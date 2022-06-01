Alabaster police reports for April

The following incidents were reported by the Alabaster Police Department during April:

April 1

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground). Damaged was a lock bar of door and restroom stall partition valued at $2,150.

-Information only from the 500 Block of 8th Street SW (residence/home). Alias warrant (traffic offense) from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $116.04.

-Domestic violence – third degree/harassment from the 900 Block of Highway 31 (residence/home).

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Recovered was 0.5 grams of Heroin.

April 2

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 900 Block of Highway 31 (church/synagogue/temple/mosque).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Gardenside Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $1,828.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $145.34.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of 6th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $2,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $141.69.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 1400 Block of Heather Lane (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $2,251.12.

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief second from the 100 Block of King James Court (residence/home). Damaged were walls, a spindle and door valued at $1,000.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and resisting arrest from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

April 3

-Fraud – TOS theft of services, up to $499 from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen was a cab fee valued at $42.

-Information only from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-Domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 900 Block of 5th Avenue SW (residence/home).

-FTA – UPOM 2nd from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham.

-Juvenile contact from Highway 119 at 1st Street SW.

-FTA UPOM and FTA UPDP from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (government/public building).

-Information only from the 1900 Block of Highway 87 (other/unknown).

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of Highway 87 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1000 Block of King Arthur Court (residence/home).

-Domestic violence form the 400 Block of Willow Glen Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

April 4

-Information only/found property from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (residence/home). Recovered was a wallet and money U.S. currency valued at $277.

-Barring notice from the 100 Block of Market Center Drive.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Kentwood Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $49.71.

-Barring notice from the 200 Block of 2nd Street SW.

-Public intoxication from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $45.86.

-Burglary third degree from the 900 Block of Flint Rock Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a shotgun and a Craftsman 18 inch chainsaw valued at $200.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Scotland Drive (commercial/office building).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $173.33.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana and a gravity bong.

April 5

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 300 Block of 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a bag of marijuana.

-Natural death from the 100 Block of Little Fawn Lane.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of 2nd Street SW (department/discount store). Damaged was the drivers side front bumper of a Nissan Sentra valued at $500.

-Information only – damage to city property from County Road 20 near County Road 438. Damaged was a front grille and underbody damage.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was jewelry/precious metals/gems valued at $690.46.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 9200 Block of Highway 17 (convenience store). Stolen was consumable goods; Funky Monkey hemp vapes valued at $168.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

April 6

-Information only from Interstate 65 at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a black 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 2WD DC V8 SB valued at $4,500.

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Willow Glen Drive (residence/home). Damaged were vehicle parts/accessories for a Silver BMW 328X1 valued at $200.

-Theft of services second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 1400 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown). Stolen was a power steering service valued at $1,102.72.

-DUI and domestic violence – third degree from the 1900 Block of Municipal Way (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft $1,500-$2,500 from the 30 Block of Kent Stone Way (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was money valued at $1,560.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 20 Block of South Colonial Drive (restaurant). Stolen was $50 cash, a brown Michael Kors purse with green strap, Iowa ID, work payment card, gift cards and social security cards valued at $650.

-Information only from the 10 Block of South Forty Drive (residence/home).

April 7

-Information only from Interstate 65 at mile marker 236 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a handgun; Star; .380.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of Industrial Park Drive (other/unknown). Stolen was an Alabama tag valued at $110.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was hair dye valued at $33.98. Stolen was merchandise valued at $10.99.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Sunflower Place (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Independence Drive.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Smokey Road (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $140.09.

-Trespassing notice and alias warrant from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Fraud – TOS theft of services, up to $499 and disorderly conduct from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage and restaurant). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $55.04.

-Property damage from Fulton Springs Road and Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

April 8

-Domestic violence – third degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Damaged were four windows valued at $2,000.

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road. Damaged was a windshield valued at $400.

-Custody dispute from the 600 Block of 1st Street North.

-Disorderly conduct from the 1300 Block of North Wynlake Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

April 9

-Information only from the 300 Block of Golden Meadows Place.

-Found property from the 2100 Block of Kent Dairy Road. Recovered was a Sig P365 9mm valued at $400.

-Domestic incident from the 10 Block of Scottsdale Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store). Stolen were consumable goods (vapes) and money (U.S. currency) valued at $355.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was a Nintendo Switch valued at $349.99.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $607.49.

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street north (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Contempt of court and theft of property third degree from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication from the 100 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

April 10

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Sunflower Place (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was an automobile driver’s side door valued at $100.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Sterling Gate Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 1700 Block of King James Drive.

April 11

-Harassment and disorderly conduct from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (service/gas station).

-Death investigation from the 1800 Block of Mohawk Drive (residence/home). Recovered was marijuana.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Broadmoor Lane (other/unknown). Stolen was an Alabama car tag valued at $20.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 900 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $37.62.

-Animal complaint from the 10500 Block of Highway 17 (community center).

April 12

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Grande View Parkway.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1400 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 200 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home). Stolen was a silver Toyota Camry valued at $20,000.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Sweetbay Drive.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 400 Block of Sterling Park Circle (residence/home).

-FTA – public intoxication from the 200 Block of Highway 204.

-Suicide attempt from the 300 Block of Fran Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $30.

April 13

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was consumable goods and merchandise valued at $443.59.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Balmorial Drive. Stolen were two wedding rings valued at $5,000.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered were consumable goods (food items) valued at $119.78.

-Information only from the 1700 Block of King James Drive (residence/home).

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1400 Block of King George Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a 2012 black Buick Regal valued at $1.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Lake Lane.

April 14

-Animal complaint from the 0 Block of Greenfield Lane. Recovered were two Pitbull K9s valued at $1.

-Information only from the 9300 Block of Highway 119 (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Damaged were two sliding glass doors valued at $10.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 300 Block of 8th Street NW (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen were clothes/furs (shoes, shirts), computer hardware/software, money ($20 bill), weapons – other, other (perfume) and other (shadow box) valued at $3,739.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Sugar Hill Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise cosmetics valued at $406.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $110.09.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Greenfield Circle (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Information only from the 60 Block of Mission Hills Park.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of Highway 87, Calera.

April 15

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 236 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a driver side fender and bumper valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Gardenside Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a pistol valued at $400.

-Probation violation UPOCS from the 200 Block of 2nd Street SW.

-Alias warrant from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Animal complaint from the 500 Block of Grove Hill Trail (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $45.49.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $102.31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $777.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $33.85.

-Animal complaint from the 1100 Block of Navajo Trail (residence/home).

-Harassing communications from the 300 Block of Cromwell (residence/home).

April 16

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 400 Block of 5th Avenue SE (residence/home). Stolen were yard statues and flower pots valued at $300.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Court (residence/home). Recovered was 5.23 grams of marijuana and a socket with marijuana residue.

-Information only from the 1400 Block of King George Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $205.87.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $37.83.

-Fraud, less than $500 from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $500.

-Information only from the 20 Block of Weatherly Club Drive (restaurant).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Jasmine Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $74.96.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store). Stolen was consumable goods; champagne/miscellaneous items valued at $164.32.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

April 17

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 10900 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Pebble Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a silver Ford Ranger valued at $4,000.

-Violation of a family violence protection order from the 100 Block of Blue Sky Lane (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Jefferson Lane (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Sundance (residence/home). Damaged was a water pipe valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Creek Circle (residence/home).

April 18

-FTA theft of property 4th and capias warrant – failure to comply with court order form Interstate 65 at mile marker 205.

-Information only from the 3000 Block of North Grande View Cove.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Jasmine Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1300 Block of Wynlake Drive (residence/home).

-Death investigation from the 300 Block of Sterling Manor Circle.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

-Dog bite from the 1000 Block of Elm Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $57.93.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 800 Block of 1st Street North (specialty store). Stolen was merchandise; echo valued at $199.99.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $68.42.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was assorted merchandise valued at $92.35.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive.

April 19

-Alias writ of arrest from the 1700 Block of Highway 87.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Henry Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft -theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was clothes/furs valued at $160.50.

-Information only from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive.

-Theft of lost property first degree (greater than $2,500) and fraudulent use or credit/debit card from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (specialty store). Stolen was a ladies spit shank micro pave halo diamond ring, clutch purse and credit/debit cards valued at $40,944.

-Possession of a controlled substance from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 0.5 grams of cocaine.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of Vincent Street (residence/home).

April 20

-Information only from the 500 Block of 3rd Street NE.

-Information only from the 40 Block of Longview Circle (commercial/office building).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 700 Block of Fulton Springs Road (commercial/office building). Stolen was vehicle parts/accessories valued at $2,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 700 Block of Fulton Springs Road (commercial/office building). Stolen was vehicle parts/accessories valued at $4,000.

-Information only – abandoned vehicle from the 1900 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $178.05.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 600 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana, pipe and grinder.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 700 Block of Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a yellow bong, cigarillos and 0.68 grams of marijuana.

-Information only from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

April 21

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and ignition interlock misdemeanor from the 10000 Block of Highway 17.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 200 Block of 12th Avenue SW. Recovered was 0.13 grams of crack cocaine and a crack pipe with residue.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $63.17.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of Industrial Park Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was crack cocaine.

-Firearms license required from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a Taurus firearm.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Peavine Trailer Park (residence/home).

-Information only (death investigation) from the 100 Block of Barkley Lane (residence/home).

April 22

-Disorderly conduct and firearms license required from the 100 Block of Dilcey Daniels Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were firearms.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Palm Drive.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Failure to appear and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree from the 2400 Block of Dr. John Haynes Drive.

April 23

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Grande Club Drive.

-Information only from the 1300 Block of 8th Street SW.

-Public intoxication from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $58.02.

-Domestic incident form the 100 Block of Maylene Lane.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Property damage from the 1600 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Cedar MDW (other/unknown).

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 8300 Block of Highway 17.

April 24

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 7100 Block of Highway 119.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of Vincent Street (residence/home).

-Menacing from the 800 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home).

April 25

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

April 25

-Fraud – identity theft from the 900 Block of 3rd Avenue SW (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $105.14.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $145.41.

-Harassment from the 300 Block of Vincent Street (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 900 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $25.94.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 Block of 7th Street SW (residence/home).

April 26

-Alias warrant from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (residence/home).

-Information only from the 30 Block of South Colonial Parkway.

-Property damage from U.S. Highway 31. Damaged was front end damage to a gray Ford Focus valued at $2,500.

-Alias warrant – public intoxication from the 1600 Block of 26th Avenue, Tuscaloosa (jail/prison/penitentiary/corrections facility).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $29.41.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Lake Forest Way (residence/home).

-Alias warrant – interference with public safety communication from the 200 Block of 4th Place NE (residence/home).

April 27

-Fraud – identity theft from the 2100 Block of Amberley Woods Terrace (bank/savings and loan).

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 600 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle (residence/home). Damaged was seat/doors and assorted furniture valued at $1,000.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Cambridge Trail.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane. Recovered was an Alabama tag valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Jefferson Avenue.

April 28

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (department/discount store). Damaged were structures – other commercial/business valued at $200.

-Information only form the 200 Block of Chandler Lane.

-Harassment from the 1400 Block of Heather Lane (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $509.30.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Galloway Circle.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 500 Block of Wynlake Court (residence/home).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 235. Damaged was the drivers side to a tan Toyota Sequoia valued at $1.

-Attempting to elude a police officer and domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 9200 Block of Highway 17 (convenience store).

April 29

-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of 8th Street SW.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Jasmine Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $87.09.

-Animal complaint from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (park/playground).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was miscellaneous items valued at $180.65. Recovered were pens with residue and Norco pills.

April 30

-Stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, less than $500 and information only from U.S. Highway 31 at Ozley Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a vehicle valued at $1.

-Illegal possession credit/debit card from the 100 Block of Seams Way (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was a credit/debit cards valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $116.64.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (park/playground). Damaged was other/restroom sink valued at $1.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and harassing communications from the 200 Block of Smokey Road (residence/home). Damaged was a sliding glass door valued at $40.