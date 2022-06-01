Alabaster police reports for March

The following incidents were reported by the Alabaster Police Department in the month of March:

March 1

-Information only from the 100 Block of White Cap Circle.

-Found property from the 100 Block of Weatherly Club Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a brown wallet valued at $1.

-Disorderly conduct from the 1000 Block of Flyway View Lane.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 700 Block of 6th Avenue SW (residence/home).

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Recovered was Sig Sauer firearms valued at $1.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane (residence/home).

March 2

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Alias warrant from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Gardenside Drive (residence/home). Damaged was automobiles valued at $2,500.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Wynlake Circle.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Meadow Creek Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $268.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (shopping mall). Stolen was assorted clothing items valued at $377.97.

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

-Tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana second degree from the 1100 Block of Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a grinder/pipe and 4 grams of marijuana.

March 3

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (government/public building).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Ashfod Lane (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (convenience store). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South.

-Domestic violence – third degree assault from the 1000 Block of Navajo Trail (residence/home).

March 4

-Information only from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Shalimar Trace.

-Animal complaint/dog bite from the 100 Block of Tall timber Road.

-Alias writ of arrest – probation revocation/UPCS and alias warrant – resisting arrest from the 600 Block of 11th Avenue SW.

-Harassment from Old Highway 31 (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage and park/playground). Stolen was a black purse valued at $1. Damaged was a passenger window valued at $100.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $146.80.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue West (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a gray Chevy Cruze valued at $2,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $24.19.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $46.82.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drug/narcotics (marijuana).

March 5

-Information only from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court.

-Animal complaint from the 800 Block of Honeysuckle Lane (residence/home).

-Fraud – TOS theft of services, up to $499 and criminal trespass third degree from the 1300 Block of 8th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen was power valued at $1.

-Violation of a family violence protection order from the 100 Block of Cohill Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Capias warrant and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $115.12. Recovered was drug/narcotic equipment.

-Information only from 1st Avenue West and Navajo Trail.

-Damaged property from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a White Toyota Camry vehicle valued at $500.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Glen Abbey Way.

March 6

-Carrying a concealed weapon and driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk and service/gas station). Recovered was silver revolver .357, purple grinder, 1 gram of meth and 0.74 grams of meth.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

March 7

-Property damage from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a front passenger door handle valued at $1.

-Theft of property from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was a Veuve Clicquot Brut wine valued at $62.99.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1300 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Stolen was a red Apple iPhone valued at $380.

-Trespassing notice from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

March 8

-Warrant with Columbiana Police Department from the 400 Block of Simmsville Road.

-Domestic violence – third degree (harassment) from the 300 Block of Vincent Street (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Piper Lane.

-Property damage from the 1200 Block of 1st Avenue West (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Wynlake Lane. Damaged was a mailbox valued at $150.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $50.37.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $202.83.

-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of 9th Avenue SW.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Grande View Lane.

March 9

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of 8th Avenue NW (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen were two catalytic converters valued at $500.

-Found property from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant). Recovered was a wallet and contents.

-Abandoned vehicle from 13th Avenue SW at Highway 119.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise, Ninja Foodie toaster valued at $249.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was jewelry/precious metals/gems valued at $7,349.98.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were household goods valued at $112.45.

-Information only from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court.

-Criminal trespass third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1700 Block of King James Drive (residence/home). Damaged were four outdoor lighting and cords valued at $200.

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (government/public building).

-Information only from the 10 Block of Frankies Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Barkley Lane (residence/home).

March 10

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 800 Block of Highway 119 (residence/home). Stolen was clothes/furs/lingerie valued at $118.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Chinaberry Lane.

-Information only from State Highway 119 at Kent Stone Way.

-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Victoria Station.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 2nd Avenue NW (residence/home).

March 11

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Hilltop Road and 10th Avenue SE.

-Death investigation from the 700 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

March 12

-Animal complaint from the 9200 Block of Highway 17.

-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Jasmine Drive (residence/home). Stolen were firearms valued at $500.

-Driving under the influence any substance and possession of marijuana second degree from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $183.94.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $119.61.

-Harassment and criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Bermuda Lake Drive (residence/home).

March 13

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous items valued at $205.08.

-Information only from Birmingham.

-Failure to appear in court and driving while license revoked from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road.

-Animal complaint from the 10 Block of Frankies Lane.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Hickory Hills Drive.

-Information only from Interstate 65 at mile marker 236. Damaged was a spike strip valued at $500.

March 14

-Property damage from the 8300 Block of Highway 119 (commercial/office building). Damaged was St. Augustine grass valued at $500.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a white Sonata Hyundai valued at $200.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 500 Block of 14th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen was a 7 inch blue Makita grinder, 4 inch yellow Dewalt grinder, Dewalt impact drill set and Dewalt sawzall valued at $797.99.

-FTA – driving without obtaining a drivers license from the 100 Block of 1st Street North.

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a rear bumper.

-Information only from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

March 15

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Widgeon Circle (residence/home). Stolen was an identity.

-Capias warrant and trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Buttercup Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 300 Block of Hillwood Circle (residence/home).

March 16

-Information only from the 100 Block of Mission Drive (residence/home). Stolen were firearms valued at $450.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $200.37.

-Information only from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $167.32.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was a queen air mattress and identity – intangible valued at $78.

-Domestic incident from the 10000 Block of Highway 17.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 90 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana and a marijuana grinder.

March 17

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home). Stolen was jewelry/precious metals/gems; Apple iWatch 3 valued at $199.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were consumable goods valued at $98.53.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 700 Block of Barkley Circle (residence/home).

-Information only/death investigation from the 1400 Block of Alexander Court.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $161.16.

-Animal complaint from the 1300 Block of 3rd Court SW.

March 18

-Parole violation from the 200 Block of 2nd Avenue SW.

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was miscellaneous items valued at $276.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Market Center Drive (commercial/office building). Damaged was a back windshield valued at $300.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana first degree from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was drugs/narcotics, nonnegotiable instruments and drug/narcotic equipment.

-Information only from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail.

March 19

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Summer Hill Drive (residence/home).

-Warrant – POFI and warrant – R.S.P. 3rd from the 9200 Block of State Highway 119.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).

-Fraud – TOS theft of services, up to $499 from the 1300 Block of 7th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen was power; Alabama Power valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $124.47.

-Domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 1100 Block of Thompson Road (residence/home). Damaged was a door valued at $100.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $307.12.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.

March 20

-Firearms license required from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were firearms.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 6700 Block of Highway 17.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Vincent Street.

-Information only from the 1300 Block of 3rd Court SW (residence/home).

-Information only from the 30 Block of 10th Place SE (residence/home). Damaged was a wall and door valued at $2.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $67.58.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $67.58.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $824.60.

-Suicide attempt from the 300 Block of Timber Ridge Trail. Recovered was a pistol.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Red Bay Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a black metal mailbox valued at $100.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of King James Court (residence/home). Stolen were firearms valued at $400.

-Information only from the 900 Block of 7th Avenue NW (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (service/gas station). Damaged was the front door, back door and front fender of a Chrysler 300.

March 21

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 400 Block of Simmsville Road.

-Information only from the 700 Block of Park Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $35.68.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road.

-Information only from Interstate 65 at mile marker 237.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was assorted items valued at $155.96.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Foliage View Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles valued at $2,000.

March 22

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Interstate 65 at mile marker 242 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (government/public building). Damaged was a porcelain sink valued at $300.

-Harassment communications from the 200 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 – $2,500 from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a Michael Kors purse, six credit/debit cards and assorted U.S. currency valued at $1,000. Damaged was a passenger front window valued at $500.

-Information only from the 8200 Block of Highway 119. Recovered were firearms.

-Harassment from Highway 31 and 2nd Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (service/gas station).

March 23

-Abandoned vehicle from the 400 Block of Highway 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 600 Block of 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 2.04 grams of marijuana and a glass marijuana pipe.

-Animal complaint from the 800 Block of 2nd Avenue NW (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of King Arthur Place.

March 24

-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).

-Burglary second degree and domestic violence – third degree from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place (residence/home). Damaged was a red front door, front window and white bedroom door valued at $1,300. Recovered was a Ford Transit van valued at $10,000.

-Public intoxication from the 600 Block of 1st Street South.

-Information only from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was fishing gear merchandise valued at $194.68.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street north (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $247.78.

-Alias writ of arrest from the 90th Block of Simmsville Road.

March 25

-Alias warrant from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Damaged was a building fascia and sub structure and the roof of a Ford F450 ambulance valued at $2.

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (service/gas station).

-Information only from the 1300 Block of 3rd Court SW (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home). Stolen were two Shih Tzu pets valued at $2,500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1000 Block of Whippoorwill Drive (cyberspace). Stolen was clothes/furs valued at $230.

-Property damage from Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a white Acura TSX automobile valued at $500.

-Information only from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was a firearm.

-Information only from Alabaster (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 1100 Block of Silver Creek Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $22.92.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $170.72.

-Information only from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Property damage from the 800 Block of Corporate Woods Drive. Damaged was a truck.

March 26

-Missing person from the 1500 Block of Seminole Circle (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of Grande View Lane.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Frankies Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (shopping mall). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $119.70.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a passenger side mirror if a gray Honda HR-V valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $133.98.

March 27

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Summerhill Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 600 Block of 9th Court SW.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Old Highway 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance and firearms license required from the 1700 Block of Kent Dairy Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1000 Block of Balmoral Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a rear passenger side window valued at $350.

March 28

-Information only from the 100 Block of 8th Court SE (bank/savings and loan).

-Animal complaint from the 10700 Block of Highway 17.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $346.70.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (cyberspace). Stolen was identity – intangible personal information valued at $0.

-Harassment from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket).

March 29

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 500 Block of 14th Avenue SW.

-Harassment from the 9600 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was .51 grams of Methamphetamine and .48 grams of medication.

-Animal complaint from the 1200 Block of Falling Star Lane.

-Warrant – failure to comply with court orders from the 1600 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Information only from the 0 Block of Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were purses/handbags/wallets and identity documents; EBT, State of Alabama drivers licenses valued at $5.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Damaged to the drivers side of a silver Kia Sorento valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $338.29.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow.

-Attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving from the 0 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

March 30

-Fraud – identity theft from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (other/unknown). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 300 Block of Forest Hills Lane (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Property damage from the 9900 Block of Highway 119. Damage to the hood and drivers side front fender.

-Information only from Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 200 Block of 2nd Street SW (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was a bag of Fentanyl, glass pipe and firearms.

March 31

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground). damaged was a toilet paper holder and soap dispenser valued at $200.

-FTA traffic offense from the 8200 Block of Highway 119.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen was merchandise valued at $599.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1200 Block of Amberley Woods Drive. Stolen was an automobile, gray Ford Taurus valued at $2,000.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Churchhill Drive (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Meadow Creek Lane (other/unknown).

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Kent Dairy Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was household goods valued at $300.