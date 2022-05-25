Wanda Fay Yarborough

Shelby

Wanda Fay Yarborough, age 83, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, May 24.

The visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Friday May 27 at Bolton Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Elliotsville Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Wanda is survived by her loving husband, Jessie; her brother, Lamar Scott; her children, Vickie (Tom) Boggs and Rhonda (Tim) Moore; her grandchildren, Natalie, Jessica, Tyler, Heather, and Mallory; her four great-grandchildren; and her best friend, Janette Brannon.

