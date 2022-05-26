Popular D2 soccer camp set for June 20-24, registration now open

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Registration is now open for the Dynamic Development Soccer Camp, which will be held June 20-24 at Thompson High School.

This marks the ninth consecutive year for the camp, directed by Dan DeMasters and his staff, and the fourth year having the camp at THS.

“This is a time for kids to come and have a great time, while also learning the fundamentals about soccer,” DeMasters said.

The camp continues to grow each year, with about 200 campers expected to register and attend.

Taking place on Thompson High School’s campus, DeMasters brings in staff that works hard to teach each camper various aspects of the sport, while also bringing a level of energy so every camper leaves each day having fun.

“We work hard to grow each child’s skill of soccer with the techniques they need to help them succeed,” DeMasters said. “When they come to this camp, they actually learn how to play soccer.”

The camp is open for boys and girls ages 5-12 for $230 (Elite is $250) and meets Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon. Registration is only on the first day of camp from 8:30-9 a.m.

DeMasters previously coached at Oak Mountain for five years, but has also coached players in the greater Birmingham area as well.

In 2018, DeMasters accepted a new position with Alabaster City Schools to serve as the director of soccer and oversee Alabaster soccer programs for grades 7-12. He also is the head coach of the girls soccer team and teaches math at THS.

“We have kids who come from Helena, Calera, Oak Mountain,” DeMasters said. “We are open to anyone who may want to come play. We also are open to any teams that may be interested in coming as a team and I can work with them on a group rate.”

For more information about registering for the camp, contact d2camps@gmail.com or by visiting Dynamicdevelopmentcamps.com.