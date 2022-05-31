Deryl Gene Farmer

Fourmile

Deryl Gene Farmer, age 64, of Fourmile, passed away Saturday, May 28.

The visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, June 2 at Fourmile Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3 at the church. Burial will be at Fourmile Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Deryl was a lifelong resident of Fourmile where he enjoyed operating Farmer’s Paint and Body Shop, gardening, cooking, hosting annual dove hunts, Sunday lunches at Nannies, dirt track racing, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He worked for Shelby County Highway Department for 10 years.

Deryl was preceded in death by his father, Billy E. Farmer; aunt, Helen “Dodie” Stinson; and uncle, Clyde “Frog” Fancher.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Farmer, his loving wife, Sheila Bell Farmer of 40 years; daughters, Amanda Farmer Jones (Robert), Heather Farmer Talton (Jerry), Holly Beth Farmer (Gerry); grandchildren, Robert Jones, Chloe Jones, Madelyn Talton, and Jase Talton; sisters, Janet Farmer Parson (Norman) and Kathy Levesque; and numerous nieces and cousins.

