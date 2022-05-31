Hoover City Schools to start summer meal program June 1

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – Hoover City Schools will offer its summer feeding program for students throughout June.

The program will start Wednesday, June 1 and run through Thursday, June 30 (no service June 20).

Free meals for kids and teens will be available via curbside pick-up from the HCS Meals in Motion Bus at the Hoover Public Library on Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the program, visit Breakforaplate.com.