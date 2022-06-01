Arrest reports May 1-26

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 1-26:

Alabaster

May 1

-Elizabeth Renae Jones, 19, of Clanton, alias writ of arrest.

-Casey Camp Giddens, 51, of Birmingham, driving under the influence combined substance.

-James Michael Davis, 38, of Jemison, alias warrant.

-Jayquion Latrell Tyus, 24, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carry brass knuckles/slingshot.

-Cheyanne Nicole Burns, 29, of Calera, alias warrant.

-Kevin Valladares Gutierrez, 26, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

May 2

-Steven Austin Holland, 30, of Leeds, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Claude Houston Young, 40, of Birmingham, failure to appear on traffic.

May 3

-Debra Gentry Thomas, 51, of Montevallo, harassment.

-Victor Leonardo Mata, 21, of Calera, alias writ of arrest (driving without obtaining a license).

May 4

-Nicholas Cole Deshazo, 24, of Shelby, possession of a controlled substance, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Jeremy Wayne Wells, 29, of Columbiana, possession of a controlled substance and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Robert Lee Jackson, Jr., 26, of Alabaster, FTA receiving stolen property.

May 5

-Marshall James King, 30, of Chelsea, harassment.

-Kenneth Riley Dennis, 25, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

-Tracy Lee Knox, 33, of Alabaster, FTA UPDP.

-Tyler Lucy, 23, of Mobile, alias warrant – probation rev.

-Li’ Robert Terrell Lee, 31, of Mobile, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Terrel Lenard Cannon, 33, of Mobile, possession of marijuana second degree.

May 6

-Amanda Faye Tompkins, 40, of Shelby, fugitive from justice.

-Kayla Gabriel Green, 26, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Jaron Evris Shorter, 31, of Alabaster, driving while license suspended.

-Daniel Garcia, 22, of Alabaster, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

-Daven Everett Henderson, 34, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

May 7

-Andrew Blake Blackerby, 26, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

-Bibiano Martinez-Cardoza, 32, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Edilzal Samuel Alvarado, 23, of Alabaster, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

-Zachary Scott McGuire, 40, of Sedalia, MO, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 8

-Ricky J. Hogue, 64, of West Blocton, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Melissa Kay Hartley, 57, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

May 9

-Cartez Darnell Hatch, 23, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person.

-Lynda Nicole Palmer, 53, of Birmingham, bail jumping second degree / FTA – violation of court and capias warrant – theft of property third degree.

May 10

-Thomas Duane Chandler, 53, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

-Kiera Mercedes Bryant, 28, of Jemison, capias – FTA driving while suspended and no insurance.

-Bradley Raymond Phillips, 43, criminal trespass third degree and resisting arrest.

May 11

-Noray De La Cruz Alvarez, 46, of Las Vegas, NV, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Harryl Cottrell, 59, of Alabaster, capias warrant probation revocation.

May 13

-Kristy LaShelle Alexander, 32, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct.

-Raven Denise Bussey, 42, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct.

-Raveunna Denise Thompson, 20, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass third degree.

May 14

-Alesia Diana Carlee, 44, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Steven Leath Fint, 59, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

May 15

-Franklin Reed Hudson, 40, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Shelby Lynn Myers, 21, of Montevallo, FTA – unlawful possession of a controlled substance and FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

-James Ndungu Njihia, 62, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

May 16

-Justin Steven Roe, 21, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

-Haly Jaree Boothe, 26, of Alabaster, alias warrant – making terrorist threat.

-Michael Jay Arnold, 24, of Montevallo, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearm license required.

-Elizabeth Byers, 42, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Ryan Francis Perry, 31, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Aryial Ra’Jean Newman-Boykins, 21, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

May 18

-Auston Wayne Hodges, 22, of Montevallo, assault first degree, attempting to elude a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Devonta Armon Maddox, 26, of Pleasant Grove, driving while license suspended.

May 19

-Zaria Mone Harris, 24, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Scottie Leon Anderson, 55, of Alabaster, harassing communications.

May 20

-Ralph Stanford Meek, 34, of Pelham, disorderly conduct.

Calera

May 1

-Kayla Hester Zimmer, 32, driving under the influence – controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Cheyanne Nicole Burns, 29, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – switched tag.

May 2

-Courtney Briana Bivins, 27, failure to appear child restraint violations and failure to appear possession of marijuana second.

May 3

-Lilian Yolanda Gutierrez Molina, 22, failure to appear – driving while suspended.

-Cristian Bardomiano Martinez, 30, failure to appear – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

May 4

-James Brandon Bishop, 26, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Micky David Fuller, 50, menacing and unlawful imprisonment first degree.

-Alexander Cole Harrison, 27, FTA – reckless driving, FTA attempting to elude, FTA reckless endangerment and FTA failure to wear safety belt.

-Kim Renee Bailey, 59, possession of marijuana second degree, promote prison contraband second degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Kathleen Elise Dawson, 57, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jayden Deshae Barbour, 18, agency assist.

May 5

-Craig Obryant Gentry, 32, FTA – driving while revoked, FTA – open container, FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana second and FTA – tampering with physical.

-John Devon Ellis, 22, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude a police officer and driving while license suspended.

-Michal Scott Carroll, 38, FTA – driving while revoked.

May 7

-Travis James Mims, 30, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and using false identity to obstruct justice.

May 8

-Jason Williams, 39, illegal possession of prescription drugs, driving under the influence any substance and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Erick G. Flores, 37, driving under the influence – alcohol and FTA – DUI.

-Dmarco Darnarius Lucas, 23, possession of marijuana second degree.

Helena

May 8

-David Walker Eastis, Jr., 40, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Areon Leontine Owens, 27, possession of marijuana second degree.

May 16

-David Michael Crowe, 35, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence – controlled substance.

May 19

-Jonathan Lee Langford, 19, bail jumping second degree.

May 21

-Jason Lyle Harkleroad, 39, driving under the influence – any substance.

Montevallo

May 2

-Zoe Faith Hooten, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

May 3

-Patrick Eduardo Serrano, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and PI appears in public place under influence.

May 4

-Antonio Carachure Ramirez, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Craig Obryant Gentry, 32, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Joseph Ethan McCool, 32, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

May 7

-Yoana Yisel Soto, 24, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

May 8

-Douglas Allen Creel, of Montevallo, ignition interlock misdemeanor.

May 9

-Jeremy Blake Glenn, 45, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

May 11

-Erwin B. Dubose, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

May 12

May 13

May 13

-Esperanza Nicole Martinez, 32, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

May 19

-Caden Brant Wheat, 18, of Helena, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

May 20

-ShuDarious Lamar Harris, of Hoover, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Stanley Joe Lowery, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment.

-Kevin Edwards Leslie, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine, dangerous drugs – drug trafficking and obstructing police – ATEMPO attempting to elude a police officer.

May 25

-Amber Nicole Batton, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

May 26

-Randilynn L. Martin, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

May 1

-Juan Colin Campos, 20, of Bessemer, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Robin Locke, 58, of Hazel Green, drug paraphernalia; use of possession; delivery or sale.

-Cynthia Lackey, 45, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

May 2

-Phillip Gibbons, 41, of Helena, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft).

-Anthony Hardy, 49, of Selma, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Richard Ranson, 48, of Calera, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Kayla Kidd, 30, of Homewood, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Erika Herrera, 24, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

May 3

-Carl Erwin, 45, of Sterrett, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Jeremy Haynes, 32, of Selma, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Philip Maxwell, 19, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree and drug paraphernalia; use of possession; delivery or sale.

May 4

-Kyra Ivory, 23, of Hoover, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Carla Hernandez Candelaria, 20, of Birmingham, assault – simple assault.

May 5

-Jason Slayton, 36, of Bessemer, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Richie Vines, 63, of Vestavia Hills, violation of domestic violence protection order.

-Adam Fleming, 36, of Hoover, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; deliver or sale.

-Regina Bright, 38, of Calera, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

May 6

-Matthew Wilson, 50, of Lake View, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Jerry Partee, 54, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

-Ryan Nighingale, 35, of Pelham, public intoxication – appear in public place under influence and disorderly conduct – failure to obey a police officer.

-Kaylin Sharp, 30, of Brighton, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

-Jaron Shorter, 31, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

May 7

-De Andre Jenkins, 47, of Fultondale, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

May 9

-Phillip Carmichael, 38, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Aisha Turner, 28, of Anniston, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

-Erwin Smith, 41, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Christian Vega, 23, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Ashley McDade, 33, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

May 10

-Graham Norris, 24, of Hoover, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

May 11

-Benjamin Williams, 42, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Crystal Peppers, 39, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Deon Anderson, 23, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPG – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Ahmund Smith, 24, of Hoover, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

May 12

-Ashley Sims, 29, of Hueytown, traffic – ST switched, traffic – expired license and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Shane Fabozzi, 44, of Niceville, Fla., traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

May 13

-Alexis Dempsey, 23, of Hueytown, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Dylan Davis, 19, of Birmingham, duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident.

-Edward Munsour, 30, of Pelham, traffic – speeding.

-Clarence Webster, 41, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

May 14

-Justin Nieves Cruzado, 19, of Alabaster, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Angel Cape, 40, of Thonotosassa, Fla., unlawful possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

May 15

-Juan Luis Rosales, 23, of Oxford, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Thomas Robinson, 59, of Clanton, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

-Rio Connell, 36, of Bessemer, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Madelynn Cote, 40, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

May 16

-Michael Arnold, 24, of Montevallo, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-LaDarious Martin, 24, of Huntsville, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Garon Slaton, 37, of Chelsea, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

May 17

-Jeremy Orton, 42, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

May 18

-Susan Mayo, 42, of Bessemer, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

May 20

-Alexander Gonzalez Flores, 20, of Alabaster, traffic – fail stop sign, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – operating vehicle without first obtaining drivers licenses.

-Jamie Laird, 28, of Shelby, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Joshua Mostella, 26, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Gabriel Basave Rojas, 18, of Alabaster, traffic – speeding.

-Harry Hamm, 58, of Pensacola, Fla., robbery in the first degree – banking institution – other weapon.

May 21

-John Fievet, 49, of Trussville, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.