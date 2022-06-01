Alabaster police reports for February

The following incidents were reported by the Alabaster Police Department in the month of February:

Feb. 1

-Property damage from 1st Avenue and Thompson Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the front bumper of a silver Toyota Avalon XSE and the right head light of a white Toyota Avalon VSE valued at $530.

-Possession of a forged instrument first degree from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was negotiable instruments.

-Alias warrant from the 9200 Block of Highway 17.

-Alias warrant (harassing communications DV 3rd) from the 1600 Block of 26th Avenue (Tuscaloosa).

-Alias warrant (driving without obtaining a drivers license) from the 1600 Block of 26th Avenue (Tuscaloosa).

-Information only from the 600 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $66.26.

-Property damage from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Information only from the 500 Block of Highway 119 South (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

Feb. 2

-Information only from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 9500 Block of Highway 17 (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Domestic incident from Highway 17 at Eagle Drive.

Feb. 3

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of 1st Street SW (residence/home).

-Capias warrant from the 9600 Block of Highway 17.

-Property damage from Highway 119 at Fulton Springs Road.

Feb. 4

-Barring notice from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 800 Block of 1st Street North (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was a rifle valued at $1,099.99.

-Harassing communications from the 600 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).

-Found property from the 1100 Block of Sequoia Trail (residence/home). Recovered was a pink handbag valued at $10.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Information only from the 1100 Block of Eagle Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $12.63.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 1500 Block of Windsor Court (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was Fentanyl.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Marigold Drive (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 1070 Block of Highway 87.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $55.34.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 600 Block of 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Feb. 5

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was Keltec, keys, tools – Digi Trakc, miscellaneous tools/shovel in rear of flatbed, water pump and kids clothes.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 300 Block of Timber Ridge Trail (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Sweetbay Lane (residence/home).

-Welfare check from the 100 Block of Victoria Station.

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 400 Block of Heathersage Road (residence/home).

Feb. 6

-Giving false identification to law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road. Recovered was Methamphetamine.

-Assault third degree from the 300 Block of Cromwell (bar/night club).

-Public intoxication and driving under the influence – alcohol from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Animal complaint from the 9200 Block of Highway 119.

-Property damage from the 1900 Block of Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a white Buick Verano valued at $1,000.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1700 Block of Tahiti Lane (residence/home). Damaged was the front door of residence valued at $250.

-Menacing from the 300 Block of 8th Street SW (residence/home).

-Alias writ of arrest from the 100 Block of Grande View Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $21.82. Recovered was drug/narcotic equipment.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was Suboxone strips.

-Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest fro the 8200 Block of Highway 119 (service/gas station).

-Information only from the 2400 Block of Highway 31 (Calera).

Feb. 7

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store).

-Information only from the 600 Block of 12th Street NW (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1200 Block of Arrowhead Trail (residence/home).

-Information only from Windsor Court (other/unknown).

-Hold for other agency (TOP 4th) from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 100 Block of Star View Circle.

Feb. 8

-Possession of marijuana second degree and criminal tampering second degree from Interstate 65 at mile marker 242 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana and crack pipe.

-Operating vehicle without insurance and capias warrant/FTA from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Failure to comply with court from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

-Information only from the 600 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).

-Theft of property from the 600 Block of Colonial Promeade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was a car dual multimedia reciever and a Jensen XDA94RB amplifier valued at $236.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $120.35.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $70.37.

Feb. 9

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

-Alias warrant from the 9900 Block of Highway 119.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Summerbrook Lane (other/unknown). Stolen was negotiable instruments valued at $350.

-Capias warrant from the 3600 Block of Highway 155, Clanton.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1200 Block of Morning Star Lane (residence/home). Stolen was a garbage can valued at $1.

-Harassment from the 900 Block of Highway 31 (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was Methamphetamine and homemade pipe with residue.

-Alias writ of arrest from the 100 Block of Airview Lane.

-Domestic violence – third degree/criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Pebble Lane (residence/home).

Feb. 10

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of Ironwood Circle (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $525.37.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Park Place Circle (construction site. Stolen was money valued at $15,000.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Reese Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and alias writ of arrest from the 600 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana.

Feb. 11

-Theft of property from the 100 Block of 2nd Avenue SW (specialty store). Stolen were two Power Built floor jacks valued at $200.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 400 Block of Park Village Court (residence/home). Stolen was a Taurus .380 valued at $350.

-Death investigation from the 600 Block of 9th Street SW.

-Property damage from South Colonial Promenade (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a black Chevy Suburban valued at $2,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $1,045.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of 2nd Avenue SW.

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North. Damaged was a black Chevorlet Equinox.

-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of 1st Street North.

-Trespassing notice from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Possession of a controlled substance from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was heroin.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 9300 Block of Highway 119.

Feb. 12

-Property damage from the 1100 Block of Colonial Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a Toyota Corolla valued at $7,500.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Bail jumping second degree (FTA domestic violence 3rd/harassment) from the 100 Block of Retreat Lane, Columbiana.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $111.29.

-Warrant with Thorsby PD from the 7800 Block of Highway 119.

Feb. 13

-Lost property from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Willow Point Lane.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 500 Block of Meadowlark Place (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from U.S. Highway 31 at 2nd Place NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Bail jumping second degree (FTA Helena PD) from the 1300 Block of Bunting Drive.

Feb. 14

-Alias writ of arrest (theft of property 4th) from the 300 Block of West Valley Avenue, Homewood.

-Trespassing notice from the 9000 Block of Highway 119.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $64.88.

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Damaged were porch rails and concrete blocks valued at $350.

Feb. 15

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was Methamphetamine and one Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine pill valued at $175.

-Information only abandoned vehicle from the 0 Block of 6th Avenue South.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Theft of property first degree (Greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home). Stolen were vehicle parts/accessories for a Chevy Cavalier, vehicle parts/accessories for a black Jeep Cherokee and vehicle parts/accessories for a silver Jeep Cherokee valued at $9,000.

-Alias writ of arrest from the 1400 Block of Alabama Highway 191, Jemison.

-Property damage from the 2000 Block of Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the front bumper of a white Ford Explorer.

-Alias writ of arrest from the 200 Block of 2nd Street SW.

Feb. 16

-Alias warrant (improper lane usage) from the 20 Block of 15th Street North, Bessemer.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $61.62.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $512.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was money cash valued at $154.

-Duty to give information and render aid from the 100 Block of Industrial Road. Damaged was a silver GMC Terrain.

-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 600 Block of 9th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen was jewelry/precious metals/gems, M-1 grande rifle with 3 bullet holes, half dollar, old silver quarter and two dollar certificate coins valued at $2,004.75.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 9200 Block of Highway 17 (service/gas station). Stolen was a bottle of Pinnacle Vodka and a bottle of Burnett’s Vodka valued at $37.14.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1900 Block of Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Feb. 17

-Information only from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North. Stolen was alcohol/food valued at $104.25.

-Information only from the 800 Block of Old Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Navajo Trail.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of 1st Street SW (other/unknown).

-Information only from Evangel Church at Thompson Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $779.10.

-Capias warrant – resisting arrest and capias warrant – pistol with no permit from the 100 Block of 9th Street NW.

Feb. 18

-Property damage from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Runaway juvenile from the 700 Block of Windsor Court.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Jasmine Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue West (other/unknown). Recovered was automobiles; Hyundai Sonata.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $59.20.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $299.99.

-Information only form the 130 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home). Recovered was a 5×8 metal trailer and Cub Cadet zero turn mower.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 9300 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drug/narcotics and glass pipe with residue.

Feb. 19

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 234.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (park/playground). Stolen were credit/debit cards, purses/handbags/wallets/gift cards, cash, U.S. currency and identity documents valued at $1,296.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (park/playground). Stolen were credit/debit cards valued at $1.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 2000 Block of Thompson Road (park/playground). Damaged were two side windows valued at $500. Stolen were credit/debit cards, social security cards, a $100 bill and $20 bills valued at $200.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $81.23.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of Buck Creek Plaza (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were Hydrocodone pills.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from the 10 Block of Ozley Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a glass pipe with residue and 0.8 grams of crack cocaine.

Feb. 20

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of Highway 270 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a glass pipe with residue, Methamphetamine, marijuana pinch hitters and a green marijuana grinder.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 150 Block of Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk) and (service/gas station).

-Possession of a controlled substance and information only – overdoes from the 1100 Block of Willow Creek Court. Recovered was drugs/heroin.

-Domestic violence – third degree/harassment from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.

-FTA – no driver license from Highway 119 at Buck Creek Plaza.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise, dog food valued at $97.44.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $108.57.

-Harassment from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Forgery – passing forged instrument from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered were purses/handbags/wallets, money, Georgia drivers license and credit/debit cards valued at $251.

-Reckless endangerment from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-FTA – no driver license from the 100 Block of Industrial Road.

-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of Morning Star Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 7000 Block of Highway 119 South (service/gas station).

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of 8th Street NW.

-Information only – abandoned vehicle from the 2500 Block of Highway 87.

Feb. 21

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Harvest Way (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 2100 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).

-Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road (grocery/supermarket). Recovered was an Acura Integra valued at $,4000.

-Found property from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive. Recovered was a Chime Visa debit card.

-Information only form the 100 Block of Douglas Drive (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $998.32.

-Failure to appear in court and running red light from the 100 Block of Chelsea Corners, Chelsea.

Feb. 22

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).

-Alias warrant from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Property damage from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Capias warrant from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home). Stolen was a case of Alabama hot sauce (spicy), wheel chair charger and wheel chair charger cord valued at $300.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $32.60.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Feb. 23

-Information only from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle (residence/home). Stolen was an automobile tag valued at $50.

-Information only from the 700 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a Honda valued at $2,999.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and alias warrant of arrest (insurance violation) from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was a radar detector valued at $124.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a Ford F-150 Fx4 crew 4×4 truck valued at $9,000.

-Stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, less than $500 from the 600 Block of 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a license plate decal sticker valued at $1.

-Trespassing notice from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club). Recovered were Alprazolam pills and Clonazepam pills.

Feb. 24

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 800 Block of Shady Oak Lane (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $800.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $87.93.

-Information only from the 1100 Block of Whippoorwill Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance and bench warrant – burglary 3rd from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were Hydrocodone pills.

-Information only from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $50.70.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $27.14.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $25.84.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 2100 Block of North Grande View Lane (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 500 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).

-Information only and alias warrant from the 9700 Block of Highway 119. Recovered was an American Tactical AR-15.

Feb. 25

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree from the 200 Block of Mellow Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk and parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was a glass pipe with residue, Methamphetamine, marijuana and a blue digital scale.

-Public intoxication from the 200 Block of 2nd Street SW.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 9500 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $500.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Lane Park Terrace (residence/home).

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1400 Block of Royalty Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a silver Lexus GS 300 valued at $1,200.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 800 Block of 4th Avenue NE (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $13,900.

-Information only from the 9300 Block of Highway 119.

-Obstructing government operations and resisting arrest from the 200 Block of 2nd Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were drugs/narcotics.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and minor in possession of tobacco from the 10 Block of Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Possession of a controlled substance from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was Suboxone.

-Carrying a concealed weapon from the 9300 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a Glock 9mm.

Feb. 26

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) rom the 100 Block of Forest Ridge Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a passenger door valued at $2,000.

-Capias warrant from the 100 Block of City Park Lane.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Park Forest Lane (residence/home). Recovered was a possible fraudulent check.

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South.

-Driving under the influence combined substance from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South.

Feb. 27

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 40 Block of Kent Stone Way (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238. Damaged was a gray Toyota Rav4 valued at $5,000.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Grande View Lane.

-Animal complaint from the 800 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $214.96.

-Public intoxication and forgery – passing forged instrument from the 100 Block of Market Center Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was a fake driver’s license.

-Animal complaint from the 7300 Block of Highway 119.

-Failure to appear in court from the 5900 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

Feb. 28

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of Industrial Road (convenience store).

-Information only from the 700 Block of 4th Place SW (bank/savings and loan). Stolen was money valued at $15,321.60.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1000 Block of Flyway View Lane (Residence/home). Stolen was an American Bulldog valued at $1,000.

-Harassment from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown).

-Juvenile pick-up order from the 100 Block of Buttercup Circle.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 north at mile marker 234.5 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1300 Block of Colonial Way (residence/home). Stolen was other/gold bars valued at $50,000.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (service/gas station). Damaged was paint transfer on bumper valued at $20.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $247.85.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Scarlet Oak Drive (residence/home).