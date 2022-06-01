Arrest reports for the month of March

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County in March:

Alabaster

March 1

-Shun Bishop, Jr., 25, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

-Evan James Bomer, 25, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree harassment.

March 2

-Patrick Justin Brantley, 24, of Maylene, alias warrant.

-Ashlea Marie Gibson, 41, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

March 3

-Joshua Lee Mobley, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree assault 3rd.

-Garrett Michael Burrow, 21, of Alabaster, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 4

-Joseph Dale Carden, 48, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest – probation revocations/UPCS and alias warrant – resisting arrest.

-Theodis Young, Jr., 63, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Adam Matthew Butts, 41, of Hueytown, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Terrienekha Kimbrell Jones, 34, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree and receiving stolen property 2nd.

March 5

-Blane Ivan Wayne Bragg, 36, of Springville, capias warrant.

March 6

-Eduardo Nuricumbo Gomez, 31, Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Ernesto Vazquez Hernandez, 42, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.

-Alex Hernandez Olmos, 31, of Hoover, driving under the influence – alcohol.

March 8

-Juan Castro Ramirez Castro, 41, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Tony Micheal Canteberry, 38, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Joseph Michael Guzik, Jr., 39, of Pelham, warrant with Columbiana Police.

March 9

-Levi Kenneth Brimer, 26, of Montgomery, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Angela Rowe Frazier, 53, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

March 10

-Jaxson Paul Kollmeyer, 22, of Hoover, public intoxication.

March 11

-Colby Lange Adams, 47, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

March 12

-Edgar Rivera, 33, of Irondale, possession of marijuana second degree and driving under the influence any substance.

-Joshua David Blomfield, 36, of Atlanta, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Lea Geneen Gaddis, 48, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

March 13

-Jeffery Dewayne Nelms, 42, of Montevallo, failure to appear in court and driving while license revoked.

March 14

-Tabitha Dianne McBeth, 32, of Pelham, FTA – driving without obtaining a drivers license.

March 15

-Demario Rashaud Haynes, 27, of Alabaster, capias warrant.

March 16

-Johana Michelle Aleman-Lopez, 18, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Alana Brooke Meeks, 39, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Shelton Aaron Jenkins, 28, of Arab, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and using false identity obstruct justice.

March 17

-Kenneth Wayne Pate, 63, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Zachary Austin Huls, 21, of Maylene, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Paul Matthew Franklin, 23, of Clanton, driving under the influence – alcohol.

March 18

-Jeremy Allan Eaton, 52, of Calera, parole violation.

-Ray Edward Marcum, 34, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Eddie Michael Fields, 26, of Tampa, Fla., possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a forged instrument first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

-Lonnie Jerome Houston, 39, of Dover, Fla., possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a forged instrument first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Rashad Donte Sheard, 37, of Tampa, Fla., possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a forged instrument first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Elisha Seth Rigdon, 30, of Birmingham, FTA/TOP 1st.

March 19

-Tara Brooke Davenport, 37, of Alabaster, warrant – POFI and warrant – R.S.P. 3rd.

-Robbie Moore, 55, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Amber Marie Tauriac, 18, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

March 20

-Rashad Donte Sheard, 37, of Tampa, Fla., possession of a forged instrument first degree.

-Jamiah Rashad Montgomery, 32, of Alabaster, firearms license required.

-Sandee Rene Young, 35, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-James Eric Beavers, 52, of Wilsonville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.

March 21

-Correa Isidrio Cardoza, 35, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Joneka Shenell Hurst, 31, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Jenny Cheng, 34, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

March 22

-Kenny Francisco Nunez, 23, of New Caney, Texas, possession of marijuana second degree.

March 23

-Michael Shane Taylor, 51, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

March 24

-Shellie Renea Perkins, 47, of Hayden, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

-Eugene Pratt, Jr., 27, of Centerville, burglary third degree, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500), criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) and domestic violence – third degree (assault).

-Josiah Deshun Rhine, 19, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

March 25

-Dustin Thomas Elmore, 24, of Wilsonville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Aaron Lamont Caffey, 49, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Dorian Jamahl Brown, 25, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.

-Patrick James Barr, 31, of Thorsby, alias warrant.

March 26

-Jacob Seth Stagner, 28, of Columbiana, domestic violence – second degree – intimidating a witness and assault third degree.

-Jeffrey Lloyd Grant, 32, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Katrina Tanyelle Davis, 43, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

March 27

-Armando Orozco Coyoy, 28, of Montevallo, firearms license required, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 29

-Javier Reyes-Mejia, 31, of Bessemer, warrant – failure to comply with court order.

-Alyshia Kaytlin Elliott, 27, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance.

-Thomas Oliver Veazey, 40, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

March 30

-Matthew Ryan Wallace, 39, of Titus, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict.

March 31

-Daniel Leo Bailey, 33, of Montevallo, FTA – traffic offense from Northport PD.

Calera

March 1

-Bryan Keith Burnett, FTA – failure to appear.

March 2

-Treasure Makaela Caffee, domestic violence III – harassment.

-Cikai Demetrius Shanks, agency assist.

March 3

-James D’Angelo Hanna, FTA – failure to appear.

-Keiuntay Dujuan Cowan, possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 4

-Rachel G. Baker, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Nathaniel Slade Neny, public intoxication, resisting arrest, ignition interlock devices and criminal mischief II – other.

March 5

-Nathaniel Slade Neny, aggravated assault police officer – strong arm.

-Kayla Eman Harris, domestic violence III – harassment.

-Kayla Eman Harris, resisting arrest.

March 6

-Peggy Nell Pate, FTA – failure to appear.

-Aubree Alaine Roberson, FTA – failure to appear.

-Markese Jamal Bell, agency assist.

-Chasity Michelle Johnson, domestic violence III – assault.

March 7

-Brian Heath Jarrell, domestic violence III – assault.

-Dezmon Dakota Lawson, agency assist.

-Naya Breanne Purdie, FTA – failure to appear.

March 8

-Kadarius Rontrez Williams, agency assist.

-Raven Ann Allen, FTA – failure to appear.

-Julia Grace Crowe, domestic violence III – criminal mischief.

March 9

-Desmond J. Juan Hill, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

-Tyler Hans Woerner, possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs.

-Angel Renee Black, FTA – failure to appear.

March 10

-Rachel Ellen Hurtt, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting)- property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

-Patrick Quortez Woods, driving under the influence – combined substance.

-Brandon Tobias Thomas, possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, tampering with physical evidence, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence – controlled substance.

March 11

-Joshua Ashodd Phillips, menacing – aggravated assault – menacing – gun and reckless endangerment.

March 13

-Tonya Denise Rainey, FTA – failure to appear.

-Kelly Jean Perry, domestic violence III – assault, domestic violence III – harassment and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

March 14

-Jeremy Justin Bowser, receiving stolen property second degree – buying/receiving stolen property (between $1,500-$2,500).

-Edward Shane Hoggle, FTA – failure to appear.

March 15

-Demario Rashaud Haynes, FTA – failure to appear.

March 16

-Gary Don Brooks, FTA – failure to appear.

-Jalen Lamar Pearson, agency assist.

-Andy Gonzalez-Benitez, agency assist.

March 17

-Timothy O. Ross, FTA – failure to appear.

-Patrick Daniel Cuzzort, Jr., FTA – failure to appear.

-Christopher Lamont Simon, court commitment order.

-Michael Dewayne Peoples, court commitment order.

-Joseph Brian Veverios, FTA – failure to appear.

March 18

-Michael Warren Smith, reckless driving, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, switched tab, no seat belt, running stop sign, expired tag, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, improper lane usage, improper passing, fail to maintain insurance on a motor vehicle and fail to yield entering highway.

-Michael Warren Smith, attempting to elude a police officer, drivers license expired and switched tag.

-Michael Jerome Nettles, altering firearm identification or possession of altered firearm, possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Autumn Joy Mendes, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 19

-Britney Michelle Moses, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Davion Lamar McCarter, FTA – failure to appear.

March 20

-Danielle Lynn Migliara, FTA – failure to appear.

-Mattie Carol Howell, FTA – failure to appear.

-Hurt Coleman, domestic violence III – assault.

March 22

-Jalon Jerod Talton, 23, FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana second degree.

March 23

-Markell Deanthony Kelley, 30, FTA – DWS.

March 24

-Richard Brett Palmer, 34, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of a pistol by a violent felon and resisting arrest.

-Kameron Brooke Tucker, 36, failure to appear – driving while suspended and failure to appear – leaving the scene of an accident.

March 25

-William Gene, Sailes, II, 32, failure to appear – attempting to elude a police officer and failure to appear – driving while suspended.

-Terry Allen Partridge, 37, failure to appear – possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear – driving while revoked.

March 27

-Ronald Ray Benton, 57, driving under the influence alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Amber Nicole Walker, 32, driving under the influence alcohol.

March 28

-Skarlet Denise Ward, 43, bail jumping second.

-Luis Adrian Nieto-Ruiz, 21, FTA – no tag registration in vehicle, FTA – littering highway and alias writ of arrest.

March 29

-Erin Elizabeth Davenport, 29, failing to appear (traffic).

-Jaylon Isaiah Johnson, 21, FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana second.

March 30

-Bryan Demarcus Hazelrig, 37, using false identity to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

-Danielle Latrise Tanner, 25, failure to appear – driving while suspended.

-William Dalton Ellison, 30, agency assist.

-Keondre Teshon Bailey, 25, obstructing government operating and resisting arrest.

March 31

-Andrew Tevin Roy, 30, possession of marijuana

Columbiana

March 1

-Miquerrius Dejaun Miller, 26, FTA – speeding.

March 4

-Arriyan Dejontae McDaniel, 31, domestic violence third degree.

March 7

-Rachel Elaine Elledge, 38, possession of forged instrument.

March 8

-Joseph Michael Guzik, 39, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – expired tag.

March 15

-Roger Rhinehart, 32, FTA – trespassing and FTA – disorderly conduct.

March 17

-Billy Joe Carter, 31, FTA – disorderly conduct and FTA – public intoxication.

March 19

-Jonathan Almazan Hernandez, 21, attempting to elude.

March 24

-Carla Michelle Calhoun, 38, drug paraphernalia.

March 27

-Jeremy Keith Lawley, 36, FTA – no insurance, FTA – no seat belt and FTA – no drivers licence.

March 30

-William Dalton Ellison, 30, FTA – driving while revoked.

Helena

March 1

-Ashley Marie Shearer, 33, bail jumping second degree.

-Kathleen M. Wells, 44, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Jason Eugene Hodges, 46, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Courtney Michelle Wade, 35, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

March 2

-Patrick Lynn May, 30, driving under the influence – alcohol.

March 4

-Lassinger Lonnie Lee, 57, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, less than $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 5

-Travis Lynn Merrell, 25, bail jumping second degree.

March 7

-Radarius Isiah Demar Wright, 30, bail jumping second degree.

March 8

-Heverto Ivan Sanchez, 19, probation violation and resisting arrest.

March 10

-Jason Kyle Glass, 37, bail jumping second degree.

March 14

-Myah Danielle Gilbert, 21, domestic violence – third degree.

March 15

-Jeremy Lynn Snider, 44, driving under the influence – alcohol.

March 16

-Brandon Jamal Hooks, 23, bail jumping second degree.

-Andy Gonzalez-Benitez, 24, bail jumping second degree.

March 17

-Andrew Luker Moore, 40, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol without a permit.

-Tanya Renee Wildman, 54, driving under the influence – alcohol.

March 18

-Kevin Antonio Palacios, 18, driving under the influence alcohol under age 21.

March 19

-George Daniel Campbell, 49, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-John Adam Connell, 41, criminal trespass third degree.

March 21

-Patrick Ogden Walker, 23, criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less).

March 22

-Patricia Joyce Ulch, 47, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

-Patricia Joyce Ulch, domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief.

-Antonio Jamar Waller, Jr., 19, minor in possession of alcohol.

-Patrick Ogden Walker, 23, criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less).

March 23

-Jacob Riley Barrett, 19, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 25

-Montrey Iceberk Cave, 23, theft of property first degree (greather than $2,500), attempting to elude a police officer and domestic violence 3rd – harassment.

-Neil Matthew Robbins, 34, possession of a controlled substance.

-Brandi Nicole Mayo, 43, driving under the influence – controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 26

-Andrew David Watson, 24, driving under the influence any substance.

-Russell Ray Thomas, 40, bail jumping second degree.

-Jeffrey Lloyd Grant, Jr., 32, probation violation.

March 27

-Zachary Famon Morrow, 24, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Douglas Lane Bishop, 21, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and domestic violence 3rd.

March 29

-David Michael Tate, 71, harassment.

-Joshua Frantez Lee, 29, bail jumping second degree.

-Christopher Joseph Wilson, 48, probation violation.

Montevallo

March 2

-Sylvester Tensy Wooley, 38, of Montevallo, obstructing police – DC failure to obey.

March 3

-Jason Lamark Miller, 41, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – third degree.

March 4

-Kelsey Ashaunti Fields, 42, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – third degree.

March 6

-Joaquin Lozano Castaneda, 21, of Shorter, PI appears in public place under influence.

-Hector Javier Castaneda, 25, of Shorter, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) and traffic – leaving the scene of accident.

March 9

-Josue David Martinez Villegas, 22, of Trafford, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Jeffery Dwayne Nelms, 42, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

March 10

-Jason Kyle Glass, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude police officer, traffic – DWS driving while license suspended and traffic – no/improper tag light.

March 11

-Corey Antwon Broadnax, 32, of Hueytown, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

March 15

-Frenchshai Lanord Hollifield, 27, of Selma, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

March 16

-Danny Leon Howell, PI appears in public place under influence.

-Kristal Middlebrooks Irvin, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

March 18

-Tekiya Monique McKenzie, 36, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

March 19

-Jermamie Kidd, 48, of Birmingham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

March 20

-Dyllon Drew Johnson, 28, of Calera, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

March 21

-James Earl Jackson, 40, of West Blocton, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Donald Lee Richards, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

March 25

-Jermicheal Lamar Oden, 29, of Calera, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Emily Brooke Campbell, 23, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

March 26

-Daniel McKinley Kirkley, 34, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – harassment – family.

March 27

-Roger Perry Anderson, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Angel Macario Marcelino, 29, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

March 28

-Miguel Nunez, 27, of Montevallo, PI appears in public place under influence.

-Omar Suaree Lee, 34, of Montevallo, PI appears in public place under influence and obstructing police – RA resisting arrest.

Pelham

March 1

-Whitney Smith, 33, of Lawerenceburg, Tenn., traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Sonia Jimenez Rivera, 26, of Alabaster, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Robert Hodge, 34, of Calera, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc. and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Terry Bester, 25, of Birmingham, traffic – NSB no seat belt.

-Nehemiah Scroggins, 38, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

March 2

-Bennie Daniel, 35, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Leon Webster, 43, of Geneva, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Lanard Wilson, 22, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Samuel Whitaker, 28, of Vestavia, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Dessel Johnson, 56, of Lakeland, Fla., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Cikai Shanks, 28, of Calera, traffic – speeding and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

March 3

-Davia ONeal, 25, of Columbiana, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Antonio Devinner, 23, of Calera, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-James Giffen, 39, of Helena, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance.

March 4

-Giorgio Evans, 33, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Omar Said, 39, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Jared Wood, 29, of Hueytown, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Rahdrecus Smith, 31, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Justin Lindsey, 35, of Montgomery, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc., traffic – speeding and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Jabri King, 26, of Maylene, traffic – speed limits in construction zones.

-Bruce Smith, 45, of Jemison, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privileges cancelled, etc.

-Lewis Kitchens, 20, of Pelham, unlawful acts and offense; penalties – liquor -minor consumption.

-Author Smith, 18, of Selma, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit card or debit card and identity theft.

-Taqwillis Chappell, 23, of Selma, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit card or debit card and identity theft.

March 5

-Leante Foster, 35, of Birmingham.

March 6

-Sydney Hall, 21, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Maurice Davis, 46, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Shandrea Bradford, 35, of Birmingham, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous.

-Tori Gilliland, 29, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

March 7

-Booker King, 32, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Dwight Carpenter, 39, of Columbiana, ignition interlock devices.

-Nathaniel Brantley, 45, of Pelham, harassment or harassing communications – simple assault.

-Antanyshia Dawson, 25, of Montgomery, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Dezmon Lawson, 24, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privileges cancelled, etc.

-Cory Dolin, 38, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

March 8

-Michael Vaughn, 45, of Vestavia Hills, theft of property in the fourth degree – swindle.

-Jacob Wyatt, 31, of Bessemer, resisting arrest.

March 10

-Deneisha Blue, 26, of Hoover, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Kaiya Humphrey, 21, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Kaylon Harris, 21, of Brighton, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Desmond Davis, 34, of Pine Bluff, Ark., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

March 11

-Gerald Applegate, 63, of Alabaster, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Felipe Carrizo Roja, 39, of Los Angeles, Calif., criminal possession of forged instrument in the second degree and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Luis Perez-Camacho, 26, of Van Nuys, Calif., criminal possession of forged instrument in the second degree and obstructing justice using a false identity.

-Ardarrius Carter, 18, of Birmingham, traffic – speeding.

March 12

-Jose Mancillas, 21, of Bessemer, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

March 13

-Meagan Story, 34, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

March 14

-Lamyah Williams, 19, of Moody, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

March 15

-Lane Wenzell, 19, of Catersville, Ga., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Grace Roberts, 20, of Cartersville, Ga., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Shadana Phillips, 35, of Montgomery, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privileges cancelled, etc.

-Jeremy Ivy, 38, of Alabaster, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Rashad Bell, 34, of Birmingham, traffic – NSB no seat belt and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

-John Chambers, 25, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose licenses or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Asia Weathers, 21, of Ala, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Quandarious Phillips, 24, of Dozier, assisting outside agency.

March 16

-Randy Merritt, 39, of Pelham, criminal trespass in the third degree – enters/remains and resisting arrest.

March 17

-Devina Polk, 35, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

March 18

-Shalonda Square, 41, of Hoover, when local authorities may and shall alter maximum limits.

March 19

-Rebecka Griffin, 25, of Calera, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc., traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

March 21

-Anthony Tarver, 38, of Centreville, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

-Kelvin Holeman, 49, of Birmingham, traffic – speeding – no workers – construction zone, traffic – ST switched tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Kelecia Walker, 34, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

March 22

-Khaliah Crawford, 24, of Phenix City, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

March 23

-Aaron Kirby, 61, of Hoover, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Kenneth Kellett, 53, of Pelham, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.

-Joy Ballard (Stephens), 24, of Fairfield, traffic – no liability insurance.

March 24

-Kevin Williams, 35, of Birmingham, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.

-Deidre Cox, 36, of Hoover, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

March 26

-Efrain Escobedo, 20, of Remlap, receiving stolen property in the second degree – RSP and license or carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.

March 27

-Ahmund Smith, 24, of Hoover, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Jada Whitelow, 19, of Memphis, Tenn., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Davionne Hayes, 19, of Memphis, Tenn., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Rita Brown, 25, of Memphis, Tenn., drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Dasheen Tucker, 22, of Fultondale, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

March 28

-Jjuan Cole, 21, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Kiani Washington, 41, of Columbiana, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance.

-Jonathan Davidson, 38, of Birmingham, PC municipal non-traffic offense.

March 29

-Jonathan Holland, 37, of Mount Olive, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

March 30

-Randall Murphy, 35, of Alabaster, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Alyshia Elliott, 27, of Calera, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

March 31

-Kenneth Robinson, 61, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc. and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

-Davis Drew, 27, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Trevian Spears, 28, of Homewood, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.