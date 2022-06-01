Alabaster police reports for Jan. 18-31

The following incidents were reported by the Alabaster Police Department Jan. 18-31:

Jan. 18

-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Newgate Road (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was computer hardware/software valued at $400.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was the front bumper of a Nissan Altima valued at $5,000.

-Criminal trespass first degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1400 Block of Sequoia Trail (residence/home). Damaged was towel rack and hole in wall valued at $350.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

Jan. 19

-Property damage from Wood Duck Way (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a 2016 Dodge Charger SE valued at $3,000.

Jan. 20

-Information only from the 500 Block of Grove Hill Trail.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Golden Meadows Drive (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Plaza Circle (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a driver door glass valued at $300. Stolen was a purse with miscellaneous contents valued at $100.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of 13th Place SW (residence/home).

-Information only from the 9300 Block of Highway 119.

-Robbery third degree from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (convenience store). Stolen and recovered was bottles of Pennzoil motor oil, power steering fluid, wipes and 0.5 grams of crack Cocaine valued at $129.94.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $37.88.

Jan. 21

-Harassment from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (department/discount store).

-Information only from the 60 Block of Peavine Trailer Park.

-Harassment from the 10 Block of Mount Olive Road (residence/home).

-Information only from the 500 Block of Smokey Road.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Court.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 90 Block of 13th Avenue SE (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a 14 inch concrete saw and generator valued at $850.

-Alias warrant from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store).

-Capias warrant – Shelby County from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South.

Jan. 22

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road. Stolen and recovered were triple blade razors, Old Spice deodorant, Gain Flings detergent and Beaut Bar soap valued at $18.06.

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was purses/handbags/wallets valued at $1.

-Property damage from Highway 31 and South Colonial Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a Chevrolet automobile valued at $1.

Jan. 23

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Buttercup Circle (residence/home). Damaged was a living room window and an LG 65 inch TV valued at $2.

-Information only/Abandoned vehicle from the 100 Block of Harvest Way.

-Criminal trespass first degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of 8th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen were two televisions, two recliner chairs, coffee table and armoire valued at $2,000. Damaged was a window screen valued at $50.

-Hold for other agency – Hanceville from the 100 Block of 8th Street SW.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.

-Sale of alcohol to underage person from the 400 Block of First Street SW (liquor store).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Oak Street (residence/home). Damaged was a chain link fence valued at $500.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Butler Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the front of vehicle valued at $1.

-Information only – death investigation from the 200 Block of Silver Creek Parkway (residence/home).

Jan. 24

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Spectrum Cove (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a catalytic converter valued at $1,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Corporate Woods Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen were three catalytic converters valued at $3,000.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Independence Court (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $69.63. Recovered was brass knuckles valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less then $500 from the 100 Block of Regency Park (commercial/office building). Stolen was an Alabama license plat valued at $1.

-Theft of property first degree (Greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of 1st Street SW (auto dealership new/used). Stolen was a Toyota Corolla valued at $1.

-Information only from the 1100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

Jan. 25

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Damaged was automobiles valued at $1,000.

-Fraud – identity theft and harassing communications from the 200 Block of Hillwood Drive (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $73.83.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Park Place Way (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $106.13.

-Lost property from the 200 Block of 2nd Street SW. Lost was an Alabaman drivers license, department of corrections badge, department of corrections ID and two Regions debit cards.

Jan. 26

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was front driver’s side tire.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $332.47.

-Death investigation from the 500 Block of Sugarberry Drive (residence/home).

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road (commercial/office building).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $869.42.

Jan. 27

-Trespassing notice from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Jasmine Drive (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front bumper valued at $1,000.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile valued at $1.

-Information only from the 1300 Block of Hillwood Drive (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 6700 Block of Highway 17 (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Dogwood Trail.

-Alias warrant (failure to register vehicle) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Information only from the 2200 Block of Tahiti Lane (residene/home).

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Broadmoor Circle.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Plaza Circle (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Animal complaint from the 700 Block of 5th Avenue SE (residence/home).

Jan. 28

-Information only from the 900 Block of 5th Avenue NW.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1900 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only from the 1100 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and fraudulent use of credit/debit card from South Colonial Promenade (parking lot/drop lot/garage; specialty store). Stolen was a Discover credit card and wallet valued at $3.

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of 12th Street NW.

-Death investigation from the 1800 Block of Wood Brook Trail (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $119.41.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and resisting arrest from the 100 Block of 1st Street South (department/discount store).

Jan. 29

-Property damage (black mailbox) from the 200 Block of Grande View Circle (residence/home). Damaged was structures – other (mailbox) valued at $1.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Big Oak Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a grey Chevy Silverado valued at $5,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and alias writ of arrest from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was a portable electronic communications valued at $86.11.

Jan. 30

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Gardenside Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 400 Block of Simmsville Road.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 300 Block of Tradewinds Circle (residence/home).

-Death investigation from the 1100 Block of Independence Drive.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no damage) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 9600 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen were two credit/debit cards, cash and gift cards valued at $300.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and failing to appear (traffic) from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $355.88.

-Possession of a stolen vehicle from the 90 Block of Chestnut Drive.

-Trespassing notice from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (restaurant).

Jan. 31

-Capias warrant trespass from the 8600 Block of Highway 119.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 9600 Block of Highway 119.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1900 Block of Thompson Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana and a scale.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

-Ignition interlock misdemeanor from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Summer Brook Lane (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Grande Club Drive (other/unknown). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise; Vizio 55 inch flat screen valued at $498.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Ashford Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $730.09.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (service/gas station). Stolen was an LG Stylo 6 valued at $190.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $61.54.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Industrial Road.

-Trespassing notice from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant). Recovered was documents/personal or business fake TN driver’s license.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Meadowlark Drive (residence/home). Damaged was the front end bumper of a black Toyota Corolla LE valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Victoria Station.