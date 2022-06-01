Alabaster police reports May 9-21

The following incidents were reported by the Alabaster Police Department from May 9-21:

May 1

-Alias writ of arrest from the 300 Block of Highway 31.

-Driving under the influence combined substance from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Alias warrant from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Information only abandoned vehicle from Interstate 64 at mile marker 234.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 400 Block of Highway 87, Calera (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were two Hydocodones, drug/narcotic equipment and brass knuckles.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Kentwood Drive.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 200 Block of Gardenside Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

May 2

-Failure to appear on traffic from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Property damage from the 90 Block of Winterhaven Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a street sign post valued at $50.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of City Park Lane (other/unknown). Damaged were three windows valued at $500.

-Property damage from 1st Avenue West at 2nd Street SW.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of 8th Avenue NW (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a Honda valued at $2,650.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was alcohol (wine) valued at $100.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road. Stolen was money valued at $900.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Damaged was merchandise valued at $448.

-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of Windsor Court.

May 3

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (park/playground). Damaged was a sink valued at $500.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (government/public building). Damaged was structures – public/community valued at $100.

-Alias writ of arrest (driving without obtaining a drivers license) from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Lost property from the 200 Block of King James Court (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Lost was a brown wallet containing personal items.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 30 Block South Forty Road (other/unknown). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home). Damaged were solar garden lights valued at $50.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground). Damaged was structures – public/community valued at $100.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Grove Hill Trail.

-Domestic incident from the 9000 Block of Highway 119.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $257.99.

May 4

-Criminal littering from the 200 Block of 1st Street SW (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and attempting to elude a police officer from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $327.75.

-Information only – damage to property from Simmsvile Road and U.S. 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (construction site). Stolen was a Lincoln wire welder, porta cable, two 6 foot ladders, a water pump and steel cut off saw valued at $2,100.

-FTA receiving stolen property from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road.

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (service/gas station). Damaged was a blue Ford F250 valued at $1.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Summer Hill Drive.

May 5

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 9800 Block of Highway 119 (department/discount store and highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a Clonazepam and crushed Oxycodone.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Total Solutions way (government/public building). Damaged was a left rear quarter panel of a black Toyota Corolla valued at $200.

-FTA UPDP from the 100 Block of Industrial Road.

-Alias warrant and possession of marijuana second degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a Glock firearm.

-Information only from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (grocery/supermarket).

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Henry Drive.

May 6

-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 10900 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Fugitive from justice from the 10900 Block of Highway 119.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home).

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 300 Block of Betty Snow Drive (residence/home). Stolen and recovered was a black Altima Nissan passenger car valued at $10,000.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was the rear bumper of a Toyota Yaris valued at $100.

-Property damage from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (restaurant). Damaged was the driver door of a Sonata Hyundai valued at $2,500.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $399.80.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (specialty store). Stolen was a brown wallet with cash and content and a Wells Fargo debit card valued at $20.

-Violation of a domestic violation protection order from U.S. Highway 31 and Interstate 65 (residence/home).

-Failure to appear DWLS from the 200 Block of Dolphin Court.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 10600 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).

May 7

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 8100 Block of Highway 119.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 1300 Block of 8th Street SW (residence/home).

-Disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Information only from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE.

-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of 3rd Avenue SW.

May 8

-Information only from the 200 Block of Makena Way (residence/home).

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise other tool, merchandise curling tools, merchandise hair extensions and merchandise face skin care valued at $657.97.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 17 at Railroad Avenue.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (residence/home).

-Theft of lost property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (service/gas station). Stolen was a wallet, $600 cash/check card valued at $600.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 9700 Block of Highway 119.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $185.56.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 800 Block of Barkley Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Kentwood Trail (residence/home).

May 9

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket). Stolen were 2 Luc Belaire rare wines, Luc Belaire Gold and Moet Imperial valued at $141.74.

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Gadwall Drive. Damaged was an Oldsmobile automobile and a Ford automobile valued at $201.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle from the 1000 Block of Balmoral Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a firearm and marijuana.

-Information only from the 900 Block of 5th Avenue SW (residence/home).

-Bail jumping second degree/FTA – violation of court order and capias warrant – theft of property third degree from the 200 Block of Greensprings Avenue South, Birmingham.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NR (other/unknown).

May 10

-Property damage from the 20 Block of Weatherly Club Drive. Damaged was a Ford Transit XL van window valued at $500.

-Information only abandoned vehicle from Interstate 65 at mile marker 239.

-Capias – FTA driving while suspended and no insurance and harassment from the 500 Block of Industrial Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Information only from the 500 Block of Fox Valley Farms Road (residence/home).

-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of 14th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen was jewelry/precious metals/gems, black HP desktop computer, 65 inch Vizio radios/TVs/VCRs/DVD players and a 42 inch Sonya flat screen television valued at $8,600. Damaged was other valued at $200.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Cromwell (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a Toyota Venza valued at $2,500.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

-Drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 10700 Block of Montevallo Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a silver spoon with residue, straw with residue, drugs/narcotics and syringes.

May 11

-Theft of property third degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Regency Park drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was auto parts valued at $30,000.

-Harassment and domestic incident from the 100 Block of Old Spanish Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South.

-Information only from the 1300 Block of Willow Creek Place.

-Capias warrant probation revocation from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

May 12

-Possession of a forged instrument first degree from the 0 Block of Weatherly Club Drive (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Recovered was a forged prescription valued at $1.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Windwood Circle.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 100 Block of Warrior Drive (school – elementary/secondary). Damaged was a hood, drivers rear door and quarter panel valued at $1,000.

-Information only from the 80 Block of Bare Tree Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Lacey Avenue.

May 13

-Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass third degree from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (government/public building).

-Information only from the 2100 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).

-Information only from the 800 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home).

-Property damage from the South Colonial Promenade (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a Ford valued at $3,000.

May 14

-Property damage from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North. Damaged was structures – other commercial/business valued at $2,000.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Airview Lane. Recovered was commercial marijuana, drugs/narcotics and clothes/furs; Academyfit hats.

-Information only abandoned vehicle from the 10 Block of Railroad Avenue.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 800 Block of Wynlake Bend (other/unknown). Stolen was negotiable instruments valued at $245.31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $125.31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $51.84.

-Information only from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket).

May 15

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1000 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 300 Block of Fran Drive.

-Information only from the 9500 Block of State Highway 119.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Damaged was a Pontiac automobile.

-Animal complaint from the 1000 Block of Elm Drive (residence/home).

-Found property from Highway 119. Recovered was a cell phone valued at $1.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 400 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic violence – third degree (harassment) from the 300 Block of Dale Drive (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (restaurant).

-Attempting to elude a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a glass pipe with residue and scale with residue.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 10 Block of South Forty Road (residence/home).

May 16

-Alias warrant/making terrorist threat from the 7300 Block of Highway 119.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (residence/home). Recovered was drug/narcotic equipment (scale) and a Smith and Wesson pistol.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $117.11.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were tools valued at $125.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Palm Drive (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $40.26.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was assorted items valued at $177.33.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Saddle Lake Drive (residence/home).

May 17

-Information only from the 400 Block of Park Village Court (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Hastings Lane (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of King James Court (residence/home). Stolen was a license plate valued at $100.

May 18

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

-Driving while license suspended from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

May 19

-Information only (death investigation) from the 100 Block of Lake Forest Way (residence/home).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a Lexus automobile valued at $100.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from the 60 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a THC brownie and drugs/narcotics.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Lane Park Trail (residence/home). Damaged was a door valued at $300.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Regency Park Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $163.35.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

May 20

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was the rear hatch door of an automobile valued at $100.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Lane Park Circle.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Old Spanish Circle (residence/home).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Lake Terrarce (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $3,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise; Kitchenaide mixer valued at $1,516.

-Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from the 100 Block of East Renfroe Road, Talladega.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Highway 31.

May 21

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Park Place Way (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $1,012.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $794.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 10 Block of Allen Drive (residence/home).