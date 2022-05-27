Highland Lakes garden tour fundraiser set for June 12

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – The Highland Lakes Women’s Club will hold a special event in June to benefit organizations dedicated to children’s advocacy and combating human trafficking.

Proceeds from the club’s 2022 Outdoor Living and Flower Garden Charity Tour on Sunday, June 12 will go to Owens House, Shelby County’s Children’s Advocacy Center, and Trafficking Hope, an organization whose national office is located in Birmingham.

“On this tour, we have eight homeowners who have opened their hearts and homes to support these charities,” a press release read. “With features like outdoor kitchens, pools, amazing and beautiful flower gardens, water features, koi ponds and so much more, you are certain to enjoy your tour and get ideas along the way.”

The tour will be held from 1-6 p.m. and will feature the homes of Kay Aldridge of Aldridge Gardens and retired CBS 42 News anchor Art Franklin.

Pieces from Prodigal Pottery will be for sale in the main-level garage of the Van Hoy home.

Based at King’s Home in Shelby County, Prodigal Pottery is made by women fleeing homelessness, domestic abuse and sex trafficking outside of Birmingham.

The women are employed residents of King’s Home Shelby, a long-term shelter offering safety and care for women and their children for up to two years to help in their recovery.

In addition, Prodigal Pottery also employs women from WellHouse, a safe house for women fleeing sex trafficking.

Visit Prodigalpottery.com to see pieces similar to the items that will be available on the day of the tour.

Bruster’s Ice Cream Truck will be in Highland Park from 2-4 p.m. that day.

To learn more about the two recipient organizations, visit Owenshouse.org and Traffickinghope.org.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased from any club officer: Angelia Spraberry (205-234-6709), Renae Patterson (205-960-8554) or Sherri Mauter (205-410-3201).

More information about the Highland Lakes Women’s Club can be found at Highlandlakeswc.com.