knowles Foster.

A visitation for Paul will be held Friday, May 27 from 10-11 a.m. at Rockco Funeral Home (Montevallo), 3715 Highway 25, Montevallo, Alabama 35115. The funeral service will occur Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at Rockco Funeral Home (Montevallo) with the burial following at Dry Valley Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery, 2731 CR 46, Montevallo, AL 35115.

