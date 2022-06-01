Arrest reports for the month of April
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County in April:
Alabaster
April 1
-Debra Gentry Thomas, 51, of Montevallo, alias warrant (traffic offense).
-Nicole Atlas, 46, of Brierfield, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
April 2
-Joshua Lamar Allison, 32, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Ashley Mae Cotton, 24, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Johnnie Earl Washington, 53, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Cedric Youngblood, 52, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Reynaldo Ortiz, 19, of San Benito, Texas, driving under the influence – alcohol.
April 3
-Kevin Lane Shaner, 37, of Montevallo, DV – 3rd harassing communications.
-Frankie None Lorino, 36, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call and resisting arrest.
-Christopher Grant Johnson, 35, of Hoover, FTA – UPOM 2nd.
-Haley Ann Dimas Camacho, 20, of Maylene, FTA UPOM and FTA- UPDP.
-Brelyn Michael Carden, 25, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.
-James Robert Callaway, 62, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Kelvin Andeva Ledlow, 50, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.
April 4
-Angela Gilmore King, 46, of Columbiana, harassment.
-Latoya Danielle Galloway, 37, of Calera, larceny/theft -theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-April A. Jones, 40, of La Vergne, Tenn., public intoxication.
-Eden Alexandria Hallcox, 23, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Tabitha Margaret Sylvia Douglas, 30, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Zackary Scott Johnson, 27, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Carson Graham Bowles, 19, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.
April 5
-Julia Marie Whitt, 54, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
April 6
-Miranda Cortez Fragosa, 19, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Zariah Noelle Nogales, 21, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Katlyne Briana McGuffie, 26, of Alabaster, DUI, domestic violence – third degree and capias warrant failure to comply with court order.
April 7
-Leah Crater Lopez, 48, of Ala, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Timothy Deece Shane Ellison, 31, of Clanton, alias warrant.
April 8
-Jovany Rivera Herrera, 21, of Pelham, disorderly conduct.
April 9
-Shanice Nicole Blackmon, 34, of Gadsden, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.
-Tarrell Delrae White, 45, of Birmingham, contempt of court, theft of property third and public intoxication.
-Desirre Martes Griffin, 28, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
April 11
-Rachael Lynn Lanzi, 28, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
April 12
-Mark Anthony Nelson, 57, of Alabaster, alias warrant (FTA public intoxication).
April 13
-Emmanuel Justin Davenport, 38, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
-Kamaria Virginia Swift, 29, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
April 14
-Luis Arturo Delgado-Verde, 22, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.
April 15
-Timothy Aaron King, 47, of Birmingham, probation violation UPOCS.
-David A. Till, 56, of Clanton, alias warrant.
-Andre Keith Conwell, 44, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Dominique Monche Richardson, 31, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Shawna Sue Hatcher, 53, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
April 16
-Joseph Matthew Sickles, 23, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Christopher Todd Daniel Marsh, 33, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Regina Watkins Cooper, 63, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Antonio Demetrius Davis, 66, of Pensacola, Fla., driving under the influence – alcohol.
April 17
-Juan Rivera Garcia, 28, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Erikson Antonio Salazar-Alfaro, 24, of Maylene, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500).
April 18
-Ivoryana Annie Leshay Davis, 21, of Montgomery, FTA – theft of property 4th and capias warrant – failure to comply with court order.
-Christopher Murrillo Rodriquez, 26, of Bel Air, MD, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Simon Pilar Luz, 32, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
April 19
-Alejandro C. Guzman, 22, of Hoover, alias warrant.
-Rony Vallecillo Guzman, 18, of Houston, Texas, possession of a controlled substance.
-Jerome Dewayne Nelson, 38, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree.
April 20
-Lanya Joynece Lawson, 22, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 21
-Elizabeth F. Baker, 41, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol and ignition interlock misdemeanor.
-Ronny ONeal Nabors, 46, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Marilyn Ruiz Ruiz, 22, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Alexa Miranda, 24, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Tyrone Williams, 62, of Helena, possession of a controlled substance.
-Cardamien Jabez Kirksey, 20, of Helena, firearms license required.
April 22
-Elijah Clayton, III, 41, of Montevallo, disorderly conduct, domestic violence 2 criminal mischief 1 and firearms license required.
-Brent Michael Johnson, 26, of Jacksonville, FTA – capias warrant, unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 23
-Darryl Humphrey, 57, of Birmingham, public intoxication.
-Esmeralda Blancas, 35, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.
April 24
-Jose Antonio Flores-Montoya, 26, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.
April 25
-Albert Edward Hendershot, 55, of Birmingham, menacing.
-Kevin Lane Shaner, 37, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
April 26
-Travis John Rich, 37, of Columbiana, alias warrant.
-Andrew Lee Perry, 36, of Tuscaloosa, alias warrant.
-Whitney Alexandria Conner, 35, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Lawrence Osmond Mahone, 41, of Alabaster, alias warrant.
-Elijah Calyton, III, 41, of Montevallo, interference with public safety communication.
April 28
-Evan James Bomer, 25, of Alabaster, attempting to elude a police officer and driving under the influence – alcohol.
April 29
-Patrick Owen Marsh, 42, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Richard Ansley Blackburn, 51, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Patrick Braden Wiggins, 39, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.
April 30
-Bradley Wayne Jackson, 32, of Jemison, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property.
-Demario Rashaud Haynes, 27, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Calera
April 1
-Christina Nicole Parks, 35, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Lashanda Marie Gavin, 37, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Ismael Antonio Lopez, 31, driving under the influence – alcohol.
April 2
-Lee Edward Bacon, 54, driving under the influence – alcohol.
April 3
-Megan Latoya Fergus, 45, agency assist – agency assit.
-Xavier Darnell Applegate, 30, FTA – display insurance and FTA – driving while suspended.
April 4
-Bambi Chere Terry, 47, FTA – possession of marijuana second and FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Larae Ann Moody, 41, agency assist.
-Sean Thomas Rollf, 49, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
April 5
-Loni Danielle Teston, 29, failure to appear – possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear – promoting prison contraband.
April 6
-Skylar Manning Green, 26, domestic violence third – harassment.
April 7
-Jacob Allen Brown, 23, court committal – miscellaneous.
-Timothy Deece Shane Ellison, 31, FTA – possession of drug a paraphernalia.
-Angelia Melton Smith, 44, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
April 8
-Andrew Scott Hall, 28, FTA – failure to register vehicle.
April 10
-Jodie Michelle Beech, 38, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.
-Jonathan Ray Johnson, 34, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.
April 11
-Michael Anthony Montgomery, 37, harassing communications.
-Destiny Sky Bratton, 21, assault third degree.
-Roger Dale Whisman, 43, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – switched tag.
April 12
-Brittany Nicole Montgomery, 33, harassment.
-Emily Lauren Hay, 27, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Benjemin Allen Thayer, 35, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Anthony Terrell Kelley, 36, public intoxication.
April 13
-Lance Jason Cline, 52, harassment.
-James Dale Headley, 35, agency assist – agency assist.
April 14
-Shane Alexander Berkery, 34, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence – controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Adam Dunn Ashley, 48, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Tekina Lee Russell, 45, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 15
-Justin Tyler Honeycutt, 25, FTA – DUI.
April 16
-Kelvin Jamaar Harris, 29, reckless endangerment.
-Sergio Sandoval Luna, 23, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd degree.
-Rebecca Colburn Creel, 53, agency assist – agency assist.
April 17
-Ramona Kendrick Vest, 47, FTA – driving while revoked.
-Nemiyah Mon-Trice Slaughter, 22, domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief and possession of marijuana 2nd degree.
-Avery Elijah Baty, 25, domestic violence 3rd – harassment.
April 18
-Emily Lauren Hay, 27, FTA – theft of property.
-Carrie Northcutt Pate, 40, possession of a controlled substance, promote prison contraband second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Erickson Antonio Salazar Alfaro, 24, failure to appear harassment.
April 19
-Ira Ciciro Smith, 63, fugitive from justice.
April 20
-Robert Lewis Knighten, 56, possession of a controlled substance and firearms license required.
April 21
-Jacob Allen Brown, 23, court committal – court committal.
-Anthony Terrell Kelley, 36, court committal – miscellaneous.
-John David Carden, 53, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
-Preston Jerome Horton, 32, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – open container.
April 22
-David Anthony Le, 35, failure to appear – possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear – driving while suspended.
April 23
-Emerson Anival-Mejia, 24, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500).
-Michael Shane Taylor, 51, FTA – illegal possession of prescription drugs, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – theft of property 4th degree.
-Peter Michael Scholl, 45, domestic violence – third – harassment and domestic violence – third – criminal mischief.
April 24
-Roshanique Yvette Taylor, 38, agency assist – miscellaneous.
-Justin Edward Harris, 31, agency assist – agency assist.
April 25
-Michael Shane Allen, Jr., 49, FTA driving while revoked and FTA open container.
-Derrick Allen Eddins, 36, harassment, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
-Broderick Santez Wright, 50, FTA – theft of property 4th.
April 26
-Julie Christine Maclennan, 38, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Violet Marie Maclennan, 43, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Chad Eric Jackson, 50, DUI and driving while license suspended.
-Chase Lee Tallant, 29, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Kendall James Davenport, 32, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Patrick James Barr, 31, FTA – switched tag.
April 27
-Hunter Paul Greer, 26, possession of marijuana second degree and driving under the influence – alcohol.
April 28
-Dennis Glen Harris, 42, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
April 29
-Dennis Glen Harris, 42, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Chadwick Wayne Blankenship, 46, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Thomas Sebron Brown, 49, driving under the influence – alcohol.
April 30
-Joshua Newton, 36, driving under the influence – controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Mark Eugene Watkins, 51, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Tommy Rodger Carden, 56, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Justin Praytor Moody, 41, FTA – DWS.
Columbiana
April 1
-Terrence Lamar Green, 32, FTA – resisting arrest and FTA – attempt to elude.
April 4
-Jacob Seth Stagner, 28, sexual abuse of a child under 12.
-Kent Eric Atchison, Jr., 31, domestic violence 3rd.
April 12
-Dewitt Vinson, 28, domestic violence 3rd.
April 13
-Michael Scott Thompson, 31, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – no headlights at night.
April 14
-Justin Tyler Honeycutt, 25, FTA – DUI.
April 15
-David Anthony Le, 35, FTA failure to display insurance and FTA – driving while suspended.
April 17
-Roger Dale Glass, II, 34, FTA driving while suspended.
April 19
-Austin Wayne Hodges, 22, FTA drug paraphernalia and FTA – attempt to elude.
April 20
-Austin Michael Bridges, 18, minor in possession of alcohol.
-Hunter Frank Hall, 22, FTA – no insurance.
April 21
-Charles Dylan Roberson, 30, breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property 3rd.
-Justin Steven Roe, 21, possession of marijuana and PDP drug paraphernalia.
April 26
-Travis John Rich, 37, FTA – switched tag and FTA – no proof of insurance.
April 29
-Ted Ridgley Wynn, IV, 39, FTA driving while suspended and FTA driving while revoked.
Helena
April 1
-John Wesley Henry, 46, domestic violence 2nd.
April 2
-Joseph Halechko, III, 48, illegal possession of prescription drugs.
-Adryenne Denise Hoffler, 40, bail jumping second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
April 3
-Mackenzie Drew Dean, 24, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Desi Mark Davis, 33, driving under the influence – alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer.
-Jerry Wayne Parks, Jr., 29, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 4
-Luis Alberto Palacious, 38, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Joshua Andrew Bouwens, 38, bail jumping second degree.
April 7
-Davis Avera Guthrie, 35, public intoxication.
-Joshua Lee Hutson, 42, driving under the influence – alcohol.
April 8
-Michael Scott Thompson, 31, bail jumping second degree.
April 10
-Ryan James Kerpan, 36, assault second degree, resisting arrest and domestic violence – third degree.
April 11
-Travis Louis Wolfe, 47, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).
-Kameron Marquis Jackson, 28, failing to appear (traffic).
-James Edward Richardson, 28, bail jumping second degree.
April 12
-Jesstice Ariel Cunningham-Muhammad, 21, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
April 13
-Roy James Logue, 47, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of burglary tools and tampering with physical evidence.
-Shauna Le Rae McGiboney, 43, probation violation.
-Derrek Phillip McNeal, 23, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana first degree.
April 14
-Kristopher Addison Rumph, 32, driving under the influence – alcohol, attempting to elude a police officer and tampering with physical evidence.
April 16
-Jonathan Gregg McConnell, 41, driving under the influence any substance.
April 17
-Bashar Abdo Mohamed, 22, failing to appear (traffic).
-Arein Julious Smith, 24, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required.
April 20
-Nicholas McRae Howell, 21, possession of a controlled substance.
April 21
-Cardamien Jabez Kirksey, 20, failure to appear.
April 23
-Kirk Shafroth Knudsen, 47, driving under the influence combined substance.
April 25
-Jeremy Ramon Hayes, 35, bail jumping second degree.
-Jalanda Narcissa Hayes, 32, bail jumping second degree.
-Michael Shane Allen, Jr., 49, bail jumping second degree.
April 26
-Devon Rene Hill, 37, bail jumping second degree.
-Isaiah Devonte Williams, 21, possession of marijuana second degree, driving under the influence any substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Oliver Hall, 29, possession of marijuana first degree, resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer.
-Kiana Nicole Ramsey, 26, possession of marijuana second degree.
April 30
-Derrick Michael Coleman, 22, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Patrick Ogden Walker, 23, domestic violence 3rd.
-Guillermina Morris, 54, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
-Darian Nicole Morris, 29, domestic violence third degree – harassment and fugitive from justice.
Montevallo
April 1
-Gerald Glen McDaniel, PI appears in public place under influence and public peace – DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace.
April 2
-Luke Wayne Cummings, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude police officer and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
April 3
-Megan Latoya Fergus, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
April 4
-Amanda White Stano, 39, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Josmar Eladio Villa Lopez, 22, of Pelham, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
April 6
-Elijah Benjamin Rotenberry, court ordered arrest.
April 7
-Cornelius Rahmone Gosa, 28, of Jemison, assault – domestic – simple assault – family and assault – domestic violence – third degree.
April 9
-Michael Scott Thompson, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
April 10
-Rosendo Duran Sanchez, traffic – leaving the scene of an accident.
April 12
-Tyler Gene Galyean, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Talvin Jarode Willoughby, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
April 15
-Ebony Monique Fitts, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Dominick Victor Rintrona, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
April 19
-Jesus Ponce Zea, dangerous drugs – Heroin – possess.
April 22
-David Allen Haynes, 51, of Birmingham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Mark Alan Adams, 62, of Jacksonville, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
April 25
-Susan Spain Booth, traffic – driving under the influence (controlled substance).
April 26
-Tyrone ONeil Shamburger, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
April 27
-Monifah Elaine Ferguson, 21, of Marion, weapons – possession of a concealed weapon.
-Seth OBrian Merritte, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – Amphetamine – possess and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
April 28
-Carl Delane Buck Erwin, 45, of Sterrett, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Pelham
April 1
-Caleb Price, 18, of Fultondale, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Joshua Lackey, 40, of Alabaster, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous.
-Chad Horn, 45, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
April 2
-Shunta Harris, 49, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Kevin Shaner, 37, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Jeremy Orton, 42, of Helena, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Stephanie Grayson, 41, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Ronald Smith, 33, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
April 3
-Julius Redd, 39, of Columbiana, traffic – speeding and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
-Ladarius Yelling, 21, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, license to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Mandi Collins, 42, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
-Marcus Young, 18, of Fairfield, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
April 4
-Jose Suero, 65, of Duluth, Ga., traffic – RRL run red light.
-Oscar Loyola, 30, of Pelham, assault in the third degree – simple assault.
-Robert Williams, 27, of Helena, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Victor Cazares Chavestre, 49, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance
April 5
-Scott Cowie, 49, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Bess Bell, 58, of Bessemer, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Cameron Allen, 22, of Pleasant Grove, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and theft of property in the third degree – vehicle parts.
April 6
-Eric Rose, 43, of Pelham, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.
-Tony Taylor, 51, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Jackia Marbury, 33, of Calera, traffic – SWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Jacinto Martinez Ferrer, 42, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
April 7
-Ashley Armstrong, 39, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and overtaking vehicle on left – failure to yield right of way.
-Destiny Tate, 29, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc. and duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident.
-Nicole Smith, 36, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
April 8
-Jordan Austin, 17, of Alabaster, minimum age for purchase, etc, of alcohol; equipment.
-Dakote Green, 18, of Alabaster, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor in consumption.
April 9
-Kameron Rutledge, 20, of McCalla, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and minimum age for purchase, etc. of alcohol, employment.
-Trinity Thomas, 19, of McCalla, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Niohomar Pastrana-Garcia, 24, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
April 10
-Trevin Wright, 26, of Pelham, attempt – assault – aggravated assault – A to M aggravates, traffic – RD reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
April 11
-Ariel Wagner, 24, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Kenisha Yarbrough, 28, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – speed above 70 MPG – interstate highway.
-Steven Logan, 29, of Haddock, Ga., traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and traffic – expired license.
April 12
-Chase Foster, 23, of Sylacauga, traffic – no/improper tag light.
-William Stevens, 40, of Birmingham, traffic – NSB no seat belt.
April 13
-Robert Perkins, 26, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
-Kamaria Swift, 29, of Birmingham, penalties – violations by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
-Joshua Parris, 37, of Ralph, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Leigh Barrett, 48, of Pelham, ignition interlock devices.
April 14
-Jamal Strange, 25, of Lake View, traffic – speeding.
April 15
-Jasmine Jones, 25, of Birmingham, traffic – speeding.
-Timothy King, 47, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
April 16
-John Doe, 22, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance.
-John Chambers, 25, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Juan Perez Perez, 22, of Montevallo, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.
April 17
-Danielle Clayton, 43, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Ramona Vest, 47, of Calera, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
April 18
-Ashlai Parker, 37, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
-Glendarius Carter, 23, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 45 MPH, county road.
-Joe Abbott, 42, of Wilsonville, traffic – improper tail lights – trailer and traffic – display of invalid insurance.
-Willie Houston, 26, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
April 19
-Bradley Curtis, 37, of Columbiana, traffic – follow too close, traffic – lane change without proper signal and traffic – improper pass on right.
-Tiffany Ramsey, 33, of Hueytown, traffic – NSB no seat belt.
April 20
-Emmanuel Davenport, 38, of Birmingham, theft of property in the third degree – shoplifting.
-Tyreona Peterson, 22, of Hueytown, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Phillip Bearden, 34, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
April 22
-Hung Luu, 34, of Pelham, harassment or harassing communications – simple assault.
-Gary Moore, 53, of Alabaster, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Angelynn Floyd, 26, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Peggy Bridges, 74, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Akhnman Ramesra, 22, of Hoover, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Akhnama Ramesra, 25, of Midfield, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Rashad Jones, 36, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
April 23
-James Dumas, 36, of Hoover, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
April 24
-Marilyn Lane, 70, of Maylene, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Wallis Millsap, 19, of Vestavia Hills, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Susan Ray, 19, of Vestavia Hills, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor consumption.
April 25
-Jalanda Hayes, 32, of Hoover, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Devon Bennett, 23, of Pelham, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous.
-Samantha Harvey, 35, of Birmingham, foreign felony arrest, awaiting extradition – FFA.
-Deandre Spencer, 27, of Vestavia Hills, traffic – speeding and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.
-Richard Hayes, 57, of Clanton, reckless endangerment.
-Jose Mancillas, 21, of Bessemer, traffic – tinted windows, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle, traffic – ILU improper lane usage, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Timoteo Martinez Sanchez, 42, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
April 26
-Neil Robbins, 34, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
-Kajuana Mays, 41, of Limville, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Ephraim Lamar, 51, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Gabriel Murillo Adams, 24, of Pelham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
April 27
-Joel Heath, 45, of Alabaster, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Adlai Trone, 44, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
April 28
-Austin Bates, 27, of Hoover, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
April 29
-Kevin Nimmo, 39, of Tenn., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Byron West, 52, of Jackson, Tenn., drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Cemonee Massengale, 20, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Caleb King, 20, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-John Hill, 35, of McCalla, traffic – speeding and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
April 30
-Juan Heredia, 35, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
