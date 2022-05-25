Welborn, Bahakel headed to runoff for Shelby County District Judge Place 1 seat

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

Republican candidates Erin Bell Welborn and Phillip Bahakel will head to a runoff for Shelby County District Judge Place 1.

Welborn and Bahakel were the top two vote-getters in the May 24 Republican primary for the seat. Welborn earned 34.85 percent of the vote (10,308 votes), and Bahakel earned 25.44 percent (7,524 votes), according to unofficial results.

The other Republican candidates were Bill Dunn, who received 13.38 percent of the vote (3,957 votes); Carlos A. Gonzalez, who received 14.21 percent (4,202 votes); and Jody Brasher Tallie, who received 12.14 percent (3,590 votes).

The winner of the runoff in June will face Democratic candidate Ashley N. Bell in the general election Nov. 8.

The seat is currently held by Judge James “Jim” Kramer, who decided not to seek re-election after serving in the position for more than 17 years.