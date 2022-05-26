Sharing each moment: SCHS class of 2022 celebrated at graduation ceremony

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

COLUMBIANA – One hundred and eighteen members of the Shelby County High School Class of 2022 celebrated their graduation on Tuesday night, May 24 at Papa McCombs Stadium.

As the graduating seniors marched onto the field, puddles stood from a thunderstorm earlier that evening, but thankfully the rain stopped in time for the commencement ceremony.

Summa Valedictorian Kinzie McDonald in her speech compared graduation to the long-awaited final episode of a favorite TV program.

“We have all been through so much together, and through it all, we get to return here and share each moment,” McDonald said, repeating the motto, “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”

Like the characters in a show, McDonald added, no one knows the complete futures of each character, or graduate, but everyone knows where they came from and where they are headed.

“We have reached our finale episode,” she told her fellow graduates.

Logan Edwards was the recipient of the 2022 Johnson-Pope Award, which is the highest honor bestowed upon a Shelby County High School graduating senior. SCHS senior sponsor Anne Stansell was on hand to present the award.

Audience members were treated to the SCHS Show Choir singing “Alleluia” and SGA chaplain Laci Kelley shared an inspirational thought with the graduates. In addition, CTEC Principal Daniel Richards delivered the invocation and SGA executive president Kaili Williams welcomed those in attendance.

Following the presentation of diplomas, the commencement exercises concluded with a singing of the school’s Alma Mater led by the senior choir members, and the recessional.