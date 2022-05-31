Hoover City Schools to start summer meal program June 1
Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022
FROM STAFF REPORTS
HOOVER – Hoover City Schools will offer its summer feeding program for students throughout June.
The program will start Wednesday, June 1 and run through Thursday, June 30 (no service June 20).
Free meals for kids and teens will be available via curbside pick-up from the HCS Meals in Motion Bus at the Hoover Public Library on Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information about the program, visit Breakforaplate.com.