Arrest reports for the month of January
Published 12:10 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County in January:
Alabaster
Jan. 20
-Bernard Edward Swain, 59, of Alabaster, robbery third degree and possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 21
-Jasmine Nicole Hudson, 25, of Montevallo, alias warrant.
Jan. 22
-Amber Elaine Tucker, 36, of Calera, capias warrant.
-Michael David Gray, 59, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Jan. 23
-Dawn Thomason Walker, 59, of Columbiana, leaving the scene of an accident.
-Aleisha Lynn Harvey, 34, of Cullman, hold for other agency – FTA – trespass.
Jan. 24
-Billy James Benton, 44, of Randolph, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and carry brass knuckles/slingshot.
Jan. 25
-Amanda Suzanne Emfinger, 36, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Emily Matney Payne, 32, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Jan. 26
-Dana Faye Fleming, 39, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Anthony Avares Jones, 35, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.
Jan. 27
-Nasire Bey, 38, of Hoover, alias warrant (failure to register vehicle) and alias warrant (failure to display insurance).
Jan. 28
-Kriston Miranda Cook, 35, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Jeremy Lynn Snider, 44, of Pelham, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Hunter Alan Champion, 43, of Columbus, Ga., driving under the influence – alcohol and resisting arrest.
-Sana Baddou, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.
-Jeremy Lynn Snider, 44, of Pelham, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Jan. 29
-Larry Bryan Morris, 46, of Wilsonville, alias writ of arrest (parol violation).
Jan. 30
-Ashley Jo Zimmerman, 28, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Calvin Bernard Black, Jr., 29, of Greensboro, possession of a stolen vehicle.
Jan. 31
-Bobby Lee Marks, 45, of Alabaster, capias warrant trespassing.
-Ruben Perez, 44, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Issai Seranno, 29, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-David Eugene Hunt, 60, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.
-William Justin Requena, 30, of Hoover, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and resisting arrest.
Calera
Jan. 8
-Erin Tolleson Morgan, illegal possession of prescription drugs.
-Chad William Hallmark, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 9
-Adrian Cordey Caffey, using false identity to obstruct justice.
-Anthony Michael Hotard, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Jan. 10
-Amber Marie Harrison, public intoxication, criminal trespass third degree, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct – disturbing peace.
-Kameron Brooke Tucker, failure to appear – FTA.
-Zackary Bryan Sammons, domestic violence III – harassment.
Jan. 11
-Stetson Ray Beane, agency assist.
-Alisha Danielle Horton, agency assist.
-John Kenneth Coffman, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, possession of drug paraphernalia, certain persons forbidden to possess pistol and carry brass knuckles/slingshot.
Jan. 12
-Dequan Demetress Smith, failure to appear – FTA.
Jan. 13
-Jason Wade Hill, possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess and attempting to elude a police officer.
-Jermaine Level Jackson, failure to appear – FTA.
Jan. 14
-Angela Bailey Sullivan, court commitment order.
-Evan Taylor Ellison, failure to appear – FTA.
Jan. 15
-Todd Christopher Diffee, domestic violence III – harassment.
Jan. 16
-Thomas Jones, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Kristen Michelle Sides, failure to appear – FTA.
Jan. 18
-Timothy Wayne Gilreath, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangers drugs.
Jan. 19
-Anthony Darnell Simmons, public intoxication and disorderly conduct – disturbing peace.
-Thomas Michael Myers, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Jan. 20
-David Martin Barrett, agency assist.
-Dennis James Williams, Jr., agency assist.
-Christopher Daniel Suttles, court commitment order.
-Christopher Dwayne Hester, agency assist.
-Carmelo Gaspare Cardella, public intoxication.
-Jonathon William Cunningham, agency assist.
Jan. 21
-Michael Darshawn Hunter, possession of marijuana second degree – possession.
-Sidney Maurice Yowe, failure to appear – FTA.
-Jada G. Ross, drug trafficking.
-Reginald Deon Swift, failure to appear – FTA.
Jan. 22
-Amber Elaine Tucker, failure to appear – FTA.
Jan. 23
-Alyson Renee Tolbert, failure to appear – FTA.
-Cecilia Nicole Taylor, failure to appear – FTA.
Jan. 24
-Callie Charneice Tasha Walter, failure to appear – FTA.
-Teresa Lynn Sanford, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 26
-Cheyenne Nicole Burns, failure to appear – FTA.
-Amanda Nickole Cook, failure to appear – FTA.
-Drew Collins Edmondson, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess.
-Sara Elizabeth Curry, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, possession of a controlled substance – Heroin – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Brandon Keith Roper, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess.
Jan. 27
-Lewis Leonard Simpson, agency assist.
-Casey Michele Watkins, agency assist.
-Frances Nicole Williams, domestic violence III – harassment.
Jan. 28
-Obie Moates, III, failure to appear – FTA.
-Davion Lamar McCarter, failure to appear – FTA.
-Jerrod Anthony Gowins, failure to appear – FTA.
Jan. 29
-Alma Isela Maya Estrada, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Michael Edward Bush, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
-Melanie Michelle McCain, driving under the influence – controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs.
-Darryl Curtis Clayton, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.
-Darryl Curtis Clayton, attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.
-Loren Danielle Merritte-Webb, possession of marijuana second degree – possession.
-Jose Del Carmen-Cruz, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Kendall Deshun Ramsey, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
Jan. 30
-Ronnie Adam Brantley, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person and criminal trespass third degree.
-Wendall Avery Cooley Alexander, failure to appear – FTA.
-Xavion Jontae’ King, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree – possession, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of a controlled substance – hallucinogen.
Jan. 31
-Ronnie Adam Brantley, bond revocation.
Columbiana
Jan. 3
-Andres Gameroperez, 46, FTA – improper passing.
Jan. 4
-Kayla Dianne Peacock, 30, FTA – driving while revoked and PDP drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 5
-Gary M. Littlefield, 65, DUI – alcohol.
Jan. 6
-Kristi Louise Thompson, 44, FTA – no seat belt and FTA – failure to register vehicle.
Jan. 10
-James Willard Majors, 36, FTA – DUI 1st.
Jan. 11
-Cody Claude Grider, 37, child molestation.
-Alisha Danielle Horton, 22, FTA – switched tag.
Jan. 13
-Jeffery Lynn Lindsey, 49, warrant service for other JD.
Jan. 17
-Codey Steven Cummings, 25, FTA – register vehicle, FTA – no insurance and FTA – tinted windows.
Jan. 19
-Brandon Bernard Green, 32, possession of marijuana.
Jan. 21
-Devin Tyler Wooley, 23, FTA – resisting arrest, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – attempt to elude a police officer, FTA – failure to display, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – speeding.
Jan. 24
-Jeffery Brent Williams, 49, FTA – driving while revoked.
Jan. 25
-Dakota Machelle Coleman, 29, FTA – driving while suspended.
Jan. 27
-Tyrone Dwight Johnson, 37, attempt theft of property.
-Jamie Lee Smith, 42, FTA – traffic.
Helena
Jan. 18
-Jacob Charles Reaves, 23, driving under the influence any substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 19
-Phillip John Sulzby, 68, public intoxication.
-Jamarcus Latrell Green, 22, possession of marijuana second degree.
Jan. 21
-Timothy Dale Leroy, 36, bail jumping second degree.
Jan. 22
-Erica Brown, 27, domestic violence third degree.
Jan. 23
-Jim Bob Watley, 38, probation violation.
Jan. 23
Jan. 24
-William Tyler Spainhoward, 28, bail jumping second degree.
-Mary Louise Elliott, 52, criminal trespass first degree.
Jan. 28
-Katelyn Ann Vernon, 26, driving under the influence combined substance.
-Leshaun Chuck Murphy, 31, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle.
Jan. 29
-Harold Ross Ozley, 50, domestic violence 3rd degree.
Jan. 31
-Falisha Michelle Lambert, 32, bail jumping second degree.
Montevallo
Jan. 20
-Dennis James Williams, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
Jan. 22
-Maxwell Trenton Miller, 34, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Jan. 23
-Daymon Shakur Smith, 25, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
Jan. 26
-Dakota Machelle Coleman, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Jan. 28
-Jerome T. Rom, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Jan. 29
-Elias Mendez Vazquez, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Jan. 30
-Casey Thomas Perryman, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
Jan. 31
-Xavion Jontae’ King, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Pelham
Jan. 11
-Brandon Williams, 24, of Irondale, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Rebecca Bersanti, 29, of Leeds, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – speed above 55 MPH, highway under 4 lanes.
Jan. 12
-Joshua King, 27, of Helena, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
Jan. 13
-Terri Graham, 54, of Helena, dangerous drugs 0 IPOPD illegal possession of prescription and public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Skyler Bixby, 32, of Guntersville, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Luis Saenz, 33, of Montevallo, miscellaneous information – non-criminal.
Jan. 15
-Milton Ramos Merida, 31, of Midfield, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Jan. 16
-Bryan Morgan, 23, of Pelham, traffic – RRL run read light.
Jan. 17
-April Cordero, 50, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
Jan. 19
-Marco Guardado, 47, of Pelham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Jabri King, 26, of Maylene, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Brenton Sanders, 29, of Selma, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
Jan. 20
-Diego Eulogio, 22, of Pelham, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
Jan. 22
-Deidra Shaffield, 31, of Lincoln, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Alan McGill, 27, of PElham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-John Segars, 20, of Pelham, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
Jan. 24
-Benjamin Robinson, 49, of Columbiana, liquor – OCV open container – alcohol in a vehicle and traffic – speed above 45 MPH, county road.
-Samuel Futch, 51, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Jan. 25
-Jamal Russell, 38, of Fairfield, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – fail stop sign.
Jan. 27
-Patrick Mann, 20, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.
-Tamrisha Harris, 24, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
Jan. 28
-Eric Speigner, 41, of Pelham, traffic – NSB no seat belt.
-Justin Jones, 46, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Jan. 29
-Ronald Wietzema, 65, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Jan. 30
-Jamie Zuniga, 45, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family and domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.
-Enchaniti Bivins, 20, of Alabaster, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
Jan. 31
-Philip Maxwell, 19, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Allen White, 30, of Plantersville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.