Arrest reports for the month of March
Published 12:42 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County in March:
Alabaster
March 1
-Shun Bishop, Jr., 25, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
-Evan James Bomer, 25, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree harassment.
March 2
-Patrick Justin Brantley, 24, of Maylene, alias warrant.
-Ashlea Marie Gibson, 41, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
March 3
-Joshua Lee Mobley, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree assault 3rd.
-Garrett Michael Burrow, 21, of Alabaster, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 4
-Joseph Dale Carden, 48, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest – probation revocations/UPCS and alias warrant – resisting arrest.
-Theodis Young, Jr., 63, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Adam Matthew Butts, 41, of Hueytown, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Terrienekha Kimbrell Jones, 34, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree and receiving stolen property 2nd.
March 5
-Blane Ivan Wayne Bragg, 36, of Springville, capias warrant.
March 6
-Eduardo Nuricumbo Gomez, 31, Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Ernesto Vazquez Hernandez, 42, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.
-Alex Hernandez Olmos, 31, of Hoover, driving under the influence – alcohol.
March 8
-Juan Castro Ramirez Castro, 41, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Tony Micheal Canteberry, 38, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Joseph Michael Guzik, Jr., 39, of Pelham, warrant with Columbiana Police.
March 9
-Levi Kenneth Brimer, 26, of Montgomery, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and attempting to elude a police officer.
-Angela Rowe Frazier, 53, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
March 10
-Jaxson Paul Kollmeyer, 22, of Hoover, public intoxication.
March 11
-Colby Lange Adams, 47, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.
March 12
-Edgar Rivera, 33, of Irondale, possession of marijuana second degree and driving under the influence any substance.
-Joshua David Blomfield, 36, of Atlanta, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Lea Geneen Gaddis, 48, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
March 13
-Jeffery Dewayne Nelms, 42, of Montevallo, failure to appear in court and driving while license revoked.
March 14
-Tabitha Dianne McBeth, 32, of Pelham, FTA – driving without obtaining a drivers license.
March 15
-Demario Rashaud Haynes, 27, of Alabaster, capias warrant.
March 16
-Johana Michelle Aleman-Lopez, 18, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Alana Brooke Meeks, 39, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Shelton Aaron Jenkins, 28, of Arab, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and using false identity obstruct justice.
March 17
-Kenneth Wayne Pate, 63, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Zachary Austin Huls, 21, of Maylene, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Paul Matthew Franklin, 23, of Clanton, driving under the influence – alcohol.
March 18
-Jeremy Allan Eaton, 52, of Calera, parole violation.
-Ray Edward Marcum, 34, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Eddie Michael Fields, 26, of Tampa, Fla., possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a forged instrument first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
-Lonnie Jerome Houston, 39, of Dover, Fla., possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a forged instrument first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Rashad Donte Sheard, 37, of Tampa, Fla., possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a forged instrument first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Elisha Seth Rigdon, 30, of Birmingham, FTA/TOP 1st.
March 19
-Tara Brooke Davenport, 37, of Alabaster, warrant – POFI and warrant – R.S.P. 3rd.
-Robbie Moore, 55, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Amber Marie Tauriac, 18, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.
March 20
-Rashad Donte Sheard, 37, of Tampa, Fla., possession of a forged instrument first degree.
-Jamiah Rashad Montgomery, 32, of Alabaster, firearms license required.
-Sandee Rene Young, 35, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-James Eric Beavers, 52, of Wilsonville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.
March 21
-Correa Isidrio Cardoza, 35, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Joneka Shenell Hurst, 31, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Jenny Cheng, 34, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
March 22
-Kenny Francisco Nunez, 23, of New Caney, Texas, possession of marijuana second degree.
March 23
-Michael Shane Taylor, 51, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
March 24
-Shellie Renea Perkins, 47, of Hayden, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
-Eugene Pratt, Jr., 27, of Centerville, burglary third degree, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500), criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) and domestic violence – third degree (assault).
-Josiah Deshun Rhine, 19, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
March 25
-Dustin Thomas Elmore, 24, of Wilsonville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Aaron Lamont Caffey, 49, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Dorian Jamahl Brown, 25, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.
-Patrick James Barr, 31, of Thorsby, alias warrant.
March 26
-Jacob Seth Stagner, 28, of Columbiana, domestic violence – second degree – intimidating a witness and assault third degree.
-Jeffrey Lloyd Grant, 32, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Katrina Tanyelle Davis, 43, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
March 27
-Armando Orozco Coyoy, 28, of Montevallo, firearms license required, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 29
-Javier Reyes-Mejia, 31, of Bessemer, warrant – failure to comply with court order.
-Alyshia Kaytlin Elliott, 27, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance.
-Thomas Oliver Veazey, 40, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
March 30
-Matthew Ryan Wallace, 39, of Titus, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict.
March 31
-Daniel Leo Bailey, 33, of Montevallo, FTA – traffic offense from Northport PD.
Calera
March 1
-Bryan Keith Burnett, FTA – failure to appear.
March 2
-Treasure Makaela Caffee, domestic violence III – harassment.
-Cikai Demetrius Shanks, agency assist.
March 3
-James D’Angelo Hanna, FTA – failure to appear.
-Keiuntay Dujuan Cowan, possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 4
-Rachel G. Baker, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
-Nathaniel Slade Neny, public intoxication, resisting arrest, ignition interlock devices and criminal mischief II – other.
March 5
-Nathaniel Slade Neny, aggravated assault police officer – strong arm.
-Kayla Eman Harris, domestic violence III – harassment.
March 6
-Peggy Nell Pate, FTA – failure to appear.
-Aubree Alaine Roberson, FTA – failure to appear.
-Markese Jamal Bell, agency assist.
-Chasity Michelle Johnson, domestic violence III – assault.
March 7
-Brian Heath Jarrell, domestic violence III – assault.
-Dezmon Dakota Lawson, agency assist.
-Naya Breanne Purdie, FTA – failure to appear.
March 8
-Kadarius Rontrez Williams, agency assist.
-Raven Ann Allen, FTA – failure to appear.
-Julia Grace Crowe, domestic violence III – criminal mischief.
March 9
-Desmond J. Juan Hill, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
-Tyler Hans Woerner, possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs.
-Angel Renee Black, FTA – failure to appear.
March 10
-Rachel Ellen Hurtt, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting)- property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.
-Patrick Quortez Woods, driving under the influence – combined substance.
-Brandon Tobias Thomas, possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, tampering with physical evidence, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence – controlled substance.
March 11
-Joshua Ashodd Phillips, menacing – aggravated assault – menacing – gun and reckless endangerment.
March 13
-Tonya Denise Rainey, FTA – failure to appear.
-Kelly Jean Perry, domestic violence III – assault, domestic violence III – harassment and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
March 14
-Jeremy Justin Bowser, receiving stolen property second degree – buying/receiving stolen property (between $1,500-$2,500).
-Edward Shane Hoggle, FTA – failure to appear.
March 15
-Demario Rashaud Haynes, FTA – failure to appear.
March 16
-Gary Don Brooks, FTA – failure to appear.
-Jalen Lamar Pearson, agency assist.
-Andy Gonzalez-Benitez, agency assist.
March 17
-Timothy O. Ross, FTA – failure to appear.
-Patrick Daniel Cuzzort, Jr., FTA – failure to appear.
-Christopher Lamont Simon, court commitment order.
-Michael Dewayne Peoples, court commitment order.
-Joseph Brian Veverios, FTA – failure to appear.
March 18
-Michael Warren Smith, reckless driving, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, switched tab, no seat belt, running stop sign, expired tag, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, improper lane usage, improper passing, fail to maintain insurance on a motor vehicle and fail to yield entering highway.
-Michael Jerome Nettles, altering firearm identification or possession of altered firearm, possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Autumn Joy Mendes, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 19
-Britney Michelle Moses, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Davion Lamar McCarter, FTA – failure to appear.
March 20
-Danielle Lynn Migliara, FTA – failure to appear.
-Mattie Carol Howell, FTA – failure to appear.
-Hurt Coleman, domestic violence III – assault.
March 22
-Jalon Jerod Talton, 23, FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana second degree.
March 23
-Markell Deanthony Kelley, 30, FTA – DWS.
March 24
-Richard Brett Palmer, 34, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of a pistol by a violent felon and resisting arrest.
-Kameron Brooke Tucker, 36, failure to appear – driving while suspended and failure to appear – leaving the scene of an accident.
March 25
-William Gene, Sailes, II, 32, failure to appear – attempting to elude a police officer and failure to appear – driving while suspended.
-Terry Allen Partridge, 37, failure to appear – possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear – driving while revoked.
March 27
-Ronald Ray Benton, 57, driving under the influence alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
-Amber Nicole Walker, 32, driving under the influence alcohol.
March 28
-Skarlet Denise Ward, 43, bail jumping second.
-Luis Adrian Nieto-Ruiz, 21, FTA – no tag registration in vehicle, FTA – littering highway and alias writ of arrest.
March 29
-Erin Elizabeth Davenport, 29, failing to appear (traffic).
-Jaylon Isaiah Johnson, 21, FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana second.
March 30
-Bryan Demarcus Hazelrig, 37, using false identity to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
-Danielle Latrise Tanner, 25, failure to appear – driving while suspended.
-William Dalton Ellison, 30, agency assist.
-Keondre Teshon Bailey, 25, obstructing government operating and resisting arrest.
March 31
-Andrew Tevin Roy, 30, possession of marijuana
Columbiana
March 1
-Miquerrius Dejaun Miller, 26, FTA – speeding.
March 4
-Arriyan Dejontae McDaniel, 31, domestic violence third degree.
March 7
-Rachel Elaine Elledge, 38, possession of forged instrument.
March 8
-Joseph Michael Guzik, 39, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – expired tag.
March 15
-Roger Rhinehart, 32, FTA – trespassing and FTA – disorderly conduct.
March 17
-Billy Joe Carter, 31, FTA – disorderly conduct and FTA – public intoxication.
March 19
-Jonathan Almazan Hernandez, 21, attempting to elude.
March 24
-Carla Michelle Calhoun, 38, drug paraphernalia.
March 27
-Jeremy Keith Lawley, 36, FTA – no insurance, FTA – no seat belt and FTA – no drivers licence.
March 30
-William Dalton Ellison, 30, FTA – driving while revoked.
Helena
March 1
-Ashley Marie Shearer, 33, bail jumping second degree.
-Kathleen M. Wells, 44, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Jason Eugene Hodges, 46, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Courtney Michelle Wade, 35, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
March 2
-Patrick Lynn May, 30, driving under the influence – alcohol.
March 4
-Lassinger Lonnie Lee, 57, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, less than $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 5
-Travis Lynn Merrell, 25, bail jumping second degree.
March 7
-Radarius Isiah Demar Wright, 30, bail jumping second degree.
March 8
-Heverto Ivan Sanchez, 19, probation violation and resisting arrest.
March 10
-Jason Kyle Glass, 37, bail jumping second degree.
March 14
-Myah Danielle Gilbert, 21, domestic violence – third degree.
March 15
-Jeremy Lynn Snider, 44, driving under the influence – alcohol.
March 16
-Brandon Jamal Hooks, 23, bail jumping second degree.
-Andy Gonzalez-Benitez, 24, bail jumping second degree.
March 17
-Andrew Luker Moore, 40, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol without a permit.
-Tanya Renee Wildman, 54, driving under the influence – alcohol.
March 18
-Kevin Antonio Palacios, 18, driving under the influence alcohol under age 21.
March 19
-George Daniel Campbell, 49, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-John Adam Connell, 41, criminal trespass third degree.
March 21
-Patrick Ogden Walker, 23, criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less).
March 22
-Patricia Joyce Ulch, 47, violation of a domestic violence protection order.
-Antonio Jamar Waller, Jr., 19, minor in possession of alcohol.
March 23
-Jacob Riley Barrett, 19, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 25
-Montrey Iceberk Cave, 23, theft of property first degree (greather than $2,500), attempting to elude a police officer and domestic violence 3rd – harassment.
-Neil Matthew Robbins, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
-Brandi Nicole Mayo, 43, driving under the influence – controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 26
-Andrew David Watson, 24, driving under the influence any substance.
-Russell Ray Thomas, 40, bail jumping second degree.
-Jeffrey Lloyd Grant, Jr., 32, probation violation.
March 27
-Zachary Famon Morrow, 24, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Douglas Lane Bishop, 21, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and domestic violence 3rd.
March 29
-David Michael Tate, 71, harassment.
-Joshua Frantez Lee, 29, bail jumping second degree.
-Christopher Joseph Wilson, 48, probation violation.
Montevallo
March 2
-Sylvester Tensy Wooley, 38, of Montevallo, obstructing police – DC failure to obey.
March 3
-Jason Lamark Miller, 41, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – third degree.
March 4
-Kelsey Ashaunti Fields, 42, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – third degree.
March 6
-Joaquin Lozano Castaneda, 21, of Shorter, PI appears in public place under influence.
-Hector Javier Castaneda, 25, of Shorter, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) and traffic – leaving the scene of accident.
March 9
-Josue David Martinez Villegas, 22, of Trafford, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Jeffery Dwayne Nelms, 42, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
March 10
-Jason Kyle Glass, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude police officer, traffic – DWS driving while license suspended and traffic – no/improper tag light.
March 11
-Corey Antwon Broadnax, 32, of Hueytown, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
March 15
-Frenchshai Lanord Hollifield, 27, of Selma, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
March 16
-Danny Leon Howell, PI appears in public place under influence.
-Kristal Middlebrooks Irvin, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
March 18
-Tekiya Monique McKenzie, 36, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
March 19
-Jermamie Kidd, 48, of Birmingham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
March 20
-Dyllon Drew Johnson, 28, of Calera, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
March 21
-James Earl Jackson, 40, of West Blocton, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Donald Lee Richards, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
March 25
-Jermicheal Lamar Oden, 29, of Calera, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Emily Brooke Campbell, 23, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
March 26
-Daniel McKinley Kirkley, 34, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – harassment – family.
March 27
-Roger Perry Anderson, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Angel Macario Marcelino, 29, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
March 28
-Miguel Nunez, 27, of Montevallo, PI appears in public place under influence.
-Omar Suaree Lee, 34, of Montevallo, PI appears in public place under influence and obstructing police – RA resisting arrest.
Pelham
March 1
-Whitney Smith, 33, of Lawerenceburg, Tenn., traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Sonia Jimenez Rivera, 26, of Alabaster, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
-Robert Hodge, 34, of Calera, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc. and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Terry Bester, 25, of Birmingham, traffic – NSB no seat belt.
-Nehemiah Scroggins, 38, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
March 2
-Bennie Daniel, 35, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Leon Webster, 43, of Geneva, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Lanard Wilson, 22, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Samuel Whitaker, 28, of Vestavia, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Dessel Johnson, 56, of Lakeland, Fla., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Cikai Shanks, 28, of Calera, traffic – speeding and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
March 3
-Davia ONeal, 25, of Columbiana, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Antonio Devinner, 23, of Calera, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-James Giffen, 39, of Helena, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance.
March 4
-Giorgio Evans, 33, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Omar Said, 39, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Jared Wood, 29, of Hueytown, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
-Rahdrecus Smith, 31, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Justin Lindsey, 35, of Montgomery, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc., traffic – speeding and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Jabri King, 26, of Maylene, traffic – speed limits in construction zones.
-Bruce Smith, 45, of Jemison, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privileges cancelled, etc.
-Lewis Kitchens, 20, of Pelham, unlawful acts and offense; penalties – liquor -minor consumption.
-Author Smith, 18, of Selma, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit card or debit card and identity theft.
-Taqwillis Chappell, 23, of Selma, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit card or debit card and identity theft.
March 5
-Leante Foster, 35, of Birmingham.
March 6
-Sydney Hall, 21, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Maurice Davis, 46, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Shandrea Bradford, 35, of Birmingham, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous.
-Tori Gilliland, 29, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
March 7
-Booker King, 32, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Dwight Carpenter, 39, of Columbiana, ignition interlock devices.
-Nathaniel Brantley, 45, of Pelham, harassment or harassing communications – simple assault.
-Antanyshia Dawson, 25, of Montgomery, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Dezmon Lawson, 24, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privileges cancelled, etc.
-Cory Dolin, 38, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
March 8
-Michael Vaughn, 45, of Vestavia Hills, theft of property in the fourth degree – swindle.
-Jacob Wyatt, 31, of Bessemer, resisting arrest.
March 10
-Deneisha Blue, 26, of Hoover, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Kaiya Humphrey, 21, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Kaylon Harris, 21, of Brighton, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Desmond Davis, 34, of Pine Bluff, Ark., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
March 11
-Gerald Applegate, 63, of Alabaster, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Felipe Carrizo Roja, 39, of Los Angeles, Calif., criminal possession of forged instrument in the second degree and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Luis Perez-Camacho, 26, of Van Nuys, Calif., criminal possession of forged instrument in the second degree and obstructing justice using a false identity.
-Ardarrius Carter, 18, of Birmingham, traffic – speeding.
March 12
-Jose Mancillas, 21, of Bessemer, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
March 13
-Meagan Story, 34, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
March 14
-Lamyah Williams, 19, of Moody, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
March 15
-Lane Wenzell, 19, of Catersville, Ga., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Grace Roberts, 20, of Cartersville, Ga., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Shadana Phillips, 35, of Montgomery, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privileges cancelled, etc.
-Jeremy Ivy, 38, of Alabaster, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Rashad Bell, 34, of Birmingham, traffic – NSB no seat belt and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.
-John Chambers, 25, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose licenses or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
-Asia Weathers, 21, of Ala, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Quandarious Phillips, 24, of Dozier, assisting outside agency.
March 16
-Randy Merritt, 39, of Pelham, criminal trespass in the third degree – enters/remains and resisting arrest.
March 17
-Devina Polk, 35, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.
March 18
-Shalonda Square, 41, of Hoover, when local authorities may and shall alter maximum limits.
March 19
-Rebecka Griffin, 25, of Calera, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc., traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
March 21
-Anthony Tarver, 38, of Centreville, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.
-Kelvin Holeman, 49, of Birmingham, traffic – speeding – no workers – construction zone, traffic – ST switched tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
-Kelecia Walker, 34, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.
March 22
-Khaliah Crawford, 24, of Phenix City, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
March 23
-Aaron Kirby, 61, of Hoover, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Kenneth Kellett, 53, of Pelham, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.
-Joy Ballard (Stephens), 24, of Fairfield, traffic – no liability insurance.
March 24
-Kevin Williams, 35, of Birmingham, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.
-Deidre Cox, 36, of Hoover, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
March 26
-Efrain Escobedo, 20, of Remlap, receiving stolen property in the second degree – RSP and license or carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.
March 27
-Ahmund Smith, 24, of Hoover, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Jada Whitelow, 19, of Memphis, Tenn., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Davionne Hayes, 19, of Memphis, Tenn., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Rita Brown, 25, of Memphis, Tenn., drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Dasheen Tucker, 22, of Fultondale, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
March 28
-Jjuan Cole, 21, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Kiani Washington, 41, of Columbiana, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance.
-Jonathan Davidson, 38, of Birmingham, PC municipal non-traffic offense.
March 29
-Jonathan Holland, 37, of Mount Olive, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
March 30
-Randall Murphy, 35, of Alabaster, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Alyshia Elliott, 27, of Calera, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
March 31
-Kenneth Robinson, 61, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc. and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.
-Davis Drew, 27, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Trevian Spears, 28, of Homewood, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.