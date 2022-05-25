Polk, Boatman win Shelby County BOE seats

Published 12:15 am Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Emily Sparacino

Candidates Amber Polk and Brian Boatman defeated incumbents Jane Hampton and Aubrey Miller for the Shelby County Board of Education Place 1 and Place 2 seats, respectively. (Contributed)

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

Two Shelby County Board of Education incumbents lost re-election to their seats in the Republican primary on Tuesday, May 24.

In the Board Member Place 1 race, candidate Amber Polk earned 53.82 percent of the vote (9,159 votes) to defeat incumbent Jane Hampton, who earned 46.18 percent (7,860 votes), according to unofficial results.

Hampton has served two terms on the board.

In the Board Member Place 2 race, candidate Brian Boatman garnered 60.48 percent of the vote (10,169 votes) to defeat incumbent Aubrey Miller, who garnered 39.52 percent (6,645 votes), according to unofficial results.

Miller currently serves as board president.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent incumbent Dr. Lewis Brooks was unopposed for his seat.

More 280 Reporter

State votes ‘yes’ to statewide amendment for state park funding

Ivey wins Republican Primary; Britt and Brooks headed to runoff in Senate race

Welborn, Bahakel headed to runoff for Shelby County District Judge Place 1 seat

Casey wins Republican primary for Shelby County district attorney

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...