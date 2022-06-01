Calera police reports February-April

The following incidents were reported by the Calera Police Department from February-April:

Feb. 1

-Incident from the 2200 Block of Highway 86.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Incident from the 200 Block of Rossburg Drive.

-Domestic violence III – harassing communications from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Daventry Circle.

Feb. 2

-Domestic violence III – menacing (gun) from the 4800 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-Property damage from Highway 70 at Highway 42.

-Domestic violence III – criminal mischief and theft of property 3rd degree. from the 2000 Block of Timberline Drive.

-Identity theft from the 2000 Block of Timberline Drive.

-Domestic violence II – strangulation and sodomy I – with a man – domestic violence from Village Drive.

Feb. 3

-Domestic violence II – strangulation from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Court commitment order from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Summerchase Drive.

-Agency assist from Smokey Road at County Road 107.

Feb. 4

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property and burglary third degree – reisdence – force from the 200 Bloc of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 6300 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken form the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Feb. 5

-Agency assist from Highway 31 at 10th Avenue.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Smokey Road at Carrington.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 10600 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Incident from the 40 Block of County Road 95.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 1000 Block of County Road 131 (Jemison).

-Incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

Feb. 6

-Agency assist from Highway 25 at 20th Street.

-Failure to appear – FTA from Alabama Highway 155.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 800 Block of 6th Avenue.

-Harassing communications – general from the 100 Block of Stonebriar Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Summerchase Drive.

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 at Limestone Bend.

Feb. 7

-Agency assist from Interstate 65 north bound at mile marker 234.

-FTA – Failure to appear from Highway 70 at Highway 42.

-Safe streets ordinance – DUI/DWR/DWS from the 8600 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Incident form the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Agency assist from the 10800 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Agency assist from Highway 31 at Highway 25.

-Agency assist from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess from Highway 25 at Orangewood Circle.

Feb. 8

-Agency assist from Highway 31 at County Road 213.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and illegal possession of prescription drugs from Interstate 65 sound bound at mile marker 234 entrance ramp.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 north bound at mile marker 230.

-Altering firearm identification or possession of altered firearm, carrying concealed weapon and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol from the 10300 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Agency assist from the Alabama Highway 25 and County Road 23.

Feb. 9

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – stripping stolen vehicle and theft of property (motor vehicle) – auto theft and strip from the 700 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Runaway from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

Feb. 10

-Incident from the 1600 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Domestic violence III – harassing communications from the 200 Block of County Road 4.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Utility diversion/tampering from the 100 Block of Little John Road.

Feb. 11

-Criminal mischief I – damage to private property and reckless endangerment from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Death investigation from the 300 Block of Village Drive.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 25 at County Road 310.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-FTA – failure to appear from Highway 31 at Highway 84.

-Attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment from Highway 25 at County Road 86.

Feb. 12

-Notice of trespass from the 4900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Agency assist from Highway 31 at County Road 95.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 11400 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Tampering with physical evidence, attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, reckless driving, running stop sign, required lighting, improper lane usage, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to signal, running red light and reckless endangerment from Highway 31 at County Road 84.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Theft of lost property 3rd degree which exceeds $500 in value but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from Highway 31 at Sontepe Road.

Feb. 13

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500 – miscellaneous) from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving under the influence – alcohol from Alabama Highway 25 and County Road 23.

-Open container of alcohol in a vehicle from Alabama Highway 25 and County Road 23.

-Open container of alcohol in a vehicle, driving under the influence – alcohol and driving while license revoked from Thorney Lane at County Road 84.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to public property, attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment from Limestone Way.

-FTA – failure to appear from Highway 31 at Highway 22.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Highway 31 at Highway 22.

-FTA – failure to appear from Alabama Highway 70 and Training Center Drive.

Feb. 14

-Agency assist from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Agency assist from 19th Street at 4th Avenue.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Harassing communications – general from the 0 Block of Wildwood Way.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 200 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance – Amphetamine – possess and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Alabama Highway 25 and Leach Cemetery Road.

Feb. 15

-Theft of property (motor vehicle) – auto theft from the 1900 Block of 18th Street.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 700 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Property damage from the 3100 Block of County Road 42.

Feb. 16

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Death investigation from the 2600 Block of Highway 86.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Hampton Drive.

-Animal bite from the 500 Block of County Road 304.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 100 Block of Clearbrook Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.

-FTA – failure to appear from Alabama Highway 25 and Bulldog Bend Road.

-Attempted suicide from the 200 Block of Waterstone Court.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

Feb. 17

-Identity theft from the 300 Block of Nottingham Drive.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence III -harassment from the 5000 Block of Highway 86.

-Incident from the 200 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 800 Block of County Road 89.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Court commitment order from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Property damage from Highway 31 at Chilton County.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 100 Block of 9th Street NW.

-FTA – failure to appear from Saratog aLane and Winners Circle.

Feb. 18

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, resisting arrest and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from the 700 Block of County Road 87.

-Simple assault – police officer from the 700 Block of County Road 87.

-Agency assist from Smokey Road at Highway 107.

-Agency assist from the 5000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Circle.

-Identity theft from the 50 Block of Highway 87.

-Harassment (simple assault) from the 1700 Block of 21st Avenue.

-Property damage from the 2000 Block of 20th Street.

-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from Highway 89 and Highway 18.

Feb. 19

-Agency assist from the 300 Block of County Road 304.

-Incident from Alabama Highway 25 at Interstate 65.

-Runaway from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Castlebury Lane.

-Runaway from the 6000 Block of Kensington Way.

Feb. 20

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 200 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.

-Missing person from the 400 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Leonards Court.

-Incident from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.

Feb. 21

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Rape first degree from the 800 Block of 5th Avenue.

-Incident from the 100 Block of County Road 87.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

Feb. 22

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous from the 70 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 north bound mile marker 231 and Highway 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Identity theft and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous from the 400 Block of Summerchase Drive.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 90 Block of Metro Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Notice of trespass from the 200 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value.

Feb. 23

-Drug trafficking from Interstate 65 south bound at mile marker 230.

-Possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug trafficking from Interstate 65 south bound at mile marker 230.

-Domestic violence III – menacing (gun) from the 500 Block of Castlebury Lane.

-Menacing – aggravated assault – menacing – gun from the 500 Block of Castlebury Lane.

-Incident from the 3000 Block of Highview Lane.

-Drug overdose from the 100 Block of Poplar Loop.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Agency assist from the 6000 Block of County Road 151.

-Notice of trespass from the 0 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-Property damage from the 40 Block of Beverley Drive.

Feb. 24

-Information only from Shawanda Lane.

-Possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Incident from Alabama Highway 25 and U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Highway 304.

-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Little John Circle.

Feb. 25

-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Little John Circle.

-Possession of a controlled substance – heroin – possess, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs from the U.S. Highway 31 and County Road 4.

-Property damage from the 8000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Feb. 26

-Incident from the 300 Block of County Road 304.

-Domestic violence – harassing communications from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Bedford Circle.

Feb. 27

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 25 at Highway 31 North.

-Public intoxication from the 5900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of 10th Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Hawthorn Drive.

-Agency assist from the 400 Block of Hawthorn Drive.

-Agency assist from Highway 25 and Holcomb Road.

Feb. 28

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and criminal mischief II – damage to private property from Interstate 65 north bound at mile marker 234.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 50 Block of Pecan Road.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Harassing communications – general from the 200 Block of Ivy Hills Circle.

March 1

-Sexual misconduct from Stonebriar Drive.

-Incident from the 400 Block of Sherwood Circle.

-Addition information from the 300 Block of Village Drive.

-Domestic violence from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-FTA – failure to appear form the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Criminal mischief II – damage to private property and theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Brierfield Lane.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Parkway.

-Property damage from the 900 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

March 2

-Abandoned vehicle/roadway hazard from County Road 22 and Spring Creek.

-Incident from the 80 Block of Dogwood Lane.

-Incident from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Agency assist from 20th Avenue at 9th Street.

March 3

-Property damage from U.S. Highway 31 at Interstate 65.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 500 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-FTA – failure to appear from Highway 22 at Spring Creek.

-Incident from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Lost property from the 11000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Incident from the 300 Block of Summerchase Drive.

-Incident from the 1000 Block of Merion Drive.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Amphetamine – possess from Limestone Way.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and illegal possession of prescription drugs from Limestone Way.

March 4

-Domestic incident from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 800 Block of 6th Avenue.

-Found property from Highway 31 at 23rd Avenue.

March 5

-Criminal mischief II – other, public intoxication, resisting arrest and ignition interlock devices from Interstate 65 at mile marker 229.

-Aggravates assault police officer – strong arm from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Aggravates assault police officer – strong arm from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Found property from Alabama Highway 25 at County Road 306.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 800 Block of 13th Street.

-Resisting arrest from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.

-Incident from the 80 Block of County Road 304.

-Incident from the 6000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

March 6

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 300 Block of Island Creek Drive.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 5000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Theft of property second degree (greater than $1,500 to $2,500) from the 300 Block of Sumner Drive.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 6100 Block of Highway 61.

-Criminal mischief III – other from the 6000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Burglary third degree -residence – no force and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Sumner Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 200 Block of Slab Hill Road.

-Agency assist from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.

-Runaway from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 1000 Block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

March 7

-Sodomy I – with a boy (other) from the 700 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Property damage from unknown.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Domestic violence III – assault from the 600 Block of County Road 67.

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 600 Block of County Road 67.

-FTA – failure to appear from Highway 25 and 16th Street.

March 8

-Sodomy I – with a boy (other) from the 700 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Agency assist from the 90 Block of Marketplace Circle.

-Agency assist from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Domestic incident from the 2300 Block of Dry Creek Road.

-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from Alabama Highway 25.

-Attempted suicide from the 100 Block of Waterford Highlands Tr.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 100 Block of Royal Place.

-Domestic violence III – criminal mischief from the 3600 Block of Highway 20.

March 9

-Incident from the 300 Block of Sumner Drive.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence III – harassment from the 100 Block of King Richards Way.

-Possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs from the 5100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

March 10

-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 200 Block of Slab Hill Road.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Alabama Highway 70 at Jecoma Circle.

-Possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – posses, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, illegal possession of prescription drugs, driving under the influence – controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence from the 700 Block of Highway 87.

-Harassing communications – general from the 1600 Block of 21st Avenue.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Robin Street.

-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 1100 Block of 17th Avenue.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Property damage from the 2000 Block of Highview Way.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to public property from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

March 11

-Incident from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Reckless Endangerment and menacing – aggravated assault – menacing – gun from Interstate 65 at exit 228.

-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 800 Block of County Road 89.

-Incident from the 11000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Harassing communications – general from the 2000 Block of 21st Avenue.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 1900 Block of 14th Street.

March 12

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence III – harassment and domestic violence III – menacing (gun) from the 800 Block of County Road 89.

March 13

-Property damage from Highway 31 and Anglewood Lane.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence III – harassment and domestic violence III – assault from the 500 Block of County Road 304.

March 14

-Rape first degree from the 800 Block of 6th Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 9900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 229.

-Burglary third degree – residence – no force and theft of property first degree – residence (greater than $2,500) from the 90 Block of Albright Farm Road.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card and theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Using false identity to obstruct justice from Highway 25 at Highway 89.

-Receiving stolen property second degree – buying/receiving stolen property (between $1,500-$2,500) from Alabama Highway 25 and County Road 89.

-FTA – failure to appear from U.S. Highway 31 and County Road 84.

-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Highway 304.

March 15

-Theft of property (motor vehicle) -theft – truck from the 3200 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Receiving stolen property second degree – buying/receiving stolen property (between $1,500-$2,500) from Alabama Highway 25 at County Road 89.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Airport Commons Drive.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

March 16

-FTA – failure to appear from the 1100 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Agency assist from Spring Creek Road at County Road 16.

-Agency assist from Highway 31 and Hampton Drive.

March 17

-Harassment (simple assault) from the 200 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 9000 Block of Highway 25.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Incident from the 8400 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Court commitment order from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Little Sorrell Drive.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

March 18

-Information only from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, altering firearm identification or possession of altered firearm and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Interstate 65 (southbound).

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-Rape first degree from the 1000 Block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

March 19

-Incident from the 400 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Harassment (simple assault) from the 11900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Missing person from the 500 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Fraudulent use or credit/debit card from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

March 20

-Abandoned vehicle from Highway 31 at Commercial Park.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 700 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from 23rd Avenue and Highway 31.

-Domestic violence III – assault from the 500 Block of Waterstone Drive.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 1200 Block of Village Trace.

March 21

-Theft of property – 3rd degree from the 500 Block of Highway 304.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Apricot Lane.

March 22

-Drug overdose from the 100 Block of Sumner Drive.

March 23

-Miscellaneous from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.

-Incident from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and harassment from the 100 Block of County Road 87.

March 24

-Possession of a pistol by a violent felon, driving under the influence – alcohol and resisting arrest from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Notice of trespass from the 800 Block of 6th Avenue.

-Unlawful to do business without a license from the 1000 Block of 14th Street.

March 25

-Incident from the 4000 Block of Highway 31.

-Animal bite from the 400 Block of Highway 304.

-Incident from the 5000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

March 27

-Private property accident from the 7000 Block of Alabama Highway 70.

-Incident – private property accident from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Discharging firearm in the city limits from Dogwood Lane.

March 28

-Notice of trespass from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

March 29

-Information report from the 800 Block of Highway 89.

-Cattle apprehension from the 4000 Block of Highway 16.

-Identity theft from Calera.

March 30

-Using false identity to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Agency assist from the 11000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Obstructing government operations, resisting arrest and domestic incident from the 100 Block of Little John Circle.

-Incident – accidental discharge of a firearm from the 700 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

March 31

-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Burglary third degree, criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) and attempting to elude a police officer from Calera.

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 3000 Block of Highway 20.

-Custody incident from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and tampering with physical evidence from the 8000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.

April 1

-Information report from the 70 Block of Highway 304.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Alabama Highway 25 and 14th Street.

-Drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Parkway.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 500 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Domestic incident – domestic incident from the 2000 Block of 16th Street.

-Property damage – property damage and harassing communications from the 500 Block of Waterford Lake Circle.

April 2

-Attempted suicide – miscellaneous from the 5000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Private property from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Information only – information report from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.

April 3

-Damaged property from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

-Harassment from the 500 Block of Waterford Lake Circle.

April 4

-Fraud – identity theft from the 5000 Block of Limestone Parkway.

April 5

-Domestic incident from Calera.

-Dog complaint from the 2000 Block of Kerry Circle.

-Property damage – private and property wreck from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

-Incident – property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 226.

-Incident – property damage from County Road 16 and County Road 23.

-Property damage -miscellaneous from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident – information report from the 1000 Block of Kensington Blvd.

April 6

-Attempting to elude a police officer from Highway 25 at County Road 73.

-Death investigation – miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Ivy Hills Circle.

April 7

-Lost property – lost property from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 200 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Domestic incident – domestic incident from Calera.

-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from the 11000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or lesS) from the 100 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.

April 8

-Harassment from Calera.

-Incident from the 2000 Block of Kerry Circle.

-Harassment from the 500 Block of Waterford Lake Circle.

-Violation of a domestic violation protection order from Calera.

April 10

-Domestic violence third assault and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 100 Block of Clearbrook Lane.

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Suspicious person from the 1000 Block of Timberline Ridge.

-Domestic incident – domestic incident from Calera.

-Incident – property damage – vehicle vs. deer from Highway 31 at Sontepe Road.

April 11

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Flagstone Lane.

-Domestic incident – domestic incident from the 700 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Harassment from the 500 Block of Waterford Lane Circle.

-Drug overdose from the 90 Block of Clearbrook Lane.

April 12

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Carrington Lane.

-Menacing from the 200 Block of Carrington Lane.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

April 13

-Permitting dogs to run at large and dog bite from the 100 Block of Summerchase Parkway.

-Private property wreck fro the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of County Road 89.

April 14

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident – domestic incident from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Information only – discharging firearm in city limits and discharging firearm into occupied dwelling from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

-Incident – abandoned vehicle in roadway from Tolleson Road.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1000 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Forgery – passing forged instrument from the 1000 Block of 9th Street.

April 15

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 90 Block of Marketplace Circle.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Weather Vane Road.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 8000 block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Attempted suicide – attempted suicide from the 800 Block of Meriweather Drive.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Cove Landing.

April 16

-Information only – custody dispute from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage vehicle v. deer – motorcycle v. deer from U.S. Highway 31 at Bonneville Drive.

April 17

-Endangering welfare of child from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 100 Block of County Road 87.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Hampton Drive.

-Incident – domestic violence and incident only from the 1000 Block of Village Trail.

-Harassment and domestic violence 3rd degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

April 19

-Harassment from the 10000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Incident from the 200 Block of Doyle Drive.

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – property damage from Calera.

-Harassing communications from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

April 20

-Domestic incident – domestic incident from the 500 Block of Waterford Lake Circle.

-Missing person – adult – missing person from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and burglary second degree from Calera.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 Block of Moss Hill Lane.

April 22

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 5000 Block of Highway 20.

-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 500 Block of Highway 304.

April 23

-Theft of property 4th degree from Calera.

-Private property wreck from the 2000 Block of 16th Street.

-Domestic incident – domestic incident from the 200 Block of Carrington Lane.

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 300 Block of Maggie Way.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Cedar Lake Drive.

April 24

-Incident – incident from the 800 Block of Highway 202.

April 25

-Death investigation from the 7800 Block of Highway 25.

-Recovery of property – miscellaneous and stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, less than $500 from the 700 Block of Highway 87.

April 26

-Domestic violence 3rd degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – private property accident from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.

April 28

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 100 Block of Crisfield Circle.

April 29

-Property damage – private property accident from the 5100 BLock of Highway 31.

-Incident – miscellaneous from Interstate 65 at mile marker 230.

-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

April 30

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 9700 Block of Highway 22.

-Domestic incident – domestic incident from the 50 Block of Waterford Lake Circle.

-Harassment from the 50 Block of Market Place Circle.