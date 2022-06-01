Arrest reports for the month of January

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County in January:

Alabaster

Jan. 20

-Bernard Edward Swain, 59, of Alabaster, robbery third degree and possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 21

-Jasmine Nicole Hudson, 25, of Montevallo, alias warrant.

Jan. 22

-Amber Elaine Tucker, 36, of Calera, capias warrant.

-Michael David Gray, 59, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Jan. 23

-Dawn Thomason Walker, 59, of Columbiana, leaving the scene of an accident.

-Aleisha Lynn Harvey, 34, of Cullman, hold for other agency – FTA – trespass.

Jan. 24

-Billy James Benton, 44, of Randolph, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and carry brass knuckles/slingshot.

Jan. 25

-Amanda Suzanne Emfinger, 36, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Emily Matney Payne, 32, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Jan. 26

-Dana Faye Fleming, 39, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Anthony Avares Jones, 35, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.

Jan. 27

-Nasire Bey, 38, of Hoover, alias warrant (failure to register vehicle) and alias warrant (failure to display insurance).

Jan. 28

-Kriston Miranda Cook, 35, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Jeremy Lynn Snider, 44, of Pelham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Hunter Alan Champion, 43, of Columbus, Ga., driving under the influence – alcohol and resisting arrest.

-Sana Baddou, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

-Jeremy Lynn Snider, 44, of Pelham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Jan. 29

-Larry Bryan Morris, 46, of Wilsonville, alias writ of arrest (parol violation).

Jan. 30

-Ashley Jo Zimmerman, 28, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Calvin Bernard Black, Jr., 29, of Greensboro, possession of a stolen vehicle.

Jan. 31

-Bobby Lee Marks, 45, of Alabaster, capias warrant trespassing.

-Ruben Perez, 44, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Issai Seranno, 29, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-David Eugene Hunt, 60, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.

-William Justin Requena, 30, of Hoover, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and resisting arrest.

Calera

Jan. 8

-Erin Tolleson Morgan, illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Chad William Hallmark, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 9

-Adrian Cordey Caffey, using false identity to obstruct justice.

-Anthony Michael Hotard, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Jan. 10

-Amber Marie Harrison, public intoxication, criminal trespass third degree, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct – disturbing peace.

-Kameron Brooke Tucker, failure to appear – FTA.

-Zackary Bryan Sammons, domestic violence III – harassment.

Jan. 11

-Stetson Ray Beane, agency assist.

-Alisha Danielle Horton, agency assist.

-John Kenneth Coffman, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, possession of drug paraphernalia, certain persons forbidden to possess pistol and carry brass knuckles/slingshot.

Jan. 12

-Dequan Demetress Smith, failure to appear – FTA.

Jan. 13

-Jason Wade Hill, possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Jermaine Level Jackson, failure to appear – FTA.

Jan. 14

-Angela Bailey Sullivan, court commitment order.

-Evan Taylor Ellison, failure to appear – FTA.

Jan. 15

-Todd Christopher Diffee, domestic violence III – harassment.

Jan. 16

-Thomas Jones, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Kristen Michelle Sides, failure to appear – FTA.

Jan. 18

-Timothy Wayne Gilreath, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangers drugs.

Jan. 19

-Anthony Darnell Simmons, public intoxication and disorderly conduct – disturbing peace.

-Thomas Michael Myers, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Jan. 20

-David Martin Barrett, agency assist.

-Dennis James Williams, Jr., agency assist.

-Christopher Daniel Suttles, court commitment order.

-Christopher Dwayne Hester, agency assist.

-Carmelo Gaspare Cardella, public intoxication.

-Jonathon William Cunningham, agency assist.

Jan. 21

-Michael Darshawn Hunter, possession of marijuana second degree – possession.

-Sidney Maurice Yowe, failure to appear – FTA.

-Jada G. Ross, drug trafficking.

-Reginald Deon Swift, failure to appear – FTA.

Jan. 22

-Amber Elaine Tucker, failure to appear – FTA.

Jan. 23

-Alyson Renee Tolbert, failure to appear – FTA.

-Cecilia Nicole Taylor, failure to appear – FTA.

Jan. 24

-Callie Charneice Tasha Walter, failure to appear – FTA.

-Teresa Lynn Sanford, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 26

-Cheyenne Nicole Burns, failure to appear – FTA.

-Amanda Nickole Cook, failure to appear – FTA.

-Drew Collins Edmondson, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess.

-Sara Elizabeth Curry, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, possession of a controlled substance – Heroin – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Brandon Keith Roper, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess.

Jan. 27

-Lewis Leonard Simpson, agency assist.

-Casey Michele Watkins, agency assist.

-Frances Nicole Williams, domestic violence III – harassment.

Jan. 28

-Obie Moates, III, failure to appear – FTA.

-Davion Lamar McCarter, failure to appear – FTA.

-Jerrod Anthony Gowins, failure to appear – FTA.

Jan. 29

-Alma Isela Maya Estrada, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Michael Edward Bush, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Melanie Michelle McCain, driving under the influence – controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs.

-Darryl Curtis Clayton, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

-Darryl Curtis Clayton, attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.

-Loren Danielle Merritte-Webb, possession of marijuana second degree – possession.

-Jose Del Carmen-Cruz, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Kendall Deshun Ramsey, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

Jan. 30

-Ronnie Adam Brantley, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person and criminal trespass third degree.

-Wendall Avery Cooley Alexander, failure to appear – FTA.

-Xavion Jontae’ King, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree – possession, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of a controlled substance – hallucinogen.

Jan. 31

-Ronnie Adam Brantley, bond revocation.

Columbiana

Jan. 3

-Andres Gameroperez, 46, FTA – improper passing.

Jan. 4

-Kayla Dianne Peacock, 30, FTA – driving while revoked and PDP drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 5

-Gary M. Littlefield, 65, DUI – alcohol.

Jan. 6

-Kristi Louise Thompson, 44, FTA – no seat belt and FTA – failure to register vehicle.

Jan. 10

-James Willard Majors, 36, FTA – DUI 1st.

Jan. 11

-Cody Claude Grider, 37, child molestation.

-Alisha Danielle Horton, 22, FTA – switched tag.

Jan. 13

-Jeffery Lynn Lindsey, 49, warrant service for other JD.

Jan. 17

-Codey Steven Cummings, 25, FTA – register vehicle, FTA – no insurance and FTA – tinted windows.

Jan. 19

-Brandon Bernard Green, 32, possession of marijuana.

Jan. 21

-Devin Tyler Wooley, 23, FTA – resisting arrest, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – attempt to elude a police officer, FTA – failure to display, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – speeding.

Jan. 24

-Jeffery Brent Williams, 49, FTA – driving while revoked.

Jan. 25

-Dakota Machelle Coleman, 29, FTA – driving while suspended.

Jan. 27

-Tyrone Dwight Johnson, 37, attempt theft of property.

-Jamie Lee Smith, 42, FTA – traffic.

Helena

Jan. 18

-Jacob Charles Reaves, 23, driving under the influence any substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 19

-Phillip John Sulzby, 68, public intoxication.

-Jamarcus Latrell Green, 22, possession of marijuana second degree.

Jan. 21

-Timothy Dale Leroy, 36, bail jumping second degree.

Jan. 22

-Erica Brown, 27, domestic violence third degree.

Jan. 23

-Jim Bob Watley, 38, probation violation.

Jan. 23

Jan. 24

-William Tyler Spainhoward, 28, bail jumping second degree.

-Mary Louise Elliott, 52, criminal trespass first degree.

Jan. 28

-Katelyn Ann Vernon, 26, driving under the influence combined substance.

-Leshaun Chuck Murphy, 31, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle.

Jan. 29

-Harold Ross Ozley, 50, domestic violence 3rd degree.

Jan. 31

-Falisha Michelle Lambert, 32, bail jumping second degree.

Montevallo

Jan. 20

-Dennis James Williams, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

Jan. 22

-Maxwell Trenton Miller, 34, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Jan. 23

-Daymon Shakur Smith, 25, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Jan. 26

-Dakota Machelle Coleman, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Jan. 28

-Jerome T. Rom, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Jan. 29

-Elias Mendez Vazquez, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Jan. 30

-Casey Thomas Perryman, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Jan. 31

-Xavion Jontae’ King, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Jan. 11

-Brandon Williams, 24, of Irondale, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Rebecca Bersanti, 29, of Leeds, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – speed above 55 MPH, highway under 4 lanes.

Jan. 12

-Joshua King, 27, of Helena, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

Jan. 13

-Terri Graham, 54, of Helena, dangerous drugs 0 IPOPD illegal possession of prescription and public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Skyler Bixby, 32, of Guntersville, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Luis Saenz, 33, of Montevallo, miscellaneous information – non-criminal.

Jan. 15

-Milton Ramos Merida, 31, of Midfield, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Jan. 16

-Bryan Morgan, 23, of Pelham, traffic – RRL run read light.

Jan. 17

-April Cordero, 50, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

Jan. 19

-Marco Guardado, 47, of Pelham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Jabri King, 26, of Maylene, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Brenton Sanders, 29, of Selma, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Jan. 20

-Diego Eulogio, 22, of Pelham, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

Jan. 22

-Deidra Shaffield, 31, of Lincoln, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Alan McGill, 27, of PElham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-John Segars, 20, of Pelham, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Jan. 24

-Benjamin Robinson, 49, of Columbiana, liquor – OCV open container – alcohol in a vehicle and traffic – speed above 45 MPH, county road.

-Samuel Futch, 51, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Jan. 25

-Jamal Russell, 38, of Fairfield, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – fail stop sign.

Jan. 27

-Patrick Mann, 20, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.

-Tamrisha Harris, 24, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Jan. 28

-Eric Speigner, 41, of Pelham, traffic – NSB no seat belt.

-Justin Jones, 46, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Jan. 29

-Ronald Wietzema, 65, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Jan. 30

-Jamie Zuniga, 45, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family and domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

-Enchaniti Bivins, 20, of Alabaster, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Jan. 31

-Philip Maxwell, 19, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Allen White, 30, of Plantersville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.