Shelby County Schools to offer summer meals

Published 10:06 am Friday, May 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Shelby County Schools will offer meals for pickup at four locations on specified dates in June. (File)

Summer break can present families with challenges in keeping children adequately fed each day while schools are closed.

Shelby County Schools offers summer meal resources to help fill the gaps.

Meals may be picked up from 10-10:30 a.m. at the following locations on specified dates:

• Calera Elementary School, June 1-30

• Vincent Elementary School, June 6-17

• Montevallo High School, June 6-30

• Shelby County High School, June 1-17, June 21-23 and June 28-30

Those planning to pick up meals should call the local school by 9:30 a.m.

No meal pickup will be available on June 20 as schools and offices will be closed for a holiday.

All schools offering enrichment activities will provide meals to students during the day or before they leave the school campus.

If a family has an unmet need for food, they may contact one of the following organizations for assistance:

• Break for a Plate – Breakforaplate.com/summer-participate/

• Alabama Childhood Food Solutions – Alabamachildhoodfood.com

• Shelby Baptist Association – Gracekleincommunity.com

Families may also apply for food benefits at Shelby County DHR at 205-669-3000.

