Thompson baseball to host Warrior Baseball Camp

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Thompson High School baseball team will once again host the Warrior Baseball Camp beginning May 31 through June 2.

The camp is $105, and slots are available for children ages 5-13.

“Campers come and get coached by THS/TMS baseball coaches and players,” Thompson head coach Frankie Perez said. “Three days of fun getting to know each other while working on the basics of the game. The final day is game day. All campers get to play games for the duration of the camp, and the first two days are instruction days.”

Perez said new to the camp this year is that all players and coaches will be working with the campers. There will also be an early drop-off time available at 7:30 a.m. and a late pickup time available at 11:30 a.m.

Drop off and pick up will be at the Thompson Middle School Peanut Field.

Campers do not have to be from Alabaster to participate in the camp.

“This is a great opportunity to learn how to play the game the right way, while having fun and competing against their peers,” Perez said.

For more information about the camp, call Perez at (205) 401-5353 or email francisco.perez@acsboe.org.