Arrest reports for the month of February and Nov. 28-Jan. 8

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County in February, as well as in Pelham from Nov. 28, 2021 until Jan. 8, 2022:

Alabaster

Feb. 1

-Rickey Morris Williams, 31, of Alabaster, possession of a forged instrument first degree.

-Clark Douglas Clayton, 40, of Maylene, alias warrant.

-Zachary Allen Moore, 37, of Graysville, alias warrant (harassing communications DV 3rd).

-Gregory Lee Hicks, 47, of Ensley, alias warrant (driving without obtaining a drivers license) and alias warrant (running red light).

-Angela Lucas Lawley, 43, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Feb. 3

-Alfredo Rodriguez Ruiz, 38, of Maylene, capias warrant.

Feb. 4

-Jessica Nicole Dill, 25, of Jasper, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Matthew Ryan Romine, 35, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

-Gary Gene Martin, 69, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Feb. 5

-Michael Aaron Kemp, 18, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Randall Gavin McNutt, 39, of Maylene, domestic violence – third degree.

Feb. 6

-Geovany Valdez Gonzalez, 27, of Alabaster, using false identity to obstruct justice.

-Jose Armando Perez Hernandez, 20, of Alabaster, giving false identification to law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

-Lauren Danielle Harris, 28, of Tanner, public intoxication.

-Deaundra Chante Nelson, 28, of Athens, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Mark Dewayne Green, 50, of Montevallo, alias writ of arrest.

-Edward Paul Cordes, 46, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree.

-Tina Smith Cordes, 43, of Montevallo, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass third degree.

-Sharelle Devon Mack, 37, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Shannon Marie Jones, 36, of Birmingham, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Feb. 7

-Robert Colton Lyle, 28, of Wilsonville, criminal trespass third degree.

-Eva Hernandez Gonzalez, 39, of Alabaster, hold of other agency (TOP 4th).

-Mason Shamir Polo Nieto, 21, of Alabaster, failing to appear (traffic).

Feb. 8

-Leslie Victoria Garcia Ramirez, 21, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Marcus Leon Riles, 37, of Birmingham, driving under the influence any substance, possession of marijuana second degree, criminal tampering second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Aleeya Runae Epting, 27, of Fairfield, operating vehicle without insurance and capias warrant/FTA.

-Geovany Valdez Gonzalez, 27, of Alabaster, failure to comply with court orders.

-Zariah Noelle Nogales, 21, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Miranda Cortez Fragosa, 19, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Feb. 9

-Cynthia Denery Garcia, 36, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Luis Felipe Guttierrez-Sanchez, 26, of Calera, alias warrant.

-Evelyn Cofer Varden, 71, of Montevallo, bail jumping second degree, capias warrant – running red light and capias warrant – switched tag.

-Valentin Gonzalez Gonzalez, 26, of Bessemer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Henry Prescott Edmonds, 26, of Columbia, SC, alias writ of arrest.

Feb. 10

-Cameron Deshaun Brown, 21, of Mt. Olive, possession of marijuana second degree and alias writ of arrest.

Feb. 11

-Regina Leigh Price, 50, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance.

Feb. 12

-Joseph Paul Howard, 56, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Shuann Kalab Broadhead, 29, of Columbiana, bail jumping second degree (FTA domestic violence 3rd/harassment).

-Noray De La Cruz Alvarez, 46 of, Las Vegas, NV, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Feb. 13

-Esperanza Nicole Martinez, 31, of Montevallo, warrant with Thorsby PD.

-Roger Manuel Jolquin, 25, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Justin Paul Luna, 34, of Alabaster, bail jumping second degree (FTA Helena PD).

Feb. 14

-Allen Tyrone Bailey, 48, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (theft of property 4th).

-Sagacious Montreish Chambers, 25, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Feb. 15

-Derrick Lane Moody, 30, of Fyffe, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Levi Julien Babb, 18, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Charity Deanne Watts (Stone), 47, of Jemison, alias writ of arrest.

-Elizabeth Morris Lopez, 48, of Huntsville, possession of a controlled substance.

-Cynthia Nichole McKune, 34, of Boaz, possession of a controlled substance.

Feb. 16

-Susan Elizabeth Douglas, 28, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and alias writ of arrest (fraud illegal use credit cards.)

-Antonio Dewaine Devinner, 23, of Calera, alias warrant.

-Timmy Joe Caton, Jr., 35, of Maylene, alias writ of arrest (improper lane usage), alias writ of arrest (switched tag), alias writ of arrest (driving without drivers license) and alias writ of arrest (operating a vehicle without).

-Susan Page Payne, 27, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Rachael Louise Winters, 39, of Maylene, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 17

-April Loftin Leonard, 41, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.

-Richard Lewis Nelms, Jr., 41, of Calera, capias warrant – resisting arrest and capias warrant – pistol with no permit.

Feb. 18

-Connie Marie Boone, 35, of Gardendale, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Leroy Ball, Jr., 43, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Feb. 19

-Moises Galardo Mata, 36, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Juan Armando Martinez Diaz, 38, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Jillian Leigh Ford, 39, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol and reckless endangerment.

-Major Lee Chapple, 53, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 20

-Michael Dewayn Ramsey, 39, of Helena, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance.

-Joshua Camacho Bocanegra, 21, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Jelber Ottoniel Granados-Samyoa, 22, of Alabaster, FTA – no driver license.

-Kevin Alexander Acosta-Calderon, 21, of Alabaster, FTA – no driver license.

Feb. 21

-Bexter Benjamin Jews, 34, of Vincent, driving while license revoked, running red light and failure to appear in court.

Feb. 22

-Artemis Jamal Terry, 37, of Clanton, fail to comply with court order, theft of property 3rd and attempting to elude police.

-Emily Claire Lavett, 18, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Torianna Miava Mitchell, 22, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

-Chad Calbert Parker, 44, of Birmingham, criminal trespass third degree.

-Willie Thomas Boyd, Jr., 39, of Montevallo, alias warrant.

Feb. 23

-Luis Adrian-Ruiz Nieto, 21, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and alias writ of arrest.

-Bruce Wayne Smith, 45, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance.

Feb. 24

-Travis Ray Washington, 25, of Alabaster, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500.)

-Latrece Nicole King, 39, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Nicole Atlas, 46, of Brierfield, bench warrant – burglary 3rd.

Feb. 25

-William Alton Beane, 65, of Pelham, public intoxication.

-Jackson Vaughan Casey, 36, of Alabaster, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Jaden Omar Wright, 18, of Alabaster, firearms license required.

-Daniel Neftali Mira-Quijada, 37, of Vestavia, carrying a concealed weapon.

-Tre Melik Edwards, 26, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

-Leonardo Guerrero Herrera, 32, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute.

Feb. 26

-Erikson Antonio Salazar-Alfaro, 24, of Alabaster, capias warrant.

-Joseph Shane Landers, 42, of Alabaster, driving under the influence combined substance.

Feb. 27

-Juan Ramon Renteria-Gutierrez, 34, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Michael Berstain Ortigoza, 19, of Alabaster, public intoxication and forgery – passing forged instruments.

-Joseph Alton King, 34, of Calera, failure to appear in court, FTA – public intoxication, FTA – driving while license cancelled and FTA – driving under the influence of alcohol.

Feb. 28

-Contrina Shavon McNeal, 41, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Robert Colton Lyle, 28, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree and possession of a controlled substance.

-Carol Jean Holsomeback, 24, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Calera

Feb. 1

-Anthony Kyle Alleman, failure to appear – FTA.

Feb. 3

-Amanda Lee Salser, failure to appear – FTA.

-Zachary Cole Rape, failure to appear – FTA.

-Dewey Hobson Garrett, IV, failure to appear – FTA.

-Taylor McClain Lowery, court commitment order.

-Brittany Dawn Spain, agency assist.

Feb. 4

-Jacob Allen Brown, failure to appear – FTA.

-Crystal Lee Morrison, agency assist.

Feb. 5

-Michael Dewayne Peoples, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Dwight Williams, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Scottie Tremaine Hall, failure to appear – FTA.

-Jacob Adam Lower, agency assist.

Feb. 6

-Lindsey Lisa Thorne, failure to appear – FTA.

Feb. 7

-John Michael Goheen, agency assist.

-Nathaniel Ward, agency assist.

-Keith Alexander Doyle, FTA – failure to appear.

-Misty Michelle Wells, FTA – failure to appear.

-Bridgette Michelle Pence, agency assist

-Terry Allen Partridge, Jr., agency assist.

-Alejandro Cabrera-Trujillo, agency assist.

-Kevin Shane Shoemaker, FTA – failure to appear.

-Jose Enrique Sanchez, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess.

Feb. 8

-Aleeya Runae Epting, agency assist.

-Billy J. Dunn, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Candace M. Thompson, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Edward Ortez Taylor, certain persons forbidden to possess pistol, altering firearm identification or possession of altered firearm and carrying concealed weapon.

-Tremayne Green, agency assist.

Feb. 9

-Gavin Kyle Hacker, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

-Colton Chance Simmons, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

Feb. 10

-Matthew William Sheats, FTA – failure to appear.

Feb. 11

-Brandon Dishon Baker, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Anthony Adonis Matthews, FTA – failure to appear.

Feb. 12

-Justin Michael HIll, agency assist.

-Rhonda Kay Spindlow, FTA – failure to appear.

-Billy Lamar Kyle Martin, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, speeding, improper lane usage, running red light, running stop sign, reckless driving, required lighting, driving on the wrong side of roadway and failure to signal.

-Stetson Brian Willis, FTA – failure to appear.

-Roy Smith Boroughs, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Feb. 13

-Teresa A. Ledbetter-Cammack, open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Terreance Jerrelle Ross, driving under the influence – alcohol, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving while license revoked.

-Jalon Jerod Talton, FTA – failure to appear.

-Jalon Jerod Talton, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 14

-Davida Monic Marsh, FTA – failure to appear.

-Laura Beth Graves, agency assist.

-Darryion Osborne, agency assist.

-Dana Charlene Hodges, FTA – failure to appear.

-Daniel Wayne Howell, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of a controlled substance – Amphetamine – possess.

Feb. 16

-William Garrik Mitchell, FTA – failure to appear.

Feb. 17

-Guy Lance Gibson, domestic violence III – harassment and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

-Joshua Martin Nickles, court commitment order.

-Richard Lewis Nelms, Jr., FTA – failure to appear.

-Will Hayven Eaves, FTA – failure to appear.

Feb. 18

-Tobias Williams, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and resisting arrest.

-Mark Landon Hiett, agency assist.

-Joshua Spencer Campbell, agency assist.

-Krista Deann Blackmon, FTA – failure to appear.

Feb. 19

-Dustin Roy Griffin, agency assist.

Feb. 20

-Don William McGuirk, domestic violence III – harassment.

Feb. 21

-Banon Sarabia Israel, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Feb. 22

-Shadrack Gitau Kinuthia, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Nathaniel Howard Thomas, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Mark Lee Ellison, possession of a controlled substance – possession fo dangerous drugs, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Donnell Tarrell George, theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value.

-Cleveland Jones, drug trafficking.

-Lara Margaret Smitherman, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 23

-Morganne Bailey Jones, domestic violence – menacing (gun).

-Joshua Taylor Westmoreland, agency assist.

Feb. 24

-Frederick Maurice Wood, violation of protection from abuse order.

-Rachel Elaine Elledge, possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs.

Feb. 25

-Benjamin Donald Robinson, possession of a controlled substance – heroin – possess, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Feb. 27

-Heather Brooke Yousuf, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Alberto Jaimes Cano, public intoxication.

-Joseph Alton King, agency assist.

-Justin Wayne Singleton, agency assist.

Feb. 28

-T’Yanna Iyana Perkins, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

-Rico Alonzo Jones, failure to appear – FTA.

-Michael Brent Demedicis, failure to appear – FTA.

Columbiana

Feb. 1

-Michael Wayne Moody, 42, FTA.

Feb. 8

-Benjamin Hunter Misener, 23, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault 3rd degree, reckless endangerment, domestic violence 2nd degree and discharging firearms within city.

-Holly Anne Campbell, 22, disorderly conduct.

Feb. 10

-George Daniel Head, 60, DUI (alcohol).

Feb. 15

-Sherman Deante Smith, 27, driving while suspended.

Feb. 18

-Jacob Ryan Lee, 25, ignition interlock.

Feb. 19

-Melvin Lynn Baker, 52, FTA – driving while revoked.

-Shelby Ann Price, 31, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – expired tag.

Feb. 21

-Stanley Joe Lowery, 34, FTA – racing on highway, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – reckless driving.

Feb. 23

-Wendall Avery Alexander, 34, FTA – domestic violence.

-Allen Tyrone Bailey, 48, FTA – trespassing.

-John Richard David, 28, FTA – driving while suspended, FTA – failure to display insurance and FTA – wrong side of highway.

-Joshua Taylor Westmoreland, 26, FTA – expired tag.

-Jonathon Chance Merrell, 26, FTA – no seat belt, FTA – expired tag and FTA – no insurance.

Feb. 25

-Eunice Smith, 67, theft of property 4th degree and drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 26

-Antonio Erickson Salazar, 24, FTA – no driver’s license and FTA – switched tag.

Helena

Feb. 4

-Brady Chaise Benton, 36, domestic violence 3rd.

-Benjamin James Schmotz, 37, driving under the influence any substance.

-Anthony Charles Ferlisi, 50, driving under the influence – controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 6

-Mark Dewayne Green, 50, failing to appear (traffic).

Feb. 7

-Arthur Dwayne Hooper, 56, possession of a controlled substance.

Feb. 9

-Kelly Eugene Farley, 52, bail jumping second degree.

Feb. 10

-Christopher Wayne Collins, 39, bail jumping second degree.

Feb. 12

-Noah Alexander Conway, 21, driving under the influence combined substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 13

-Keith Lemar Wright, 30, probation violation.

-Justin Paul Luna, 34, bail jumping second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jamare Dashawn Gillard, 26, failing to appear (traffic).

Feb. 14

-Adalberto Garcia, 24, probation violation.

-Michael Anthony Bowed, 27, possession of a controlled substance.

Feb. 18

-Michael Anthony Bowen, 27, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).

-Michael Chase Laney, 33, domestic violence third degree.

-Marriet Wanjira Maina, 25, driving under the influence any substance.

Feb. 20

-Jelber Granados Samoyoa, 22, bail jumping second degree.

-Kevin Acosta Calderon, 21, failing to appear (traffic).

Feb. 21

-Kenneth Ray Hudson, Jr., 38, bailing jumping second degree.

Feb. 23

-Michael Orizaba Emfinger, 33, domestic violence third degree.

Feb. 26

-Dominique Danyell Daniels, 22, possession of marijuana second degree.

Montevallo

Feb. 2

-Kaleb Samuel Nemec, stolen property – RSP receiving stolen property, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and obstructing police – STEPO attempting to elude police officer.

-Kameron Eugene Gibb, reckless endangerment RE, stolen property – RSP receiving stolen property, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – marijuana – possess.

Feb. 3

-Robert Harold Akins, assault – domestic – harassment – family.

-Joshua Ross Norrell, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Feb. 5

-Miracle Kae Sanchez, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Feb. 6

-Laandre Ramon Tolbert, assault – domestic – coercion (simple assault).

Feb. 7

-Loren Danielle Merritte-Webb, 20, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.

-Seth Obrian Merritte, 33, of Calera, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.

Feb. 8

-Tremayne Green, 21, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Feb. 10

-Seth Obrian Merrite, 33, of Montevallo, violation of a court order.

Feb. 11

-Robert Charlton Smith, assault – domestic – harassment – family.

Feb. 12

-Juan Manuel Salazar, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Feb. 13

-Maria Elena Martinez, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Christian Wilhite Goodman, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

Feb. 15

-Tommy Eugene Payton, assault – aggravated assault police officer, assault – domestic violence – second degree and obstructing police – RA resisting arrest.

Feb. 17

-Cheryl Leneice Devinner, obstruction – failure to appear/comply.

-Cheryl Leneice Devinner, damaged property – criminal mischief, PI appears in public place under influence, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

Feb. 18

-Kimbrell Herron Thompson, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Feb. 19

-Dustin Roy Griffin, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Feb. 20

-Zachary Allen Moore, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Isaac Yates Norton, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Feb. 21

-Stanley Joe Lowery, agency assist arrest.

Feb. 22

-Samuel Woodrow Blevins, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Feb. 23

-Timothy Harold Young, violation of a court order.

-Luis Adrian Ruiz-Nieto, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Feb. 24

-Tarrance Deundra Baldwin, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Gregory P. Ryan, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Nicholas Alexander James, obstruction – failure to appear/comply.

Feb. 25

-Timothy Lakendric Cutts, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Steven Michael Fuller, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Feb. 27

-Jonathan Bradly Whiten, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and traffic – driving under the influence.

-Benjamin Mendez Guiterrez, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Pedro Vazquez Mendez, PI appears in public place under influence.

Pelham

Nov. 29

-Haley B. Goggins, 23, of Thorsby, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous, less than $500.

-Matthew B. Lee, 30, of Trafford, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Jose A. Lozano, 30, of Montevallo, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st office.

-Modestus C. Oguike, 36, of Pinson, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Zakiyyah Paul, 44, of Pelham, traffic – follow too close.

-Deandre E. Thomas, 26, of Carrolton, Ga., municipal ordinance violation.

-Angel T. Wright, 41, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st office and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – possession of dangerous drugs.

Nov. 30

-Jennifer L. Fuller, 44, of Trafford, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Yogli Lozano Perez, 33, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc – alcohol .08 or more DUI.

Dec. 1

-Jeremiah T. Bollings, 23, of Jemison, traffic -speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Isaac J. Byrd, 28, of Florence, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle and traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Rachel E. Hurtt, 40, of Calera, operation of vehicles on approach of authorized emergency vehicles; signals on emergency vehicles; duty of emergency vehicle driver – blue light law and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Brandon M. Mushatt, 22, of Birmingham, traffic – ILU improper lane usage.

-Alma L. Prosser, 66, of Jasper, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

Dec. 2

-Jameria D. Hawkins, 24, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Wendell A. Jones, Jr., 41, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

Dec. 3

-James E. Ray, 44, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol .08 or more DUI.

Dec. 4

-Jeffery O. Adams, 35, of Alabaster, Domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family, burglary in the first degree – residence – force, theft of property in the first degree – from residence and interference with a domestic violence emergency call – obstructing police.

-Preston D. Kolb, 50, of Helena, municipal ordinance violation.

-Philip D. Maxwell, 19, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Eugene Rhine, 63, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Martin L. Rivera Romero, 35, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance etc.; alcohol .08 or more DUI.

-Chandler D. Woolweaver, 18, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Dec. 5

-Gregory W. Garmon, 46, of Wilton, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Aerion T. Garner, 31, of Columbiana, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Arnulfo Mondragon Benitez, 45, of Vestavia Hills, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, etc. – alcohol .08 or more DUI.

Dec. 6

-Julio G. Chico, 55, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, etc. – controlled substances DUI and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Michael K. Jones, 41, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family DV.

Dec. 8

-Charles S. Evans, 40, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while suspended, revoked or canceled and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Paul S. McMinn, 53, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Dec. 9

-Hugo Torrontegui Fuentes, 41, of Hoover, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Darryl D. Willoughby, Jr., 25, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

Dec. 11

-Michael S. Coalburn, 48, of Hayden, traffic – speed above 45 MPH, county road and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Jeffery D. Tidmore, 42, of Alabaster, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous, less than $500.

Dec. 12

-Mary R. Dorminey, 44, of Shelby, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

Dec. 13

-Dennis K. Edwards, 51, of Montgomery, traffic – no/improper tag lights and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

-Joseph M. Guzik, Jr., 39, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Daniel A. Herrera Gutierrez, 36, of Alabaster, traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Hunter D. Hollon, 26, of Montgomery, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

-Philip D. Maxwell, 19, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.

Dec. 14

-Joshua T. Cantone, 18, of Pelham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

Dec. 16

-Jerry W. Buckelew, II, 44, of Pell City, miscellaneous information – non-criminal.

-Jesus R. Garcia Ruiz, 25, of Pelham, giving of false name or address to a law enforcement officer and driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol .08 or more DUI.

-Davida Y. Taylor, 37, of Calera, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Danah L. Thomas, 21, of Bessemer, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Franklin C. Vest, 30, of Montevallo, penalties – fraud – swindle/home repair; 1st conviction.

Dec. 18

-Edward P. Cordes, 46, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle and traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

Dec. 19

-Aristola D. Jenkins, 23, of Pelham, murder – non-family gun.

Dec. 20

-Jesus V. Rocha, 46, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

Dec. 21

-Clayborn R. Lewis, 60, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Joshua D. Longshore, 42, of Oneonta, traffic – ILU improper lane usage, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Merali E. Santana Urena, 29, of Bessemer, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.

Dec. 22

-Derrick Culver, 47, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, etc. – alcohol .08 or more DUI.

-Steven T. Gardner, 30, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 55 MPH, highway under 4 lanes.

Dec. 24

-Robert L. Brown, 30, of McCalla, harassment or harassing communications – (harassment/intimidation).

-Layla C. Willoughby, 21, of Mulga, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

Dec. 26

-Roberto C. Vazquez, 18, of Bessemer, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st office and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Dec. 27

-Alexander M. Encardes, 35, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree.

-Davon M. Woods, 27, of Troy, traffic – following too close, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Dec. 28

-Alan F. Mata Martinez, 25, of Pinson, traffic – speeding and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-David E. Meadows, 31, of Birmingham, traffic – NSB no seat belt.

Dec. 29

-Rodreecas D. Brown, 48, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

Dec. 30

-Wesley C. England, 33, period or probation; termination of probation; violation of terms of probation; sanctions – obstruction – PV probation violation.

-Marcellus Gilchrist, 32, of Birmingham, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Christopher M. Plaice, 34, of Pelham, ignition interlock devices and driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol .08 or more DUI.

Dec. 31

-Sherrie C. Upton, 49, of Alabaster, giving of false name or address to a law enforcement officer.

-Jeffrey D. Vogel, 40, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

Jan. 1

-Anita K. Ellison, 51, of Thorsby, Penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle and traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

Jan. 4

-Ronny O. Nabors, 46, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-McKenna S. Supak, 30, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

Jan. 5

-Hamp Crum, III, 44, of Hoover, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Magen J. Free, 24, of Helena, liquor – OCV open container – alcohol in a vehicle, traffic – DWOL drivers license – not in possession and traffic – RRL run red light.

-David T. Jones, 34, of Birmingham, traffic – expired license and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

Jan. 6

-Tre L. Burrow, 29, of Fultondale, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Wilmarie Ostolaza Rivera, 35, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.

-Mason G. Vice, 30, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

Jan. 7

-Torrez L. Dudley, 28, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Jonathan L. Langford, 19, of Helena, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

-Arthur D. Ledlow, III, 28, of Pelham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Jan. 8

-Anthony J. Scardina, 32, of Lafayette, La., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.

Feb. 1

-Christopher Bennett, 36, of Bessemer, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – speed above 45 MPH, county road.

-Miguel Quijada Martinez, 25, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Nataly Maldonado, 23, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Feb. 2

-Takeshia Nixon, 36, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Matthew Leachman, 48, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Katie McPherson, 39, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Feb. 3

-Marvin Johnson, 38, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Darian Lucas, 42, of Fultondale, receiving stolen property in the second degree – RSP, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Feb. 4

-Mahmoud Al Khashashbeh, 34, of Hoover, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Feb. 7

-Timothy Brown, 41, of Pelham, traffic – ST switched tag.

Feb. 8

-Condeley McDade, 48, of Montgomery, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Justin McElroy, 43, of Fayetteville, Tenn., drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Artez Pitts, 38, of Montgomery, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.

-Rebecca Todd, 38, of Leeds, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

Feb. 9

-Christopher Gregory, 36, of Wilsonville, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privileges has been cancelled, etc.

-Ryan Smith, 28, of Brent, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

-Preston Davis, 20, of Clanton, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privileges has been cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Ronald Fletcher, 27, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints.

Feb. 10

-Dallas Bratton, 33, of Pelham, traffic – speed above 45 MPH, county road.

Feb. 11

-Jonathan Howard, 41, of Alabaster, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Christopher Moody, 52, of Hoover, driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Feb. 12

-Cortney Flurry, 32, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Kim Terry, 57, of Clermont, Fla., municipal ordinance violation.

Feb. 13

-Uriel Cruz Gomez, 29, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Kimberly Cole Steele, 44, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

Feb. 14

-Matthew Majors, 40, of Trussville, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Mohammad Mohammad, 60, of Hoover, violation of domestic violence protection order.

-Jacinto Martinez Ferrer, 42, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, traffic – ILU improper lane usage and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

Feb. 17

-Timmy Caton, 35, of Bessemer, traffic – expired license, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, traffic – ST switched tag and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

-Matthew Sheats, 31, of Calera, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

-Shenikia Fitts, 37, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privileges cancelled, etc.

Feb. 18

-Charles Evans, 40, of Hoover, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Jereamy Boggarty, 24, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Blake Hoskins, 27, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Ladarius Gary, 20, of Chelsea, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Feb. 19

-Jeremy Hayes, 23, of Vestavia, PC municipal non-traffic offense and traffic – follow too close.

Feb. 20

-Angela Hulcher, 47, of Hoover, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

Feb. 21

-Brenda Cunningham, 61, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Freddy Valladares, 25, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Brian Williams, 34, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

Feb. 22

-Brandon Daniel, 36, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

-Edward Harris, 50, of Hoover, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Johnnie Washington, 53, of Shelby, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

Feb. 23

-Tavarus Hall, 23, of Alabaster, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance, receiving stolen property in the second degree – RSP, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and license to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.

-Christopher Cicero, 40, of Quinton, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.

-Tervon Vickers, 22, of Montgomery, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

Feb. 24

-Juan Maximo, 33, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Jeremy Harris, 41, of Columbiana, traffic – speeding, traffic – failure to move over or reduce speed when approaching and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

Feb. 25

-Ching Martinez, 49, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Tre Edwards, 26, Maylene, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Nandi Ramesra, 30, of Hoover, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers lience.

-Donald Cunningham, 25, of Midfield, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Steven Fuller, 23, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Christian Hernandez, 24, of Brighton, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Brent Hastings, 22, of Pelham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Amy Peoples, 38, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Charles King, 36, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession delivery or sale.

-Kalyn McElroy, 23, of Columbiana, SC, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Feb. 26

-Eugene Eudy, 57, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-David Bravo Opaza, 18, of Garden Grove, Calif., criminal possession of forged instrument in the second and obstructing justice using a false identity.

-Mauricio Bravo Gomez, 23, of Garden Grove, Calif., criminal possession of forged instrument in the second and obstructing justice using a false identity.

-Luis Lopez, 27, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substnace.

-Edgardo Miranda, 33, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Jeffery Smitherman, 51, of Alabaster, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

Feb. 27

-Shantony Landry, 44, of Abbeville, La, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Michael Eddings, 56, of Huntsville, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Javier Jimenez Alvarado, 48, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-John Chambers, 25, of Clanton, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

Feb. 28

-Stephen Escoto, 35, of Northport, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Cameron Brown, 21, of Thorsby, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

-Cynthia Wallace, 63, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and certain persons forbidden to possession pistol – drunk/addict.