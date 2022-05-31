Montevallo Farmers’ Market to open June 6

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Farmers’ Market will open Monday, June 6 at 3 p.m.

The market is open every Monday from 3-6 p.m. with the last market date set for Aug. 15.

“We’ve got a really good group of local growers this year,” Montevallo Chamber Executive Director Adele Nelson said. “The market also offers flowers, handmade soaps, salves, candles, lotions, lemonade, peanuts, baked goods, honey, jams, jellies and plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Also, Parnell Library will be onsite with their portable book check-out and card sign-up.”

This year marks the 12th anniversary of the market as an annual community project of the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo First Baptist Church and the city of Montevallo.

The market averages between 16-20 vendors each week, according to Nelson, and is a certified market by the Alabama Department of Agriculture.

2022 market sponsors include: Alfa – Shawn Payne – Montevallo, Dr. Bobby F. Shunnarah – Montevallo Family Dentistry, Health Services, Inc. – Montevallo Family Health Center, University of Montevallo, Montevallo First Baptist Church, The Type Shop and city of Montevallo.

The market is located on the grassy lot behind Montevallo First Baptist Church at 660 Main St.

Parking is available in the paved lot behind the church.

For more information, visit the Montevallo Farmers’ Market Facebook page or email montevallochamber@gmail.com.