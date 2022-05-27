I-65 wreck in Alabaster kills Tennessee man

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – A wreck that backed up traffic for miles on Thursday afternoon, May 26, has claimed the life of a Tennessee man.

Stanley B. Williams, 72, was killed when his 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck two different cars. The motorcycle first struck a 57-year-old driving a 2016 Toyota Camry from Indiana and an 80-year-old driving a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe from Montgomery.

Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene of the deadly accident, which occurred on Interstate 65 near the 239-mile marker 1 mile north of the Alabaster Promenade exit.

Williams and the two other vehicles involved in the crash were all heading southbound at the time of the accident, which shut down the interstate around 2:25 p.m. while members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division investigated.

No further updates are available at this time, but ALEA continues to investigate the accident.