Pelham Park Middle Schoolers wow with Disney roller coaster models

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The students of Lily Walker’s eighth grade science class at Pelham Park Middle School had an extra fun project assigned to them for their final presentation project. The students had to create working models of Disney-themed roller coasters they would like to see at the park.

The project divided the students up into groups where they had to work together to come up with the concept, build the roller coaster and present it as they would to Disney Park executives.

“We finished out the year talking and learning about energy, and I went to Disney for spring break while it was their 50th anniversary,” Walker said. “I was trying to think of how we could make the learning experience more fun and I thought, let’s make the next big Disney ride.”

The criteria for the project was it had to be Disney themed, they had to have a turn, loop or hill to demonstrate the active energy of the marble. The students made a plot outline of their 13 steps on a storyboard that explained exactly what the ride would entail and then present the ride based on the storyboard.

The Disney movies chosen by the students included Encanto, Star Wars, Ironman, Tangled, Finding Nemo, Wreck-It-Ralph, UP, and Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland. Several groups had scripts prepared and even accompanying music to make the ride more authentic.

“They worked so hard and it really shows,” Walker said. “I just felt this was a really fun way to get them excited about energy and I mean everyone loves Disney. It was a great way to close out the year.”