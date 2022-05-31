Hoover City Schools to start summer meal program June 1

Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Emily Sparacino

Hoover City Schools will hold its summer feeding program for kids and teens four days a week starting on Wednesday, June 1. (Contributed)

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – Hoover City Schools will offer its summer feeding program for students throughout June.

The program will start Wednesday, June 1 and run through Thursday, June 30 (no service June 20).

Free meals for kids and teens will be available via curbside pick-up from the HCS Meals in Motion Bus at the Hoover Public Library on Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the program, visit Breakforaplate.com.

More 280 Reporter

Chelsea library shares plans for summer reading, new programs

Highland Lakes garden tour fundraiser set for June 12

Shelby County Schools to offer summer meals

‘We can truly do anything:’ Oak Mountain class of 2022 graduates

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...