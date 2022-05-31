A look at the June happenings at the Jane B. Holmes Public Library

Greetings from the Jane B. Holmes Public Library in Helena!

On June 1st, the Jane B. Holmes Library Summer Reading Program officially begins! The program is FREE, and all you need to do is stop by the library, sign up, and find some books to read for the summer. The program features prizes and incentives, and is for ages 0-1000.

The library has tons of great programs, including the McWane Science Center, a Wild West Show, and Musician Jim Aycock. In addition, we have our local heroes from the Helena Police and Fire Departments providing programs on safety and how they serve the community. The library also has all sorts of craft programs, board game days, storytimes, and more.

For teens and young adults out there, we have you covered with a mosaic craft for a summer kick-off event on Wednesday June 8 at 2:30 PM, origami throughout the summer, and Book Bingo to wrap things up on Wednesday, July 13th at 2:30 PM

As for grown-up readers, the library is looking out for you with a fun program that features weekly prize drawings and a closeout celebration on July 21 at 6:00 PM. Don’t miss it!

Please check the library website, Instagram, Facebook page, or stop by the library to pick up a calendar that includes all of these awesome events. Make sure to get a library card or have your card updated so that you will be ready to READ!

June Top Picks!

Adult Non-Fiction – How to Grow Your Own Food by Angela S. Judd – Gardening season is here, and this beginner’s guide to container gardening offers a simple strategy with great illustrations.

Adult Fiction – The Summer Getaway by Susan Mallery. This book is a perfect escape for readers wanting to get away! One woman takes the vacation of a lifetime in this poignant and heartwarming story about the threads that hold a family together.

Juvenile Fiction – The Ice Cream Machine by Adam Rubin. In this New York Times Bestseller you will meet a boy and his robot nanny traveling the globe in search of the world’s tastiest treat. You will be transported through six distinct worlds in this book comprised of six different stories.

Juvenile Non-Fiction – Bake, Make, and Learn to Cook: Fun and Healthy Recipes for Young Cooks by David Atherton and Rachel Stubb. A charming and mouthwatering cookbook for aspiring little chefs and culinary novices alike.

Young Adult – The Last Cuentista by Donna Barba Higuera. John Newberry Medal Winner. A brilliant journey through the stars, to the very heart of what makes us human. A strong, heroic character, fighting incredible odds to survive and protect others.