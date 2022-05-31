Central Alabama Community College releases Spring 2022 president’s and dean’s lists
Published 2:54 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022
ALEX CITY – Central Alabama Community College congratulates the 39 students named to the President’s List and the 77 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Students who earned a perfect 4.0 GPA while enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours, qualified for the President’s List. Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students who earned a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of 12 semester hours or more.
“Congratulations to all of these wonderful students who worked hard this past semester,” Jeff Lynn, president of CACC said. “I know I speak on behalf of our faculty and staff by saying we have the best students.”
Below are the students from Shelby County.
President’s List
Name Hometown
|Richard
|Benson
|Alabaster
Dean’s List
Name Hometown
|Miles
|Beard
|Vincent
|Tristan
|Carisch
|Westover
|Jenna
|Castleberry
|Shelby
|Katelyn
|Evens
|Vincent
|Lauren
|Graham
|Columbiana
|Alyssa
|Lightsey
|Chelsea
For further information, contact Brett Pritchard at bpritchard@cacc.edu or 256-215-4254.