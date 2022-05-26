WestRover Water Sports to host summer events

BY ROBIN SMITH | Community Columnist

WESTOVER – WestRover Water Sports is Alabama’s only permanent North American Diving Dogs regulation dock diving facility.

Located in Westover behind the 280 Animal Medical Center, the dog agility park features a 45-by-20-foot saltwater pool.

Owner and trainer Jennifer Crisman has put together events that will take place at the WestRover facility this summer.

The water sports held in the regulation pool include distance jumping and retrieval.

There are two classifications: dogs above 16 inches and those under 16 inches (these are considered lap dogs).

The 2022 NADD event dates include the following:

• June 17-19 WestRover’s 2022 Birthday Luau (*regional qualifier)

• July 15-17 Christmas in July at WestRover

• Aug. 19-21 WestRover’s Annual Tailgates & Touchdowns

Crisman also holds four-week agility beginner and intermediate training classes for dogs and owners.

Dogs four months old and up are welcome, and no experience is necessary.

Classes meet on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Among the types of agility challenges offered are the “seesaw,” where dogs learn to properly balance on each side of the seesaw; a tunnel where dogs enter from one end and exit the other; and various levels of jumps requiring a successful leap without displacing the bar.

“This is a great way to provide exercise and stimulation that helps to build a trusting relationship with your dog,” Crisman said. “This also means that the training is for the handlers too.”

You can find WestRover Water Sports on Facebook as well as WestRover K9 Training. There, you will be able to check on dates and view upcoming events.

You can also visit WestRoverSports.com for more information.

Spectators are welcome to attend events at the facility’s physical address: 280 Animal Medical Center, 9689 Highway 55, Westover.