Alabaster churches hosting Vacation Bible Schools this summer

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

Many churches in Alabaster are preparing to host Vacation Bible School as the summer months approach.

Westwood Baptist Church is gearing up to host Vacation Bible School beginning June 13-17 from 9 a.m. until noon.

This year’s theme is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.”

Children who have completed kindergarten through fourth grade can experience going “off-road” for a monumental adventure through the “colorful canyons and sunbaked trails of the Southwest and explore God’s awesomeness,” per the church’s website page. Kids will be able to form a rock-solid faith for the road ahead.

There will also be a VBS for all pre-teens who have completed 5th or 6th grades.

Registration for the VBS can be found by visiting Gowestwood.org/vbs.

Alabaster First Baptist’s Vacation Bible School will be held June 6-10 for children who have turned 4 years old through sixth grade. This year’s theme is Spark Studios, which allows children to “spark their imaginations and kick creativity into high gear at Spark Studios.” Registration is now open by visiting fbcalabaster.org/vbs.

Church of the Highlands Summer Blast Series will be held June 27-29 for children entering kindergarten to sixth grade. The event is a kids’ conference helping children discover God’s word in an exciting and unforgettable way. Each day, children will learn a key Biblical point that is reinforced with a Bible story and an adventurous video parable made just for the kids, per the church website. Summer Blast is free and open to all children. For more information, visit summerblast.churchofthehighlands.com.

Kingwood Church will host VBS July 10-12 from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Kingwood Church. The VBS is for rising kindergarten through fifth grade. For more information on how to register a child, visit: kingwoodchurch.com.

Alabaster First United Methodist Church will host VBS June 13-17 from 9 a.m. until noon. The VBS is for children ages 3 through entering 5th grade. Each day will include music, Bible adventures, crafts, games, and snacks. Registration is now open and those wishing to attend are encouraged to pre-register. For more information, visit alabasterfumc.org or by e-mailing rachael@alabasterfumc.org.