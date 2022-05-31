Chelsea library shares plans for summer reading, new programs

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Summer reading activities will start at the Chelsea Public Library in June, and all residents are invited to participate.

“We have something for all ages,” Children’s and Programming Director Emily Sims said. “There are prizes for everybody, and everybody gets a registration bag.”

Registration for this year’s summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” is available online at Chelsealibrary.readsquared.com.

The program is divided by age groups: pre-school (children ages 0-5 years old), kids ages 5-8 (or those who are still reading picture books and beginning reader books), kids ages 9-12 (or those who are reading chapter books), teens and adults.

The summer reading goals for each age group are as follows:

• Pre-school – A total of 80 books, which breaks down to two books a night for five nights a week. Each reader will win a prize for every 10 books read.

• Kids 5-8 years old – A total of 120 picture books, which breaks down to three books a night for five nights a week. Each reader will win a prize for every 15 books read.

• Kids 9-12 years old – A total of 24 chapter books, which breaks down to three chapter books a week for eight weeks. Each reader will win a prize for every three chapter books read.

• Teens – A total of 20 books to be entered into the library’s grand prize drawing at the end of the summer. Readers will also have the opportunity to win weekly prize drawings.

• Adults – A total of 20 books to be entered into the library’s grand prize drawing at the end of the summer. Readers will also have the opportunity to win weekly prize drawings.

“We also have a lot of programming that is happening this summer that’s going to be super fantastic,” Sims said. “We will be offering weekly movies on Tuesday and weekly shows on Wednesday. Those events will be held at the community center.”

Sims said the library also will host two new programs for teens this year.

An introduction to theater will be taught by a New York-trained theater teacher who works with Red Mountain Theatre.

A Dungeons and Dragons Club will feature tabletop role-playing games for teens and young adults.

For more information about summer reading and other library programs, visit Cityofchelsea.com/454/Summer-Reading, and follow the Chelsea Public Library on Facebook for updates.