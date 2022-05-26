QuikTrip officially opens county’s first location in Calera

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – Shelby County’s first location of QuikTrip officially opened its doors at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 26.

Located at 2220 Shelby County 84 in Calera, the location is the second in Alabama and one of the company’s travel center models.

The new store brings “snackles”, convenient service and charitable support to the Calera community, while providing help and safety for area at-risk youth as a designated Safe Place location thanks to a partnership between QuikTrip, Family Connection, Inc. and National Safe Place.

The Travel Center features a larger designed lot and more spacious store than a traditional QT. The Travel Center has room to service 20 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks.

QT’s new store model was created specifically for highly-traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QT Distribution Center for access to fresh food.

“For decades, people have looked to QT for an on-the-go snack or sandwich,” read a release from the company. “The company offers a full-service kitchen with fresh, made-to-order snackles, as well as fresh food delivered daily through its bakeries and commissaries.”

Calera customers can enjoy the full line of QT snackles, including freshly-brewed coffee and fresh-brewed QTea, as well as its complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh donuts, salads, wraps, QT’s signature pizza by the slice and roller grill items.

The Calera Travel Center also features an expanded QT Kitchens location, offering fresh, made-to-order food, premium specialty drinks and tasty frozen treats.

Some of the popular items include warm, soft pretzels, extra-large pizzas, custom breakfast tacos, hardwood smoked BBQ sandwiches, cold brew coffee and frozen treats like QT’s QuikShake.

“Since its inception in 1958, QT has become widely known for taking great care of its employees, earning national recognition creating and nurturing career employees and offering superior employee benefits,” read the release.

QT recently earned a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2021.

QT is also known for its impact on the communities it serves – with each store generating on average $1.3 million in annual local and state taxes.

The company donates 5 percent of its annual net profits to charitable organizations. Other than Safe Place, organizations that QT supports include United Way, local food banks, schools and Folds of Honor, a non-profit whose mission is to provide educational scholarships to the military families of those who have been killed or disabled while on active duty.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Alabama with our first Remote Travel Center in Calera and are even more excited that this new location will serve as a designated Safe Place as well,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QT’s Corporate Communications Manager. “Family Connection, Inc. is a great agency for us to partner with as their mission aligns with our commitment to providing young people with safe and supportive environments as well as making Calera a stronger community for all.”

QT is a longtime partner of Safe Place, sharing a vision of safe neighborhoods and communities.

Since 1991, QT’s designated Safe Place sites have been a place for runaway and at-risk youth to come in off the street, receive food and drink, and wait for a volunteer from a Safe Place agency partner to connect them with professional help.

QT provides grants to local Safe Place agencies, furthering its support of their mission. Calera’s Safe Place initiative, operated by Family Connection, Inc. is part of a national network of Safe Place programs in 39 states.

More than 22,000 community businesses and organizations nationwide display the Safe Place sign, making help readily available for youth in need.

Family Connection, Inc. has helped hundreds of youth in Calera since it was launched in 1976.

“It is critical for our community to invest in supporting our youth and ensuring they have a safe and nurturing environment to grow up in,” said Susan Johnston, Executive Director of Family Connection, Inc. “We are grateful for QuikTrip’s partnership as their caring team shares our passion to support youth in need through the national Safe Place programming.”

QT is now in its 62nd year in business and employs more than 24,000 people across 15 states.

Planning is underway for future Travel Center locations, and several sites are currently under construction including additional an Alabama location in Opelika by the end of this year.