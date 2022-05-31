Central Alabama Community College releases Spring 2022 president’s and dean’s lists

Published 2:54 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Staff Reports

ALEX CITY – Central Alabama Community College congratulates the 39 students named to the President’s List and the 77 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

Students who earned a perfect 4.0 GPA while enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours, qualified for the President’s List. Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students who earned a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of 12 semester hours or more.

“Congratulations to all of these wonderful students who worked hard this past semester,” Jeff Lynn, president of CACC said. “I know I speak on behalf of our faculty and staff by saying we have the best students.”

Below are the students from Shelby County.

President’s List

Name                                                  Hometown

Richard Benson Alabaster

 

Dean’s List

Name                                                Hometown

Miles Beard Vincent
Tristan Carisch Westover
Jenna Castleberry Shelby
Katelyn Evens Vincent
Lauren Graham Columbiana
Alyssa Lightsey Chelsea

For further information, contact Brett Pritchard at bpritchard@cacc.edu or 256-215-4254.

