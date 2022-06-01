Arrest reports for the month of April

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County in April:

Alabaster

April 1

-Debra Gentry Thomas, 51, of Montevallo, alias warrant (traffic offense).

-Nicole Atlas, 46, of Brierfield, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

April 2

-Joshua Lamar Allison, 32, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Ashley Mae Cotton, 24, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Johnnie Earl Washington, 53, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Cedric Youngblood, 52, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Reynaldo Ortiz, 19, of San Benito, Texas, driving under the influence – alcohol.

April 3

-Kevin Lane Shaner, 37, of Montevallo, DV – 3rd harassing communications.

-Frankie None Lorino, 36, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call and resisting arrest.

-Christopher Grant Johnson, 35, of Hoover, FTA – UPOM 2nd.

-Haley Ann Dimas Camacho, 20, of Maylene, FTA UPOM and FTA- UPDP.

-Brelyn Michael Carden, 25, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

-James Robert Callaway, 62, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Kelvin Andeva Ledlow, 50, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

April 4

-Angela Gilmore King, 46, of Columbiana, harassment.

-Latoya Danielle Galloway, 37, of Calera, larceny/theft -theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-April A. Jones, 40, of La Vergne, Tenn., public intoxication.

-Eden Alexandria Hallcox, 23, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Tabitha Margaret Sylvia Douglas, 30, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Zackary Scott Johnson, 27, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Carson Graham Bowles, 19, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

April 5

-Julia Marie Whitt, 54, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

April 6

-Miranda Cortez Fragosa, 19, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Zariah Noelle Nogales, 21, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Katlyne Briana McGuffie, 26, of Alabaster, DUI, domestic violence – third degree and capias warrant failure to comply with court order.

April 7

-Leah Crater Lopez, 48, of Ala, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Timothy Deece Shane Ellison, 31, of Clanton, alias warrant.

April 8

-Jovany Rivera Herrera, 21, of Pelham, disorderly conduct.

April 9

-Shanice Nicole Blackmon, 34, of Gadsden, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.

-Tarrell Delrae White, 45, of Birmingham, contempt of court, theft of property third and public intoxication.

-Desirre Martes Griffin, 28, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

April 11

-Rachael Lynn Lanzi, 28, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

April 12

-Mark Anthony Nelson, 57, of Alabaster, alias warrant (FTA public intoxication).

April 13

-Emmanuel Justin Davenport, 38, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

-Kamaria Virginia Swift, 29, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

April 14

-Luis Arturo Delgado-Verde, 22, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

April 15

-Timothy Aaron King, 47, of Birmingham, probation violation UPOCS.

-David A. Till, 56, of Clanton, alias warrant.

-Andre Keith Conwell, 44, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Dominique Monche Richardson, 31, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Shawna Sue Hatcher, 53, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

April 16

-Joseph Matthew Sickles, 23, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Christopher Todd Daniel Marsh, 33, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Regina Watkins Cooper, 63, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Antonio Demetrius Davis, 66, of Pensacola, Fla., driving under the influence – alcohol.

April 17

-Juan Rivera Garcia, 28, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Erikson Antonio Salazar-Alfaro, 24, of Maylene, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500).

April 18

-Ivoryana Annie Leshay Davis, 21, of Montgomery, FTA – theft of property 4th and capias warrant – failure to comply with court order.

-Christopher Murrillo Rodriquez, 26, of Bel Air, MD, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Simon Pilar Luz, 32, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

April 19

-Alejandro C. Guzman, 22, of Hoover, alias warrant.

-Rony Vallecillo Guzman, 18, of Houston, Texas, possession of a controlled substance.

-Jerome Dewayne Nelson, 38, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree.

April 20

-Lanya Joynece Lawson, 22, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 21

-Elizabeth F. Baker, 41, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol and ignition interlock misdemeanor.

-Ronny ONeal Nabors, 46, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Marilyn Ruiz Ruiz, 22, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Alexa Miranda, 24, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Tyrone Williams, 62, of Helena, possession of a controlled substance.

-Cardamien Jabez Kirksey, 20, of Helena, firearms license required.

April 22

-Elijah Clayton, III, 41, of Montevallo, disorderly conduct, domestic violence 2 criminal mischief 1 and firearms license required.

-Brent Michael Johnson, 26, of Jacksonville, FTA – capias warrant, unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 23

-Darryl Humphrey, 57, of Birmingham, public intoxication.

-Esmeralda Blancas, 35, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

April 24

-Jose Antonio Flores-Montoya, 26, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

April 25

-Albert Edward Hendershot, 55, of Birmingham, menacing.

-Kevin Lane Shaner, 37, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

April 26

-Travis John Rich, 37, of Columbiana, alias warrant.

-Andrew Lee Perry, 36, of Tuscaloosa, alias warrant.

-Whitney Alexandria Conner, 35, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Lawrence Osmond Mahone, 41, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

-Elijah Calyton, III, 41, of Montevallo, interference with public safety communication.

April 28

-Evan James Bomer, 25, of Alabaster, attempting to elude a police officer and driving under the influence – alcohol.

April 29

-Patrick Owen Marsh, 42, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Richard Ansley Blackburn, 51, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Patrick Braden Wiggins, 39, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

April 30

-Bradley Wayne Jackson, 32, of Jemison, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property.

-Demario Rashaud Haynes, 27, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Calera

April 1

-Christina Nicole Parks, 35, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Lashanda Marie Gavin, 37, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Ismael Antonio Lopez, 31, driving under the influence – alcohol.

April 2

-Lee Edward Bacon, 54, driving under the influence – alcohol.

April 3

-Megan Latoya Fergus, 45, agency assist – agency assit.

-Xavier Darnell Applegate, 30, FTA – display insurance and FTA – driving while suspended.

April 4

-Bambi Chere Terry, 47, FTA – possession of marijuana second and FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Larae Ann Moody, 41, agency assist.

-Sean Thomas Rollf, 49, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

April 5

-Loni Danielle Teston, 29, failure to appear – possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear – promoting prison contraband.

April 6

-Skylar Manning Green, 26, domestic violence third – harassment.

April 7

-Jacob Allen Brown, 23, court committal – miscellaneous.

-Timothy Deece Shane Ellison, 31, FTA – possession of drug a paraphernalia.

-Angelia Melton Smith, 44, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

April 8

-Andrew Scott Hall, 28, FTA – failure to register vehicle.

April 10

-Jodie Michelle Beech, 38, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

-Jonathan Ray Johnson, 34, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

April 11

-Michael Anthony Montgomery, 37, harassing communications.

-Destiny Sky Bratton, 21, assault third degree.

-Roger Dale Whisman, 43, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – switched tag.

April 12

-Brittany Nicole Montgomery, 33, harassment.

-Emily Lauren Hay, 27, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Benjemin Allen Thayer, 35, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Anthony Terrell Kelley, 36, public intoxication.

April 13

-Lance Jason Cline, 52, harassment.

-Lance Jason Cline, 52, bond revocation.

-James Dale Headley, 35, agency assist – agency assist.

April 14

-Shane Alexander Berkery, 34, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence – controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Adam Dunn Ashley, 48, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Tekina Lee Russell, 45, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 15

-Justin Tyler Honeycutt, 25, FTA – DUI.

April 16

-Kelvin Jamaar Harris, 29, reckless endangerment.

-Sergio Sandoval Luna, 23, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Rebecca Colburn Creel, 53, agency assist – agency assist.

April 17

-Ramona Kendrick Vest, 47, FTA – driving while revoked.

-Nemiyah Mon-Trice Slaughter, 22, domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief and possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Avery Elijah Baty, 25, domestic violence 3rd – harassment.

April 18

-Emily Lauren Hay, 27, FTA – theft of property.

-Carrie Northcutt Pate, 40, possession of a controlled substance, promote prison contraband second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Erickson Antonio Salazar Alfaro, 24, failure to appear harassment.

April 19

-Ira Ciciro Smith, 63, fugitive from justice.

April 20

-Robert Lewis Knighten, 56, possession of a controlled substance and firearms license required.

April 21

-Jacob Allen Brown, 23, court committal – court committal.

-Anthony Terrell Kelley, 36, court committal – miscellaneous.

-John David Carden, 53, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Preston Jerome Horton, 32, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – open container.

April 22

-David Anthony Le, 35, failure to appear – possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear – driving while suspended.

April 23

-Emerson Anival-Mejia, 24, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500).

-Michael Shane Taylor, 51, FTA – illegal possession of prescription drugs, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – theft of property 4th degree.

-Peter Michael Scholl, 45, domestic violence – third – harassment and domestic violence – third – criminal mischief.

April 24

-Roshanique Yvette Taylor, 38, agency assist – miscellaneous.

-Justin Edward Harris, 31, agency assist – agency assist.

April 25

-Michael Shane Allen, Jr., 49, FTA driving while revoked and FTA open container.

-Derrick Allen Eddins, 36, harassment, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

-Broderick Santez Wright, 50, FTA – theft of property 4th.

April 26

-Julie Christine Maclennan, 38, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Violet Marie Maclennan, 43, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Chad Eric Jackson, 50, DUI and driving while license suspended.

-Chase Lee Tallant, 29, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Kendall James Davenport, 32, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Patrick James Barr, 31, FTA – switched tag.

April 27

-Hunter Paul Greer, 26, possession of marijuana second degree and driving under the influence – alcohol.

April 28

-Dennis Glen Harris, 42, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.

April 29

-Dennis Glen Harris, 42, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Chadwick Wayne Blankenship, 46, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Thomas Sebron Brown, 49, driving under the influence – alcohol.

April 30

-Joshua Newton, 36, driving under the influence – controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Mark Eugene Watkins, 51, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Tommy Rodger Carden, 56, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Justin Praytor Moody, 41, FTA – DWS.

Columbiana

April 1

-Terrence Lamar Green, 32, FTA – resisting arrest and FTA – attempt to elude.

April 4

-Jacob Seth Stagner, 28, sexual abuse of a child under 12.

-Kent Eric Atchison, Jr., 31, domestic violence 3rd.

April 12

-Dewitt Vinson, 28, domestic violence 3rd.

April 13

-Michael Scott Thompson, 31, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – no headlights at night.

April 14

-Justin Tyler Honeycutt, 25, FTA – DUI.

April 15

-David Anthony Le, 35, FTA failure to display insurance and FTA – driving while suspended.

April 17

-Roger Dale Glass, II, 34, FTA driving while suspended.

April 19

-Austin Wayne Hodges, 22, FTA drug paraphernalia and FTA – attempt to elude.

April 20

-Austin Michael Bridges, 18, minor in possession of alcohol.

-Hunter Frank Hall, 22, FTA – no insurance.

April 21

-Charles Dylan Roberson, 30, breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property 3rd.

-Justin Steven Roe, 21, possession of marijuana and PDP drug paraphernalia.

April 26

-Travis John Rich, 37, FTA – switched tag and FTA – no proof of insurance.

April 29

-Ted Ridgley Wynn, IV, 39, FTA driving while suspended and FTA driving while revoked.

Helena

April 1

-John Wesley Henry, 46, domestic violence 2nd.

April 2

-Joseph Halechko, III, 48, illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Adryenne Denise Hoffler, 40, bail jumping second degree and possession of a controlled substance.

April 3

-Mackenzie Drew Dean, 24, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Desi Mark Davis, 33, driving under the influence – alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Jerry Wayne Parks, Jr., 29, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 4

-Luis Alberto Palacious, 38, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Joshua Andrew Bouwens, 38, bail jumping second degree.

April 7

-Davis Avera Guthrie, 35, public intoxication.

-Joshua Lee Hutson, 42, driving under the influence – alcohol.

April 8

-Michael Scott Thompson, 31, bail jumping second degree.

April 10

-Ryan James Kerpan, 36, assault second degree, resisting arrest and domestic violence – third degree.

April 11

-Travis Louis Wolfe, 47, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).

-Kameron Marquis Jackson, 28, failing to appear (traffic).

-James Edward Richardson, 28, bail jumping second degree.

April 12

-Jesstice Ariel Cunningham-Muhammad, 21, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

April 13

-Roy James Logue, 47, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of burglary tools and tampering with physical evidence.

-Shauna Le Rae McGiboney, 43, probation violation.

-Derrek Phillip McNeal, 23, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana first degree.

April 14

-Kristopher Addison Rumph, 32, driving under the influence – alcohol, attempting to elude a police officer and tampering with physical evidence.

April 16

-Jonathan Gregg McConnell, 41, driving under the influence any substance.

April 17

-Bashar Abdo Mohamed, 22, failing to appear (traffic).

-Arein Julious Smith, 24, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required.

April 20

-Nicholas McRae Howell, 21, possession of a controlled substance.

April 21

-Cardamien Jabez Kirksey, 20, failure to appear.

April 23

-Kirk Shafroth Knudsen, 47, driving under the influence combined substance.

April 25

-Jeremy Ramon Hayes, 35, bail jumping second degree.

-Jalanda Narcissa Hayes, 32, bail jumping second degree.

-Michael Shane Allen, Jr., 49, bail jumping second degree.

April 26

-Devon Rene Hill, 37, bail jumping second degree.

-Isaiah Devonte Williams, 21, possession of marijuana second degree, driving under the influence any substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Oliver Hall, 29, possession of marijuana first degree, resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Kiana Nicole Ramsey, 26, possession of marijuana second degree.

April 30

-Derrick Michael Coleman, 22, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Patrick Ogden Walker, 23, domestic violence 3rd.

-Guillermina Morris, 54, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

-Darian Nicole Morris, 29, domestic violence third degree – harassment and fugitive from justice.

Montevallo

April 1

-Gerald Glen McDaniel, PI appears in public place under influence and public peace – DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace.

April 2

-Luke Wayne Cummings, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude police officer and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

April 3

-Megan Latoya Fergus, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

April 4

-Amanda White Stano, 39, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Josmar Eladio Villa Lopez, 22, of Pelham, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

April 6

-Elijah Benjamin Rotenberry, court ordered arrest.

April 7

-Cornelius Rahmone Gosa, 28, of Jemison, assault – domestic – simple assault – family and assault – domestic violence – third degree.

April 9

-Michael Scott Thompson, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

April 10

-Rosendo Duran Sanchez, traffic – leaving the scene of an accident.

April 12

-Tyler Gene Galyean, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Talvin Jarode Willoughby, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

April 15

-Ebony Monique Fitts, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Dominick Victor Rintrona, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

April 19

-Jesus Ponce Zea, dangerous drugs – Heroin – possess.

April 22

-David Allen Haynes, 51, of Birmingham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Mark Alan Adams, 62, of Jacksonville, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

April 25

-Susan Spain Booth, traffic – driving under the influence (controlled substance).

April 26

-Tyrone ONeil Shamburger, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

April 27

-Monifah Elaine Ferguson, 21, of Marion, weapons – possession of a concealed weapon.

-Seth OBrian Merritte, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – Amphetamine – possess and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

April 28

-Carl Delane Buck Erwin, 45, of Sterrett, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

April 1

-Caleb Price, 18, of Fultondale, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Joshua Lackey, 40, of Alabaster, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous.

-Chad Horn, 45, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

April 2

-Shunta Harris, 49, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Kevin Shaner, 37, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Jeremy Orton, 42, of Helena, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Stephanie Grayson, 41, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Ronald Smith, 33, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

April 3

-Julius Redd, 39, of Columbiana, traffic – speeding and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Ladarius Yelling, 21, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, license to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Mandi Collins, 42, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Marcus Young, 18, of Fairfield, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

April 4

-Jose Suero, 65, of Duluth, Ga., traffic – RRL run red light.

-Oscar Loyola, 30, of Pelham, assault in the third degree – simple assault.

-Robert Williams, 27, of Helena, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Victor Cazares Chavestre, 49, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance

April 5

-Scott Cowie, 49, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Bess Bell, 58, of Bessemer, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Cameron Allen, 22, of Pleasant Grove, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and theft of property in the third degree – vehicle parts.

April 6

-Eric Rose, 43, of Pelham, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.

-Tony Taylor, 51, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Jackia Marbury, 33, of Calera, traffic – SWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Jacinto Martinez Ferrer, 42, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

April 7

-Ashley Armstrong, 39, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and overtaking vehicle on left – failure to yield right of way.

-Destiny Tate, 29, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc. and duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident.

-Nicole Smith, 36, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

April 8

-Jordan Austin, 17, of Alabaster, minimum age for purchase, etc, of alcohol; equipment.

-Dakote Green, 18, of Alabaster, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor in consumption.

April 9

-Kameron Rutledge, 20, of McCalla, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and minimum age for purchase, etc. of alcohol, employment.

-Trinity Thomas, 19, of McCalla, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Niohomar Pastrana-Garcia, 24, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

April 10

-Trevin Wright, 26, of Pelham, attempt – assault – aggravated assault – A to M aggravates, traffic – RD reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

April 11

-Ariel Wagner, 24, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Kenisha Yarbrough, 28, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – speed above 70 MPG – interstate highway.

-Steven Logan, 29, of Haddock, Ga., traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and traffic – expired license.

April 12

-Chase Foster, 23, of Sylacauga, traffic – no/improper tag light.

-William Stevens, 40, of Birmingham, traffic – NSB no seat belt.

April 13

-Robert Perkins, 26, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Kamaria Swift, 29, of Birmingham, penalties – violations by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Joshua Parris, 37, of Ralph, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Leigh Barrett, 48, of Pelham, ignition interlock devices.

April 14

-Jamal Strange, 25, of Lake View, traffic – speeding.

April 15

-Jasmine Jones, 25, of Birmingham, traffic – speeding.

-Timothy King, 47, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

April 16

-John Doe, 22, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance.

-John Chambers, 25, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Juan Perez Perez, 22, of Montevallo, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

April 17

-Danielle Clayton, 43, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Ramona Vest, 47, of Calera, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

April 18

-Ashlai Parker, 37, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Glendarius Carter, 23, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 45 MPH, county road.

-Joe Abbott, 42, of Wilsonville, traffic – improper tail lights – trailer and traffic – display of invalid insurance.

-Willie Houston, 26, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

April 19

-Bradley Curtis, 37, of Columbiana, traffic – follow too close, traffic – lane change without proper signal and traffic – improper pass on right.

-Tiffany Ramsey, 33, of Hueytown, traffic – NSB no seat belt.

April 20

-Emmanuel Davenport, 38, of Birmingham, theft of property in the third degree – shoplifting.

-Tyreona Peterson, 22, of Hueytown, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Phillip Bearden, 34, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

April 22

-Hung Luu, 34, of Pelham, harassment or harassing communications – simple assault.

-Gary Moore, 53, of Alabaster, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Angelynn Floyd, 26, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Peggy Bridges, 74, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Akhnman Ramesra, 22, of Hoover, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Akhnama Ramesra, 25, of Midfield, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Rashad Jones, 36, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

April 23

-James Dumas, 36, of Hoover, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

April 24

-Marilyn Lane, 70, of Maylene, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Wallis Millsap, 19, of Vestavia Hills, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Susan Ray, 19, of Vestavia Hills, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor consumption.

April 25

-Jalanda Hayes, 32, of Hoover, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Devon Bennett, 23, of Pelham, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous.

-Samantha Harvey, 35, of Birmingham, foreign felony arrest, awaiting extradition – FFA.

-Deandre Spencer, 27, of Vestavia Hills, traffic – speeding and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

-Richard Hayes, 57, of Clanton, reckless endangerment.

-Jose Mancillas, 21, of Bessemer, traffic – tinted windows, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle, traffic – ILU improper lane usage, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Timoteo Martinez Sanchez, 42, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

April 26

-Neil Robbins, 34, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Kajuana Mays, 41, of Limville, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Ephraim Lamar, 51, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Gabriel Murillo Adams, 24, of Pelham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

April 27

-Joel Heath, 45, of Alabaster, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Adlai Trone, 44, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

April 28

-Austin Bates, 27, of Hoover, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

April 29

-Kevin Nimmo, 39, of Tenn., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Byron West, 52, of Jackson, Tenn., drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Cemonee Massengale, 20, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Caleb King, 20, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-John Hill, 35, of McCalla, traffic – speeding and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

April 30

-Juan Heredia, 35, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

