Alabaster police reports for March
Published 1:14 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022
The following incidents were reported by the Alabaster Police Department in the month of March:
March 1
-Information only from the 100 Block of White Cap Circle.
-Found property from the 100 Block of Weatherly Club Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a brown wallet valued at $1.
-Disorderly conduct from the 1000 Block of Flyway View Lane.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 700 Block of 6th Avenue SW (residence/home).
-Lost property from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Recovered was Sig Sauer firearms valued at $1.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane (residence/home).
March 2
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Alias warrant from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Gardenside Drive (residence/home). Damaged was automobiles valued at $2,500.
-Information only from the 300 Block of Wynlake Circle.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Meadow Creek Lane.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $268.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (shopping mall). Stolen was assorted clothing items valued at $377.97.
-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).
-Tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana second degree from the 1100 Block of Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a grinder/pipe and 4 grams of marijuana.
March 3
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (government/public building).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Ashfod Lane (residence/home).
-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (convenience store). Stolen was identity valued at $0.
-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South.
-Domestic violence – third degree assault from the 1000 Block of Navajo Trail (residence/home).
March 4
-Information only from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Shalimar Trace.
-Animal complaint/dog bite from the 100 Block of Tall timber Road.
-Alias writ of arrest – probation revocation/UPCS and alias warrant – resisting arrest from the 600 Block of 11th Avenue SW.
-Harassment from Old Highway 31 (residence/home).
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage and park/playground). Stolen was a black purse valued at $1. Damaged was a passenger window valued at $100.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $146.80.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue West (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a gray Chevy Cruze valued at $2,000.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $24.19.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $46.82.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drug/narcotics (marijuana).
March 5
-Information only from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court.
-Animal complaint from the 800 Block of Honeysuckle Lane (residence/home).
-Fraud – TOS theft of services, up to $499 and criminal trespass third degree from the 1300 Block of 8th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen was power valued at $1.
-Violation of a family violence protection order from the 100 Block of Cohill Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Capias warrant and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $115.12. Recovered was drug/narcotic equipment.
-Information only from 1st Avenue West and Navajo Trail.
-Damaged property from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a White Toyota Camry vehicle valued at $500.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Glen Abbey Way.
March 6
-Carrying a concealed weapon and driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk and service/gas station). Recovered was silver revolver .357, purple grinder, 1 gram of meth and 0.74 grams of meth.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place (residence/home).
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
March 7
-Property damage from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a front passenger door handle valued at $1.
-Theft of property from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was a Veuve Clicquot Brut wine valued at $62.99.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1300 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Stolen was a red Apple iPhone valued at $380.
-Trespassing notice from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).
March 8
-Warrant with Columbiana Police Department from the 400 Block of Simmsville Road.
-Domestic violence – third degree (harassment) from the 300 Block of Vincent Street (residence/home).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Piper Lane.
-Property damage from the 1200 Block of 1st Avenue West (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Property damage from the 400 Block of Wynlake Lane. Damaged was a mailbox valued at $150.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $50.37.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $202.83.
-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of 9th Avenue SW.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Grande View Lane.
March 9
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of 8th Avenue NW (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen were two catalytic converters valued at $500.
-Found property from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant). Recovered was a wallet and contents.
-Abandoned vehicle from 13th Avenue SW at Highway 119.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise, Ninja Foodie toaster valued at $249.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was jewelry/precious metals/gems valued at $7,349.98.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were household goods valued at $112.45.
-Information only from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court.
-Criminal trespass third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1700 Block of King James Drive (residence/home). Damaged were four outdoor lighting and cords valued at $200.
-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (government/public building).
-Information only from the 10 Block of Frankies Lane (residence/home).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Barkley Lane (residence/home).
March 10
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 800 Block of Highway 119 (residence/home). Stolen was clothes/furs/lingerie valued at $118.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Chinaberry Lane.
-Information only from State Highway 119 at Kent Stone Way.
-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Victoria Station.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 2nd Avenue NW (residence/home).
March 11
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Hilltop Road and 10th Avenue SE.
-Death investigation from the 700 Block of 1st Avenue West.
-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
March 12
-Animal complaint from the 9200 Block of Highway 17.
-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Jasmine Drive (residence/home). Stolen were firearms valued at $500.
-Driving under the influence any substance and possession of marijuana second degree from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $183.94.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $119.61.
-Harassment and criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Bermuda Lake Drive (residence/home).
March 13
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous items valued at $205.08.
-Information only from Birmingham.
-Failure to appear in court and driving while license revoked from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road.
-Animal complaint from the 10 Block of Frankies Lane.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Hickory Hills Drive.
-Information only from Interstate 65 at mile marker 236. Damaged was a spike strip valued at $500.
March 14
-Property damage from the 8300 Block of Highway 119 (commercial/office building). Damaged was St. Augustine grass valued at $500.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a white Sonata Hyundai valued at $200.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 500 Block of 14th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen was a 7 inch blue Makita grinder, 4 inch yellow Dewalt grinder, Dewalt impact drill set and Dewalt sawzall valued at $797.99.
-FTA – driving without obtaining a drivers license from the 100 Block of 1st Street North.
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a rear bumper.
-Information only from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
March 15
-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Widgeon Circle (residence/home). Stolen was an identity.
-Capias warrant and trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Buttercup Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Information only from the 300 Block of Hillwood Circle (residence/home).
March 16
-Information only from the 100 Block of Mission Drive (residence/home). Stolen were firearms valued at $450.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $200.37.
-Information only from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue West.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $167.32.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was a queen air mattress and identity – intangible valued at $78.
-Domestic incident from the 10000 Block of Highway 17.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 90 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana and a marijuana grinder.
March 17
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court.
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home). Stolen was jewelry/precious metals/gems; Apple iWatch 3 valued at $199.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were consumable goods valued at $98.53.
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 700 Block of Barkley Circle (residence/home).
-Information only/death investigation from the 1400 Block of Alexander Court.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $161.16.
-Animal complaint from the 1300 Block of 3rd Court SW.
March 18
-Parole violation from the 200 Block of 2nd Avenue SW.
-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was miscellaneous items valued at $276.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Market Center Drive (commercial/office building). Damaged was a back windshield valued at $300.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana first degree from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was drugs/narcotics, nonnegotiable instruments and drug/narcotic equipment.
-Information only from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail.
March 19
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Summer Hill Drive (residence/home).
-Warrant – POFI and warrant – R.S.P. 3rd from the 9200 Block of State Highway 119.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).
-Fraud – TOS theft of services, up to $499 from the 1300 Block of 7th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen was power; Alabama Power valued at $1.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $124.47.
-Domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 1100 Block of Thompson Road (residence/home). Damaged was a door valued at $100.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $307.12.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.
March 20
-Firearms license required from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were firearms.
-Abandoned vehicle from the 6700 Block of Highway 17.
-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Vincent Street.
-Information only from the 1300 Block of 3rd Court SW (residence/home).
-Information only from the 30 Block of 10th Place SE (residence/home). Damaged was a wall and door valued at $2.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $67.58.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $67.58.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $824.60.
-Suicide attempt from the 300 Block of Timber Ridge Trail. Recovered was a pistol.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Red Bay Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a black metal mailbox valued at $100.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of King James Court (residence/home). Stolen were firearms valued at $400.
-Information only from the 900 Block of 7th Avenue NW (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (service/gas station). Damaged was the front door, back door and front fender of a Chrysler 300.
March 21
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 400 Block of Simmsville Road.
-Information only from the 700 Block of Park Road.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $35.68.
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road.
-Information only from Interstate 65 at mile marker 237.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was assorted items valued at $155.96.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Foliage View Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles valued at $2,000.
March 22
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Interstate 65 at mile marker 242 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (government/public building). Damaged was a porcelain sink valued at $300.
-Harassment communications from the 200 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home).
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 – $2,500 from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a Michael Kors purse, six credit/debit cards and assorted U.S. currency valued at $1,000. Damaged was a passenger front window valued at $500.
-Information only from the 8200 Block of Highway 119. Recovered were firearms.
-Harassment from Highway 31 and 2nd Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Information only from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (service/gas station).
March 23
-Abandoned vehicle from the 400 Block of Highway 31.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 600 Block of 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 2.04 grams of marijuana and a glass marijuana pipe.
-Animal complaint from the 800 Block of 2nd Avenue NW (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of King Arthur Place.
March 24
-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).
-Burglary second degree and domestic violence – third degree from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place (residence/home). Damaged was a red front door, front window and white bedroom door valued at $1,300. Recovered was a Ford Transit van valued at $10,000.
-Public intoxication from the 600 Block of 1st Street South.
-Information only from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was fishing gear merchandise valued at $194.68.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street north (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $247.78.
-Alias writ of arrest from the 90th Block of Simmsville Road.
March 25
-Alias warrant from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Damaged was a building fascia and sub structure and the roof of a Ford F450 ambulance valued at $2.
-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (service/gas station).
-Information only from the 1300 Block of 3rd Court SW (residence/home).
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home). Stolen were two Shih Tzu pets valued at $2,500.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1000 Block of Whippoorwill Drive (cyberspace). Stolen was clothes/furs valued at $230.
-Property damage from Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a white Acura TSX automobile valued at $500.
-Information only from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was a firearm.
-Information only from Alabaster (other/unknown).
-Information only from the 1100 Block of Silver Creek Lane.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $22.92.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $170.72.
-Information only from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Property damage from the 800 Block of Corporate Woods Drive. Damaged was a truck.
March 26
-Missing person from the 1500 Block of Seminole Circle (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of Grande View Lane.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Frankies Lane.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (shopping mall). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $119.70.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a passenger side mirror if a gray Honda HR-V valued at $1.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $133.98.
March 27
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Summerhill Drive (residence/home).
-Information only from the 600 Block of 9th Court SW.
-Information only from the 600 Block of Old Highway 31.
-Possession of a controlled substance and firearms license required from the 1700 Block of Kent Dairy Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1000 Block of Balmoral Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a rear passenger side window valued at $350.
March 28
-Information only from the 100 Block of 8th Court SE (bank/savings and loan).
-Animal complaint from the 10700 Block of Highway 17.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $346.70.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (cyberspace). Stolen was identity – intangible personal information valued at $0.
-Harassment from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket).
March 29
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 500 Block of 14th Avenue SW.
-Harassment from the 9600 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was .51 grams of Methamphetamine and .48 grams of medication.
-Animal complaint from the 1200 Block of Falling Star Lane.
-Warrant – failure to comply with court orders from the 1600 Block of Kent Dairy Road.
-Information only from the 0 Block of Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were purses/handbags/wallets and identity documents; EBT, State of Alabama drivers licenses valued at $5.
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Damaged to the drivers side of a silver Kia Sorento valued at $1.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $338.29.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow.
-Attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving from the 0 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
March 30
-Fraud – identity theft from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (other/unknown). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 300 Block of Forest Hills Lane (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.
-Property damage from the 9900 Block of Highway 119. Damage to the hood and drivers side front fender.
-Information only from Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 200 Block of 2nd Street SW (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was a bag of Fentanyl, glass pipe and firearms.
March 31
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground). damaged was a toilet paper holder and soap dispenser valued at $200.
-FTA traffic offense from the 8200 Block of Highway 119.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen was merchandise valued at $599.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1200 Block of Amberley Woods Drive. Stolen was an automobile, gray Ford Taurus valued at $2,000.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Churchhill Drive (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Meadow Creek Lane (other/unknown).
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Kent Dairy Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was household goods valued at $300.