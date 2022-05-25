Wanda Fay Yarborough

Published 3:58 pm Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

Wanda Fay Yarborough
Shelby

Wanda Fay Yarborough, age 83, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, May 24.

The visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Friday May 27 at Bolton Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Elliotsville Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Wanda is survived by her loving husband, Jessie; her brother, Lamar Scott; her children, Vickie (Tom) Boggs and Rhonda (Tim) Moore; her grandchildren, Natalie, Jessica, Tyler, Heather, and Mallory; her four great-grandchildren; and her best friend, Janette Brannon.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Paul Leslie Knowles

Jean Wood

Janet Salser

Roger Dale Lloyd

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...